Northern Hemisphere winners France will face Southern Hemisphere equivalents South Africa in the Grand Final of the inaugural Nations Championship, kicking off at Twickenham at 4.40pm on Saturday. Read on for our preview, plus a bet £20, get £60 in rugby free bets sign-up offer from Betfair.

All things considered, the Nations Championship has probably produced the best match-up it could have done in the final, quality-wise: reigning Six Nations champions vs reigning world champions. Not only that, it’s a replay of perhaps the tightest of the tournament’s 36 group stage matches – not to mention a battle that pits what are probably rugby’s finest set of backs against its finest set of forwards against each other, once again.

It may not involve the top-ranked teams in both hemispheres – beating South Africa last week meaning Ireland overtook France in official world rankings – or the most in-form team – England failing to overtake France within this competition, despite posting record scores in each of their last three games – but this final still whets the appetite in a big way. After being narrowly bested twice in two weekends, the Boks will be baying for blood, while the French will be desperate to protest an injustice in the World Rugby rankings, and demonstrate the superiority of Les Bleus over both sets of men in green.

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France vs South Africa: Recent Meetings

France’s 21-19 victory in Paris may have been only their second win over the Springboks in 11 meetings, but this fixture has a history of being very close. While South Africa prevailed by 32 points to 17 in November 2025, their preceding four meetings were all decided by four points or fewer, including of course the Boks’ World Cup quarter-final win in October 2023 (memorably, the first of three consecutive one-point wins on their route to the trophy).

How The Game Will Play Out

The recent match in Paris was one of two halves. France went in 21-7 at the break, with three converted tries from their brilliant back line, a vintage Dupont performance earning him player of the match. But South Africa came back with a vengeance, bulldozing their opponents at set pieces for a grand total of nine scrum penalties for the match, and not losing possession once in 15 lineouts. They conceded zero French points in the second half, but frantic defending from the hosts – and Libbok missing a conversion that would’ve levelled the score, with eight minutes to go – ultimately saw Les Bleus emerge victorious.

Looking to Sunday, we all know about the destructive power of the ‘bomb squad’, and as France try to resist the force of the Springbok forwards, discipline will likely play a key part once again, Paris having featured four yellow cards and a red. However, that very much applies both ways: while the strength of South Africa’s pack may be almost impossible to resist should they have a numerical advantage, losing a man and giving France any more open space to kick and chase into would be an extremely dangerous scenario.

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Rugby Tips For France vs South Africa

At the time of writing, Betfair have South Africa as favourites at 4/6; it’s 20/1 the draw and France are 11/8. That price – implying France have only about a 42% chance of winning – could be slightly generous, considering South Africa:

Lost to this French side a fortnight ago

Are now without banned head coach Rassie Erasmus, plus first-teamers Jasper Wiese and Damian Willemse

Lost to Ireland last week, again as heavy favourites (around 1/3 in Paris and 2/9 in Dublin)

Have now lost three of their last four tests, including a 42-38 defeat in September (albeit with a much-changed side) to an Australia team who finished the game with only 11 men

France, meanwhile, expect Matthieu Jalibert and Anthony Jelonch back at fly-half and No. 8, and while it can be argued that South Africa are the better side on paper, recent events and absences put more pressure on the Boks – who essentially choked against Ireland last weekend, only progressing to this game via points difference. That’ll certainly be in their heads, and France can press their form advantage here.

At longer odds: the draw seems far less of a stretch than usual given how tough it’s been to separate these two sides lately, and not least in light of how the previous game ended. Teams often choose to actively avoid the draw and go for the win, when a chance to get one or the other is presented near the end of a normal test – but that imperative is mitigated by the 10-minute golden point periods on offer here, should the game finish level after 80 minutes. It’s easy to envisage either team chasing a one-score deficit in the final minutes – and rest assured no one will be going down without a fight.

Get Rugby Free Bets with this Betfair Sign-Up Offer

With a full, six-game Nations Championship card for Finals Weekend, the bet £20, get £60 Betfair sign-up offer is a perfect means to get involved, with six £10 tokens to use (18+, T&Cs apply). Terms state that the free bets “will be awarded after the qualifying bet has settled” – so make sure yours is in on one of the earlier games, if you want to use some of your free bets on the Grand Final.