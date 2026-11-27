Arsenal host Man City this Sunday at 4.30pm, in an early title-race six-pointer. Get our full preview below, all supported by xG data from Sporting Life’s free database – plus a special sign-up offer from Sky Bet: 60/1 on over 0.5 goals to be scored.

Currently six points adrift of the North London league leaders, third-placed City have the chance to breach the formidable defence at Fortress Emirates, where the Gunners have conceded just two goals in five league games this season. Clearly, it won’t be easy for them, especially without the iconic Pep Guardiola – just two losses to his name from 20 league clashes with the Arsenal.

Sky Bet Sign-Up Offer 60/1 A Goal To Be Scored: Arsenal vs Man City Claim Offer Here New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Sky Blues Bluer Than Ever

That’s not the only reason for City to be concerned here; their recent finishing has seen their form drop off a cliff. After a 100% points return from their first seven league games, they’ve now scored three goals from 6.83 xG in their last four league games – with only a point to show for it. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland – who’s scored in City’s last four matches against Arsenal – has now gone three Premier League games without a goal, one short of his longest league goal drought to date.

All that aside, there are reasons to believe City can still inflict serious damage on their foes… even if several more suggest the sky blue army might be sent packing. Either way, it promises to be a fantastic showdown.

Arsenal vs Man City: Why It Could Be Tight

We all want goals, goals, goals – but what are the reasons to doubt that happening? Before we get carried away, let’s take a reality check with a few more key stats.

Arsenal’s miserly defence: They’ve conceded seven in 11 league games, the fewest in the league, and again, only two at home.

Low-chance games at the Emirates: Arguably this is a sign of the crazy level of attacking talent on display in this fixture lately, but the 5-1 (to Arsenal) and 1-1 games here over the last two seasons actually produced only 1.81 and 1.80 combined xG, respectively.

Arsenal’s finishing isn’t brilliant generally: They’ve scored eight goals from 10.88 xG in their last six games (in all competitions). Saka’s 5.4 xG is the team high, about 17% of the squad total… and he’s out. Arsenal fans will have to hope Gyökeres’ screamer on Tuesday has him hungry for more, given he had a paltry 0.71 xG in 15 games before that.

City’s defence looks worse than it is: They’ve allowed only 1.03 Expected Goals Against (xGA) per game in their last six league games, so their problem is conceding goals, not conceding chances.

Sky Bet Sign-Up Offer 60/1 A Goal To Be Scored: Arsenal vs Man City Claim Offer Here New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Reasons To Be Positive (As A Neutral)

Now we’ve given proper consideration to the cons, let’s look at the pros for the goal-fest argument.

City concede far more than they should: The flip side to the previous point. In those last six league games, they conceded 9 goals from 6.21 xGA, including two goals from 0.61 xGA at Villa and three from 1.06 at Forest. Across all competitions, they’ve now failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 straight matches.

City have ‘deserved’ more goals: They’ve out-xG’d their opponents in all four league games they haven’t won this season, their cumulative total doubling that of their opponents (6.83 to 3.41 xG).

Raya could be a big miss: A doubt to return from injury in time, David Raya has conceded just 10 goals from 15.1 Expected Goals Conceded in all competitions this season (xGC); Kepa has conceded three from 2.24.

Haaland & Cherki have netted 22 from 16 xG combined: Haaland has 14 goals from 11.83 xG, in 16 matches in all competitions, while Cherki has eight goals from 4.25 xG. Dangerous is an understatement.

How Will It End Up?

Goals-wise: even if opportunities are as tight as expected, the bottom line is that this fixture outscores its xG. The last six meetings produced 20 goals (3.3 goals a game) from about 14.9 combined xG; four of those six went over 2.5 goals and four had both teams scoring.

So what about the result? Funnily enough, though the gap is marginal, City actually sit top of the league on Expected Goal Difference, with Arsenal in second. Right now, neither is in brilliant form, even if City’s slump is far worse. All things considered then, a third draw in a row for both sides looks the way to go at the prices. It’s 11/5 the draw with Sky Bet, or 7/2 the draw and both teams to score.

Win Football Free Bets With Sky Bet Sign-Up Offer: 60/1 Over 0.5 Goals Scored

If you’re a new customer and want to get involved with Sunday’s big clash – not to mention the huge number of Premier League and UCL fixtures coming our way – Sky Bet are boosting the odds of at least one goal being scored in this game to 60/1 for any new customer. All you’ve got to do is sign up, bet £1 on ‘Over’ in the Over/Under 0.5 Goals market – currently priced at 1/80 – and if it comes in, Sky Bet will round up your profit to £60, paid in free Bet Builder credits (18+, T&Cs apply).