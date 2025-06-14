World Cup of Darts results: Philippines stun Belgium with incredible comeback to reach the knockout stages, where Germany will meet England

Philippines caused a major upset at the BetVictor World Cup of Darts, dumping out former finalists Belgium to book their place in the knockout stages.
Lourence Ilagan and Paolo Nebrida trailed Mike De Decker and Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-0 in their winner-takes-all Group B showdown, only to reel off four straight legs to complete a stunning fightback.
De Decker and Van den Bergh squandered seven match darts in the closing stages, with Nebrida hitting all four of Philippines’ winning doubles to condemn Belgium to their earliest exit in World Cup history.
“We didn’t expect this. We are really happy to win,” reflected Ilagan, who also led his side to a 4-2 win over Latvia in their opening round-robin tie.
“It’s not easy to play against two of the best players in the PDC, but we just tried to play our own game and we trusted each other."
It was a memorable day for Asian darts in Frankfurt, as Malaysia and Hong Kong also made it through to the last 16 as the group stage reached a dramatic conclusion.
Malaysia created their own slice of history to join Philippines in the knockout stages, as Tengku Shah and Tan Jenn Ming inspired them to an emphatic 4-1 win over Denmark in a decisive Group F clash.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Man Lok Leung and Lok Yin Lee breezed into round two with a whitewash win over Bahrain, following on from their 4-1 demolition of USA on Thursday’s opening night.
Four-time champions Netherlands, 2022 winners Australia and host nation Germany also preserved their title hopes during a marathon double session at the Eissporthalle.
Dutch duo Danny Noppert and Gian van Veen stormed through Group A without relinquishing a leg, whitewashing Hungary to continue their pursuit of a record-equalling fifth title.
Australian icons Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock produced a terrific display to dump out two-time runners-up Austria in their Group H finale, having also swept aside Spain earlier in the day.
Heta averaged 114 in their rubber against Spain, before Australia won four successive legs to complete a 4-1 thumping of Mensur Suljovic and Rusty-Jake Rodriguez in Friday’s penultimate tie.
Host nation Germany safely navigated their way through the group phase, as Martin Schindler and Ricardo Pietreczko swept aside Singapore in four straight legs.
Paul Lim – partnered by newcomer Phuay Wei Tan - rolled back the years at the age of 71 as Singapore denied Portugal, before losing out to the home favourites in a straight Group C shoot-out.
Republic of Ireland suffered a shock 4-2 defeat at the hands of China in Group D, although William O’Connor and Keane Barry scraped through to the last 16 via legs won against the throw.
Following Gibraltar’s 4-2 win over China earlier in the day, all three teams were remarkably tied on points and legs difference, with the 2019 runners-up confirming top spot by the barest of margins.
Ninth seeds Poland were another high-profile nation to exit on Day Two, as South African stars Cameron Carolissen and Devon Petersen claimed the spoils in a rollercoaster Group E.
Carolissen and Petersen preserved their qualification hopes with a 4-1 thumping of Norway, who later defeated Krzysztof Ratajski and Radek Szaganski to send South Africa through.
Argentina – the solitary debutants in this year’s field – made their mark in some style, edging out New Zealand in a deciding-leg thriller to clinch their place in Saturday’s second round.
Sweden’s Jeffrey de Graaf and Oskar Lukasiak progressed through Group G, despite succumbing 4-3 to France in a battle of the former World Cup quarter-finalists.
Thibault Tricole and Jacques Labre squandered opportunities to send France through via legs difference, and they were ultimately left to rue their deciding-leg defeat to Lithuania in Friday’s curtain-raiser.
Switzerland also advanced in dramatic fashion, as Stefan Bellmont and Alex Fehlmann shrugged off a 4-3 defeat to Croatia by dispatching Japan 4-1 to finish top of Group K via legs difference.
Elsewhere, Czechia secured top spot in Group J, recording back-to-back 4-2 victories over Chinese Taipei and India to reach the knockout stages for the second straight year.
The draw for the last 16 was made following the completion of Friday evening's action, and reigning champions England - led by Luke Humphries and debutant Luke Littler - will open their defence of the title with a blockbuster tussle against hosts Germany.
Two-time champions Scotland will play Netherlands in another crunch clash, while Wales begin their bid for a third World Cup crown against Philippines.
Fourth seeds Northern Ireland go up against South Africa for a place in the last eight, with 2022 champions Australia pitted against Argentina.
Former finalists Republic of Ireland meet Switzerland, Hong Kong play Sweden, as Malaysia and Czechia also collide.
