"I'll be going up to win, to give myself the best chance of doing that I've got to get my head in gear and play my own game.

"I'm just going to treat is as another game, I'll treat Fallon like any other player," Beaton told The Darts Show Podcast .

Ahead of what is sure to be one of the most watched games of the tournament, Beaton is feeling relaxed and optimistic about his chances of progressing.

The most experienced player in this year's field, Beaton will begin his 31st consecutive World Championship appearance against Sherrock, who returns to the Alexandra Palace stage for the first time since her historic run two years ago.

"Fallon is very good on the stage, she proved that at the Grand Slam with her averages so I know I'm going to have to average at least in the mid-90s to win.

"I might get a few boos I suppose but I'm looking forward to the atmosphere and the fans being back at Ally Pally.

"Historically I'm not the quickest of starters in games but I'm hoping this year I can get off to a good start to quieten the crowd.

"I've had a few boos before. One year at the World Grand Prix in Dublin I was playing one of the Irish lads so it will be nothing new to me.

"Its just part of the game. I might put ear plugs in, I don't know yet."

Beaton has endured one of the tougher years in his career so far in 2021, with two Players Championship event quarter-finals the highlights.

Subsequently, the former World Champion failed to qualify for both the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix and Grand Slam for the first time in his PDC career, but the 57-year-old insists there are no plans to retire just yet.

"I've said I'll see how next year goes," Beaton continued. "I've slipped out of the top 32 [on the PDC Order of Merit] now which is quite hard to get back into.

"I've got to have a reasonably good year to qualify for the Worlds next year. I hope I can do that because I stil get a thrill out of playing on the big stages.

"Next year hopefully we can have more of a normal year playing every weekend because for me playing tournaments and exhibitions is how I stay sharp, I can't practice at home for hours like I used to.

"I've still got that drive, every tournament I go into I want to win it.

"I'm getting older now, my consistency isn't the same but when I'm on form I can still beat anybody."

