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Paddy Power Sign Up Offer for Man City vs PSG: new customers can get 50/1 a goal to be scored in the Champions League. Preview, context & how to claim. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Man City vs PSG 50/1 a Goal to Be Scored

Match Overview

Fixture: Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Competition: UEFA Champions League
Date: Wednesday 14 October
Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Venue: Etihad Stadium
TV: TNT Sports 1
Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 a goal to be scored in Man City vs PSG (new customers)

Paddy Power's 50/1 a goal to be scored offer arrives for one of the standout nights of the Champions League league phase, as Manchester City host reigning two-time European champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad. On paper, few fixtures look better suited to an "Over 0.5 Goals" market: two attack-minded sides, a high-profile occasion, and plenty of recent evidence of goals at both ends.

PADDY POWER OFFER!

50/1 a goal to be scored: Man City vs PSG

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New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

A Fixture With Plenty of Context

This meeting carries more than just sporting weight. It is the first time City have hosted a tie of this profile since the Premier League's recent charges verdict, and the backdrop adds an unusual emotional layer to a group-stage fixture. Former manager Pep Guardiola is expected to be in attendance for the first time since his departure in the summer, while PSG arrive as the continent's dominant force of the past two seasons.

Amid the off-field narratives, there is still a serious football contest to be settled — and both teams have arrived in form that suggests goals are a realistic feature of the night.

Manchester City: Momentum but Not Watertight

Enzo Maresca's side travel into this one on the back of a statement result, a 3-0 win at Liverpool that extended an eighth straight victory. That run speaks to genuine momentum and a strong collective mentality.

That said, City have shown they are far from impenetrable this season. For all their attacking quality, they have been opened up on occasion — most notably in a 5-3 home win over Sunderland in which the visitors generated chances worth around 3.57 expected goals. A side capable of scoring freely but also conceding chances is exactly the type that tends to be involved in open games.

Backing this up three days after an emotionally charged derby-style afternoon is a demanding turnaround, which only adds to the sense that this could be a stretched, end-to-end contest.

Paris Saint-Germain: Slow Starters, Reliable Scorers

PSG's recent European pedigree is beyond question, but Luis Enrique's team have historically been cautious starters in the competition. In each of the past two title-winning campaigns they failed to finish inside the top eight of the league phase, needing additional play-off rounds to progress.

What is not in doubt is their attacking output. PSG have scored in eight of their nine matches this season and kept just one clean sheet across that run, a profile that points firmly towards goals. Their league-phase opener this term was emphatic, a 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava.

In short, this is a side that reliably contributes at one end of the pitch while frequently leaving opportunities at the other.

PADDY POWER OFFER!

50/1 a goal to be scored: Man City vs PSG

CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

How the Game Could Unfold

With two attack-first sides and a high-energy occasion, the natural expectation is for a contest that opens up rather than one that stays locked down. City will look to impose control and sustain pressure at the Etihad, while PSG carry obvious threat on the ball and in transition.

The supporting themes add further intrigue. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma faces his former club having moved to City just over a year ago, one of several reunions on the night. Combined with the Guardiola storyline, it all points to a charged atmosphere — the sort of setting in which chances, and goals, tend to follow.

Why the 50/1 Offer Suits This Match

Paddy Power's welcome offer is built around a single, straightforward market: Over 0.5 Goals — simply, at least one goal in the match. Given both sides' recent scoring records and the attacking nature of the fixture, it is an outcome that sits comfortably with the likely shape of the game.

For new customers, it represents a simple way to engage with one of the headline nights of the Champions League schedule at a significantly enhanced price. As always, odds and markets are time-sensitive and subject to change at the time of writing.

Preview Summary

A marquee European night, two in-form attacking sides, and a backdrop full of narrative. Whatever the final outcome, this has the hallmarks of a game in which goals are a realistic part of the story — the context against which Paddy Power's 50/1 "a goal to be scored" offer is framed.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

  • New customer offer.
  • Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Man City vs PSG on Wednesday 14th October.
  • Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free bet builder Bets.
  • Free bet builder bets are valid 14 days.
  • Only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible.
  • Excludes multiples & in-play bets.
  • T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. 18+.

PADDY POWER OFFER!

50/1 a goal to be scored: Man City vs PSG

CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

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