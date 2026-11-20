Saturday’s 5:30pm Premier League kick-off sees Newcastle welcome Arsenal to St James’ Park, with the visiting champions expected to heap more misery on the struggling Magpies. Get all the key stats in our preview, plus a Betfair sign-up offer to claim £60 in football free bets.

It’s been a funny old fixture, this one. While only one of the last six (and two of the last 13) competitive matches between Newcastle United and Arsenal has featured more than two goals, it can hardly be said to have been a borefest either, with only two draws in their last 30 meetings – and one of those was an FA cup tie, settled as a 2-0 Arsenal win after extra time.

At this point, you’d be forgiven for immediately breaking into a rendition of ‘One-nil to the Arsenal’ (… And if you’re wondering: eight of those 30 head-to-heads did end just like that).

So, will this game stay true to form? Let’s focus on goal threat across the two sides, and see what Sporting Life data says.

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Newcastle Scorers Outnumbered As Well As Outgunned

One of the main storylines to this game will be the return of Bruno Guimarães to St James’ Park. Arsenal’s reported £75m acquisition was the latest big name to walk away from the Toon, following Isak, Tonali and Gordon out the door. Especially with Zubimendi doubtful, having limped off in Spain’s loss to England, it’s likely the Brazilian keeps his place following the international break.

The temptation is always to back a returning player to score against their old club, but Sporting Life data across all competitions this season shows there’s no desperate reliance from Arsenal on Guimarães adding to his two-goal tally (from 1.37 xG):

Martin Ødegaard has 5 goals and 1 assist across 17 games, with best-in-squad expected assist and threat figures of 5.08 and 8.61 respectively. In fact, those stats indicate teammates should be doing more with the chances he creates.

Kai Havertz has arguably been one such culprit, with 4 goals from 4.72 xG.

Viktor Gyökeres has 2 goals from just 0.69 xG, so he’s done well with relatively little opportunity (as has the suspended Max Dowman).

Bukayo Saka is a big miss with 4 goals – though he too is underperforming on xG, racking up a figure of 5.4.

Noni Madueke, likely covering for Saka, is meanwhile outscoring his expected tally, with 3 goals from 1.94 xG.

With 12 of Arsenal’s 25 assists between them, Declan Rice, Christos Tzolis and Ben White have provided to the tune of nearly half the entire squad’s contributions, and more than double the trio’s combined xA.

With 9 different players having scored multiple goals so far this season, it’s clear Arsenal carry threat right across the park – even considering their combined xG is slightly above what they’ve actually managed to score in their last six matches (1.7 xG to 1.5 goals, on average).

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The Problem Is There In Black & White

You might be surprised that Arsenal have had minor problems converting, but you probably won’t be surprised that 12th-placed Newcastle have had major ones. They’ve bagged an average of 0.8 goals per game from their last six, despite an average xG of 1.4.

Harvey Barnes has been Newcastle’s most dangerous player this season with 4 goals and 2 assists, slightly outscoring both his xG and xA, for a combined expected threat of 4.98.

Yoane Wissa epitomises their finishing problem, just 1 goal from 4.39 xG across 13 appearances – the biggest shortfall in either squad.

Joe Willock is chasing Barnes’ lead with 3 goals, 1 assist and an xT of 3.94. The Toon Army will be hoping he’s recovered from illness in time.

Chances come from the full-backs. Amar Dedic has 4 assists from just 0.67 xA, and Lewis Hall has 2 from 1.63 xA.

Bazoumana Touré (8 appearances) and Anthony Elanga (9 appearances) both have claims for selection, with 2 goals apiece from xG figures of 1.25 and 1.22, respectively.

Newcastle vs Arsenal: History To Repeat Itself?

All things considered: the evidence does support the likelihood of yet another low-scoring win for Arsenal. They score relatively few but concede fewer, with by far the best points-to-goals ratio in the Premier League, and – having shipped just 8 in all competitions from 13.65 expected goals conceded – goalkeeper David Raya could be the deciding factor in keeping Newcastle at bay. After all, though recent data does indicate the Magpies are due a goal, they’ve recorded it playing far easier opposition than this. Any rotation before Dortmund on Tuesday shouldn’t have too much bearing on the result, given the Gunners’ strength in depth, and the data suggests a narrow, low-scoring Arsenal win remains the most likely outcome – with the correct-score and winning-margin markets worth a look on the Betfair Sportsbook.

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