Following Saturday's second round, the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will then take place during a bumper double session on Sunday, as the remaining eight nations compete for the coveted title at the Eissporthalle.
World Cup of Darts: Knockout stage draw bracket
Top four seeded nations went straight to the knockout stages
- (1) England v Germany
- Argentina v Australia
- (4) Northern Ireland v South Africa
- Switzerland v Republic of Ireland
- (2) Wales v Philippines
- Hong Kong v Sweden
- (3) Scotland v Netherlands
- Malaysia v Czechia
World Cup of Darts group results & standings
Seedings in brackets
Group stage
Top team in each group progress to the second round
Group A
- (5) Netherlands
- Italy
- Hungary
Results:
Netherlands 4-0 Italy
Italy 4-0 Hungary
Netherlands 4-0 Hungary
Group B
- Philippines
- (6) Belgium
- Latvia
Results:
Belgium 4-1 Latvia
Philippines 4-2 Latvia
Philippines 4-3 Belgium
Group C
- (7) Germany
- Singapore
- Portugal
Results:
Germany 4-2 Portugal
Singapore 4-2 Portugal
Germany 4-0 Singapore
Group D
- (8) Republic of Ireland
- China
- Gibraltar
Results:
Republic of Ireland 4-2 Gibraltar
Gibraltar 4-2 China
China 4-2 Republic of Ireland
Group E
- South Africa
- (9) Poland
- Norway
Results:
Poland 4-3 South Africa
South Africa 4-1 Norway
Norway 4-2 Poland
Group F
- Malaysia
- Denmark
- (10) Canada
Results:
Malaysia 4-1 Canada
Denmark 4-1 Canada
Malaysia 4-1 Denmark
Group G
- (11) Sweden
- France
- Lithuania
Results:
Sweden 4-1 Lithuania
Lithuania 4-3 France
France 4-3 Sweden
Group H
- Australia
- (12) Austria
- Spain
Results:
Austria 4-1 Spain
Australia 4-0 Spain
Australia 4-1 Austria
Group I
- Hong Kong
- (13) USA
- Bahrain
Results:
Hong Kong 4-1 USA
USA 4-1 Bahrain
Hong Kong 4-0 Bahrain
Group J
- (14) Czechia
- Chinese Taipei
- India
Results:
Czechia 4-2 Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei 4-2 India
Czechia 4-2 India
Group K
- Switzerland
- Japan
- (15) Croatia
Results:
Japan 4-3 Croatia
Croatia 4-3 Switzerland
Switzerland 4-1 Japan
Group L
- Argentina
- New Zealand
- (16) Finland
Results:
New Zealand 4-0 Finland
Argentina 4-1 Finland
Argentina 4-3 New Zealand
World Cup of Darts: Daily Schedule & Results
Thursday June 12 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Group Stage – First Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Sweden 4-1 Lithuania (G)
- Czechia 4-2 Chinese Taipei (J)
- Japan 4-3 Croatia (K)
- Republic of Ireland 4-2 Gibraltar (D)
- Malaysia 4-1 Canada (F)
- Hong Kong 4-1 USA (I)
- Poland 4-3 South Africa (E)
- Belgium 4-1 Latvia (B)
- Netherlands 4-0 Italy (A)
- Germany 4-2 Portugal (C)
- Austria 4-1 Spain (H)
- New Zealand 4-0 Finland (L)
Friday June 13
Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)
Group Stage – Second Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Lithuania 4-3 France (G)
- Chinese Taipei 4-2 India (J)
- Croatia 4-3 Switzerland (K)
- Gibraltar 4-2 China (D)
- Denmark 4-1 Canada (F)
- USA 4-1 Bahrain (I)
- South Africa 4-1 Norway (E)
- Philippines 4-2 Latvia (B)
- Italy 4-0 Hungary (A)
- Singapore 4-2 Portugal (C)
- Australia 4-0 Spain (H)
- Argentina 4-1 Finland (L)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Group Stage – Final Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- France 4-3 Sweden (G)
- Czechia 4-2 India (J)
- Switzerland 4-1 Japan (K)
- China 4-2 Republic of Ireland (D)
- Malaysia 4-1 Denmark (F)
- Hong Kong 4-0 Bahrain (I)
- Norway 4-2 Poland (E)
- Philippines 4-3 Belgium (B)
- Netherlands 4-0 Hungary (A)
- Germany 4-0 Singapore (C)
- Australia 4-1 Austria (H)
- Argentina 4-3 New Zealand (L)
Saturday June 14
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Malaysia v Czechia
- Hong Kong v Sweden
- Switzerland v Republic of Ireland
- Northern Ireland v South Africa
