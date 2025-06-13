World Cup of Darts results: Netherlands among the winners on day one in Frankfurt

The Group Stage of the 40-nation event saw the opening 12 ties take place at the Eissporthalle, as former finalists Belgium, Austria and Republic of Ireland also tasted victory on Day One.

In Group A, Danny Noppert and Gian van Veen powered four-time champions Netherlands to a whitewash victory over last year’s quarter-finalists Michele Turetta & Massimo Dalla Rosa.

World Youth Champion Van Veen enjoyed a winning start on his Dutch debut, while Noppert averaged 104 to put Netherlands on the cusp of a place in the knockout stages.

German duo Martin Schindler and debutant Ricardo Pietreczko were roared on to a hard-fought 4-2 win against Portugal, who were represented by former Grand Slam champion Jose de Sousa and newcomer Bruno Nascimento.

However, two-time runners-up Austria produced the performance of Thursday's opening night, as Mensur Suljovic and Rusty-Jake Rodriguez averaged north of 99 in their 4-1 drubbing of Spain.

Suljovic – one of three World Cup ever-presents in this year’s field – starred in the captain’s role, averaging almost 106 and pinning three of his four attempts to cap off a superb individual display alongside fresh-faced Rodriguez.

Belgium’s new-look pairing of Mike De Decker and Dimitri Van den Bergh also impressed at the Eissporthalle, dispatching Latvia 4-1 to take control of Group B.

There was success for a trio of Asian nations on Day One, as Japan, Malaysia and Hong Kong opened the round-robin phase with victories.

Japan’s Ryusei Azemoto and Tomoya Goto completed a dramatic comeback against 2024 quarter-finalists Croatia in Group K, surviving match darts in each of the last three legs to overturn a 3-1 deficit.

Tengku Shah and Tan Jenn Ming led Malaysia to a historic first win on the World Cup stage with a 4-1 win over tenth seeds Canada, while Hong Kong’s Man Lok Leung and Lok Yin Lee defeated USA in identical fashion.

2019 runners-up Republic of Ireland opened their Group D account with a 4-2 success against Gibraltar, with Keane Barry following up a 121 finish in the opening leg with an 11-darter to wrap up proceedings.

Jeffrey de Graaf and Oskar Lukasiak steered Sweden to the quarter-finals 12 months ago, and they kicked off their Group G campaign with a clinical 4-1 success against Lithuania.

Krzysztof Ratajski and Radek Szaganski produced a 14-dart break as Poland pipped South Africa in a deciding-leg, as Devon Petersen made his big stage return on German soil.

Czechia fought their way to a precious two points against last year’s surprise package Chinese Taipei, before New Zealand’s Haupai Puha and Mark Cleaver demolished Finland in four straight legs to make the perfect start to Group L.

The losing nations from Thursday’s opening games will now play the third team from each group in Friday's afternoon session, before the decisive final group games are played on Friday evening.

Following the conclusion of the round-robin phase, the draw for the last 16 will take place on Friday evening, as the top four seeds England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland enter the fray in Saturday's second round.

World Cup of Darts group results & standings

Seedings in brackets

Group stage

Top team in each group progress to the second round

Group A

(5) Netherlands Hungary Italy

Results:

Netherlands 4-0 Italy

Group B

(6) Belgium Philippines Latvia

Results:

Belgium 4-1 Latvia

Group C

(7) Germany Singapore Portugal

Results:

Germany 4-2 Portugal

Group D

(8) Republic of Ireland China Gibraltar

Results:

Republic of Ireland 4-2 Gibraltar

Group E

(9) Poland Norway South Africa

Results:

Poland 4-3 South Africa

Group F

Malaysia Denmark (10) Canada

Results:

Malaysia 4-1 Canada

Group G

(11) Sweden France Lithuania

Results:

Sweden 4-1 Lithuania

Group H

(12) Austria Australia Spain

Results:

Austria 4-1 Spain

Group I

Hong Kong Bahrain (13) USA

Results:

Hong Kong 4-1 USA

Group J

(14) Czechia India Chinese Taipei

Results:

Czechia 4-2 Chinese Taipei

Group K

Japan Switzerland (15) Croatia

Results:

Japan 4-3 Croatia

Group L

New Zealand Argentina (16) Finland

Results:

