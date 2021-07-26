World Matchplay reflections: Peter Wright's crowning glory, 'trash talking', highlight of the week and what next for MVG and Price?

Dimitri had to fight so hard for all of the legs he won and was almost always under pressure from Peter, who looked so much more relaxed and in control of his game from start to finish.

While I saw hope in Van den Bergh, it looked as though Peter was someone ready to go in for the kill and that’s what happened.

I don’t think there was any doubt that he'd beat Dimitri Van den Bergh in the final after about 10 legs but I think you could probably tell even during the walk-ons when both players had such different demeanours.

He now becomes the fourth player in history to complete the World Championship-World Matchplay double and he's won them both in 18 months, so you have to wonder how many more majors he's still got left to win.

Peter Wright ended his majestic week at the Winter Gardens on an ultimate high as he won the World Matchplay for the first time in his career that goes from strength to strength at the age of 51.

🐍🏆 𝙒𝙍𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙄𝙎 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉 🏆🐍 Peter Wright produces a truly phenomenal display, averaging almost 106 as he defeats Dimitri Van den Bergh 18-9 to be crowned the 2021 Betfred World Matchplay CHAMPION! A simply sensational tournament for 'Snakebite' 👏 pic.twitter.com/OgehvOpQ8C

I love watching Dimitri play and he’s such an immense talent but he’s still at the stage of his career where he does have to put so much effort in – you can see it on his face and also his sense of relief when he does hit those doubles.

Peter has done that work earlier in his career, experienced all those battle scars and mental torture of final defeats – mainly to Michael van Gerwen - and brilliantly come through it all to pick up these big titles. You now feel he’s banished past demons, fills his mind with positivity and makes it look so much easier to hit incredible standards than others do.

Wright an all-time great?

Peter is currently in the bracket as other one-time world champions who have won other majors but often a player’s legacy is about how they feel their careers compared to their aspirations.

He’s already come out and said he wants to win a second world title in 2022 so that says to me his legacy is far from written. But as far as other people’s perception of him is concerned, he’s definitely one of the best 15 players to have ever thrown a dart.

I wouldn’t put him in the top 10 yet but by the time he has finished his career, I’m sure he will be.

Talking a good game

I can’t stand the fact that some players think it’s wrong that Peter goes to some events and predicts he’s going to win them.

Some players will think “I can win” but the way Peter was feeling, he truly believed he would win…and he backed it up.

This is not a new thing with Peter though. If you go back to the time during his rivalry with Michael van Gerwen when he lost a lot of finals, he often said he’d bash him up. And quite often he didn’t.

But now he’s managed to defeat him in a World Championship final and on his way to World Matchplay glory – in spectacular circumstances – so in many ways that makes his achievements more impressive.

Peter has put his reputation on the line many times in his career whether it’s by what he’s said or what he’s wearing when he was working his way up without the titles to back it up. He wasn’t afraid to do that and now it’s paying off. He stuck to his guns and his faith has been rewarded.

We can’t criticise his predictions – even when he said MVG won’t win a TV title in 2021 – because so far he’s been right!

It’s up to others to prove him wrong but at the moment I think he’s on course to fulfil another prediction of becoming world number one. He’s not far behind Gerwyn Price now and we could be about to see a game of world number one tennis like we get in some other sports.

New rivalries?

I don’t think there’s a rivalry between Gerwyn Price and Dimitri Van den Bergh.

They just got embroiled in a bit of bother about slow play and imitating one another’s celebrations but Blackpool does funny things to people and I don’t expect it to carry on into future meetings.

Rivalries need a lot of history. Peter Wright’s one with Michael van Gerwen certainly has that with 86 meetings. No two players have ever met more than that in the current PDC era.

And it’s not finished – their matches just keep getting better and I never get sick of watching them play.

Price obviously has his past with Gary Anderson and MVG but I don’t think he’s really found his main antithesis in darts quite yet and I’m not sure it will be Van den Bergh.

Match of the week

Peter Wright’s clash with MVG was extraordinary even though the scoreline didn’t end up being that close at 17-10.

We have to give Michael credit for clawing his way back into the match during the middle part of it thanks to some explosive darts that really caused Peter problems. Also, bare in mind Snakebite was averaging around 110 at the time.

Peter, however, played the best long-format match of his career from a performance point of view and I don’t think anyone would dispute that. His 149 checkout was one of the best finishes of his life because it told MVG “I can take everything you throw at me but I can still do this.”