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Wales v Philippines
- Scotland v Netherlands
- England v Germany
- Argentina v Australia
Sunday June 30
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Four Matches
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Semi-Finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sport
- Two Matches
Final (Best of 19 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
World Cup of Darts: Competing nations and team line-ups
- (1) England - Luke Humphries & Luke Littler
- (2) Wales - Jonny Clayton & Gerwyn Price
- (3) Scotland - Gary Anderson & Peter Wright
- (4) Northern Ireland - Josh Rock & Daryl Gurney
- Argentina - Jesus Salate & Victor Guillin
- Australia - Damon Heta & Simon Whitlock
- Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
- Bahrain - Sadeq Mohamed & Hasan Bucheeri
- Belgium - Mike De Decker & Dimitri Van den Bergh
- Canada - Matt Campbell & Jim Long
- China - Xiaochen Zong & Lihao Wen
- Chinese Taipei - Pupo Teng-Lieh & An-Sheng Lu
- Croatia - Pero Ljubic & Boris Krcmar
- Czechia - Karel Sedlacek & Petr Krivka
- Denmark - Benjamin Reus & Andreas Hyllgaardhus
- Finland - Teemu Harju & Marko Kantele
- France - Thibault Tricole & Jacques Labre
- Germany - Martin Schindler & Ricardo Pietreczko
- Gibraltar - Craig Galliano & Justin Hewitt
- Hong Kong - Man Lok Leung & Lok Yin Lee
- Hungary - György Jehirszki & Gergely Lakatos
- India - Nitin Kumar & Mohan Goel
- Italy - Michele Turetta & Massimo Dalla Rosa
- Japan - Ryusei Azemoto & Tomoya Goto
- Latvia - Madars Razma & Valters Melderis
- Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas
- Malaysia - Tengku Shah & Tan Jenn Ming
- Netherlands - Danny Noppert & Gian van Veen
- New Zealand - Haupai Puha & Mark Cleaver
- Norway - Cor Dekker & Kent Joran Sivertsen
- Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & Paolo Nebrida
- Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Radek Szaganski
- Portugal - Jose de Sousa & Bruno Nascimento
- Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor & Keane Barry
- Singapore - Paul Lim & Phuay Wei Tan
- South Africa - Cameron Carolissen & Devon Petersen
- Spain - Daniel Zapata & Ricardo Fernandez
- Sweden - Jeffrey de Graaf & Oskar Lukasiak
- Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont & Alex Fehlmann
- USA - Danny Lauby & Jules van Dongen
Where can I watch the World Cup of Darts on TV?
The 2025 BetVictor World Cup of Darts will be broadcast on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN, Viaplay and VTM, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.
World Cup of Darts: Sky Bet Odds
Prize Fund (Per two-player team)
- Winners - £80,000
- Runners-Up - £50,000
- Semi-Final Losers - £30,000
- Quarter-Final Losers - £20,000
- Last 16 Losers - £9,000
- Second in Group - £5,000
- Third in Group - £4,000
- Total - £450,000
World Cup of Darts: Past Finals
- 2010 - Netherlands (Stompe & van Barneveld) 4-2 Wales (Webster & Bates)
- 2012 - England (Taylor & Lewis) 4-3 Australia (Whitlock & Nicholson)
- 2013 - England (Taylor & Lewis) 3-1 Belgium (Huybrechts & Huybrechts)
- 2014 - Netherlands (van Gerwen & van Barneveld) 3-0 England (Taylor & Lewis)
- 2015 - England (Taylor & Lewis) 3-2 Scotland (Anderson & Wright)
- 2016 - England (Taylor & Lewis) 3-2 Netherlands (MVG & Barney)
- 2017 - Netherlands (MVG & Barney) 3-1 Wales (Price/Webster)
- 2018 - Netherlands (MVG & Barney) 3-1 Scotland (Anderson/Wright)
- 2019 - Scotland (Anderson/Wright) 3-1 Republic of Ireland (O'Connor/Lennon)
- 2020 - Wales (Price/Clayton) 3-0 England (Cross/Smith)
- 2021 - Scotland (Wright/Henderson) 3-1 Austria (Suljovic/Rodriguez)
- 2022 - Australia (Whitlock/Heta) 3-1 Wales (Price/Clayton)
- 2023 - Wales (Price/Clayton) 10-2 Scotland (Anderson/Wright)
- 2024 - England (Humphries/Smith) 10-6 Austria (Suljovic/Rodriguez)
