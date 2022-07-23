Here, we look at both matches with seasonal statistics, predictions, best bests and an acca…

The Winter Gardens showpiece draws to a close this weekend but who will make the final out of Dimitri Van den Bergh, Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert and Gerwyn Price?

World Matchplay: Saturday July 23

Venue: Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Winter Gardens, Blackpool TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 BST)

Sky Sports (1900 BST) Format: Semi-finals, best of 33 legs. Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

Gerwyn Price (1/2) v Danny Noppert (6/4)

Overall H2H : 4-3 (TV: 1-1)

2022 : 1-0 (TV: 0-0)

: 4-3 (TV: 1-1) : 1-0 (TV: 0-0) Seasonal Average

Price : 96.37

Noppert : 94.85

: 96.37 : 94.85 180s per leg in 2022

Price : 0.26

Noppert : 0.28

: 0.26 : 0.28 Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)

Price : 41.03%

Noppert : 38.49%

: 41.03% : 38.49% 100+ checkouts per leg won

Price : 15.96%

Noppert : 12.33%

: 15.96% : 12.33% Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)

Price: 25.84%

Noppert: 27.66%

The real Gerwyn Price is back.

After reminding us all of his supreme battling qualities at the start of the week during two hard-fought victories over Martin Schindler and Dave Chisnall, the Iceman produced a blockbusting 105 average over 30 legs of thrilling darts to overcome Jose de Sousa 16-14 and reach the World Matchplay semi-finals for the first time in his career.

It just goes to show what a little bit of confidence and momentum can do for a player like Price, who will now replace Peter Wright at the top of the world rankings regardless of what happens this weekend.

He admitted earlier in the week that his poor form over the past few months had caused doubts to creep into his game but we can all sense his old bulletproof belief is beginning to flood back.

Price will need to maintain such a standard when he comes up against the unflappable Danny Noppert, who put fellow Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode to the sword in the closing stages of his 16-11 victory last night.

Noppie, who averaged 98, won the last four legs just when everyone was expecting a tense finish and closed the deal with a superb 121 checkout when his opponent was waiting on 47 to keep the match alive.

The UK Open champion's wins have all come with room to spare having also brushed aside Brendan Dolan and Daryl Gurney in previous rounds so this will surely be his toughest test yet.

He boasts a slightly higher 180 per leg ratio than Price this season while he's hit 22 maximums in 58 legs this week (0.38 per leg) compared to the Welshman's 22 in 67 (0.32) so if we see a similar trend in a close match of around 30 legs tonight then both players should be able to reach double figures.

They've also been hitting 100+ checkouts pretty frequently, with Noppert managing seven and Price weighing in with four.

As far as picking a winner, if Price continues this upward curve of momentum then he'll reach the final but Noppert is becoming more dangerous than ever and will be ready to punish any weakness.

Predicted Scoreline: 17-14

Dimitri Van Den Bergh (11/10) v Michael van Gerwen (4/6)

Overall H2H : 1-9, 1 draw (TV: 0-1, 1 draw)

2022 : 0-2 (TV: 0-0)

: 1-9, 1 draw (TV: 0-1, 1 draw) : 0-2 (TV: 0-0) Seasonal Average

Van den Bergh : 96.22

MVG : 98.48

: 96.22 : 98.48 180s per leg in 2022

Van den Bergh : 0.32

MVG : 0.26

: 0.32 : 0.26 Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)

Van den Bergh : 40.94%

MVG : 38.29%

: 40.94% : 38.29% 100+ checkouts per leg won

Van den Bergh : 10.56%

MVG : 13.46%

: 10.56% : 13.46% Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)

Van den Bergh: 29.07%

MVG: 29.36%

