Mauricio Pochettino’s career as United manager could hardly have started in a higher-stakes scenario: taking on arch-rivals Liverpool in their own back yard. See the scale of his task in our preview – and get a special sign-up offer with Paddy Power.

Of all the things Mauricio Pochettino will have to manage on Sunday, expectation might be the most difficult. The very fact the Argentine is being spoken about in terms of being the eighth permanent United gaffer in the post-Ferguson era says it all: that the weight put on Sir Alex’s successors’ shoulders has remained undiminished in the 13 years, six months and three days that will have unfolded since the Scot vacated the Red Devils’ famously squeaky hot seat.

But, rest assured, consummate pro Poch will be focused on the cold hard facts to find the strengths and weaknesses in both his team, and that of his opposite number, Andoni Iraola – which is exactly what you can read below.

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Liverpool vs Man United: Rivals Matched In Firepower

It’s notable that Liverpool’s and Manchester United’s recent xG figures are identical, both recording exactly 1.8 average Expected Goals across their respective last 6 fixtures. However, what you might be surprised to read – for all it’s generally accepted that they’re chronically underperforming in the Premier League, having only won one game all season – is that Man United’s Expected Goals For total in this EPL campaign is actually better than Liverpool’s (17.59 vs 15.82).

Even more surprising (if you haven’t looked at the table lately) is that they’ve scored the same number of goals, with 14 apiece – meaning United have been just as good in attack, and have arguably been unlucky.

Prime contributor to Liverpool’s Prem figures has been Alexander Isak, with 7 goals from 4.88 xG. For United, Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo have chipped in 4 goals apiece, the former matching his expected tally, the latter slightly wide of the mark (4.62 xG). Víctor Muñoz (2 goals, 0.78 xG) is the only other player in either squad with more than one league goal.

A word also for Matheus Cunha, who’s converted 4 goals from just 3.15 xG – versus Mbeumo’s 4 from 5.46, when including stats from all competitions – also chipping in 2 assists to his teammate’s 1. Likewise Alexis Mac Allister, who’s bagged 5 from just 2.66 xG across all fixtures.

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Defence Sees Liver Birds Soar Above Low-Down Devils

Both clubs’ defences have received significant reassurance ahead of this match, with Virgil van Dijk and Harry Maguire both back in training after minor fitness issues kept the rival centre-halves sidelined during the international break.

But though Liverpool’s defence has been leaky of late, with an average of 1.5 goals conceded over their last 6 games, the torrent of goals from United’s opposition has seen them sink below the surface of the relegation zone. They’re now 18th, having conceded 9 in their last 3 EPL fixtures – an alarming 3-goals-per-game average they’ve matched across their last two Champions League ties, to boot. It’s also worth pointing out that in goal, while Alisson is almost par with his Expected Goals Conceded figure for the season, Senne Lammens has let 3 more into the United net (27) than his xGC data indicates he should’ve done.

Can Poch Begin The Turnaround Here?

The key question, then: have Man United been unlucky of late? Defensively speaking, xG figures would suggest only slightly, bearing in mind they have the fourth-worst Expected Goals Against figures in the Premier League. But in an attacking capacity, it’s fair for Old Trafford’s latest head honcho to expect better luck for his team, as well as better results from them. In fact, if the ‘new manager bounce’ is to happen anywhere, you’d think it could be here, given Liverpool’s astonishingly poor home form: the third-worst in the league. The only issue could be United’s away form… Also the third-worst in the league.

All eyes will be on this Northwest derby, and the data indicates viewers should be rewarded with goals as well as drama. Clean sheets have been hard for either side to come by, and struggling United are well placed to spring a shock, with Paddy Power currently offering 7/10 Liverpool, 16/5 the draw and 16/5 Man United, with 5/1 United to win and both teams to score.

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