New Zealand 4-0 Finland

World Cup of Darts: Daily Schedule & Results

Thursday June 12 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Group Stage – First Matches (Best of seven legs)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sweden 4-1 Lithuania (G)

Czechia 4-2 Chinese Taipei (J)

Japan 4-3 Croatia (K)

Republic of Ireland 4-2 Gibraltar (D)

Malaysia 4-1 Canada (F)

Hong Kong 4-1 USA (I)

Poland 4-3 South Africa (E)

Belgium 4-1 Latvia (B)

Netherlands 4-0 Italy (A)

Germany 4-2 Portugal (C)

Austria 4-1 Spain (H)

New Zealand 4-0 Finland (L)

Friday June 13

Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)

Group Stage – Second Matches (Best of seven legs)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Lithuania v France (G)

Chinese Taipei v India (J)

Croatia v Switzerland (K)

Gibraltar v China (D)

Canada v Denmark (F)

USA v Bahrain (I)

South Africa v Norway (E)

Latvia v Philippines (B)

Italy v Hungary (A)

Portugal v Singapore (C)

Spain v Australia (H)

Finland v Argentina (L)

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Group Stage – Final Matches (Best of seven legs)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sweden v France (G)

Czechia v India (J)

Japan v Switzerland (K)

Republic of Ireland v China (D)

Malaysia v Denmark (F)

Hong Kong v Bahrain (I)

Poland v Norway (E)

Belgium v Philippines (B)

Netherlands v Hungary (A)

Germany v Singapore (C)

Austria v Australia (H)

New Zealand v Argentina (L)

Saturday June 14

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Second Round (Best of 15 legs)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Four Matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Second Round (Best of 15 legs)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Four Matches

Sunday June 30

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 15 legs)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Four Matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Semi-Finals (Best of 15 legs)

TV Coverage: Sky Sport

Two Matches

Final (Best of 19 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

World Cup of Darts: Competing nations and team line-ups

(1) England - Luke Humphries & Luke Littler

Luke Humphries & Luke Littler (2) Wales - Jonny Clayton & Gerwyn Price

Jonny Clayton & Gerwyn Price (3) Scotland - Gary Anderson & Peter Wright

Gary Anderson & Peter Wright (4) Northern Ireland - Josh Rock & Daryl Gurney

Josh Rock & Daryl Gurney Argentina - Jesus Salate & Victor Guillin

Jesus Salate & Victor Guillin Australia - Damon Heta & Simon Whitlock

Damon Heta & Simon Whitlock Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Mensur Suljovic & Rusty-Jake Rodriguez Bahrain - Sadeq Mohamed & Hasan Bucheeri

Sadeq Mohamed & Hasan Bucheeri Belgium - Mike De Decker & Dimitri Van den Bergh

Mike De Decker & Dimitri Van den Bergh Canada - Matt Campbell & Jim Long

Matt Campbell & Jim Long China - Xiaochen Zong & Lihao Wen

Xiaochen Zong & Lihao Wen Chinese Taipei - Pupo Teng-Lieh & An-Sheng Lu

Pupo Teng-Lieh & An-Sheng Lu Croatia - Pero Ljubic & Boris Krcmar

Pero Ljubic & Boris Krcmar Czechia - Karel Sedlacek & Petr Krivka

Karel Sedlacek & Petr Krivka Denmark - Benjamin Reus & Andreas Hyllgaardhus

Benjamin Reus & Andreas Hyllgaardhus Finland - Teemu Harju & Marko Kantele

Teemu Harju & Marko Kantele France - Thibault Tricole & Jacques Labre

Thibault Tricole & Jacques Labre Germany - Martin Schindler & Ricardo Pietreczko

Martin Schindler & Ricardo Pietreczko Gibraltar - Craig Galliano & Justin Hewitt

Craig Galliano & Justin Hewitt Hong Kong - Man Lok Leung & Lok Yin Lee

Man Lok Leung & Lok Yin Lee Hungary - György Jehirszki & Gergely Lakatos

György Jehirszki & Gergely Lakatos India - Nitin Kumar & Mohan Goel

Nitin Kumar & Mohan Goel Italy - Michele Turetta & Massimo Dalla Rosa

Michele Turetta & Massimo Dalla Rosa Japan - Ryusei Azemoto & Tomoya Goto

Ryusei Azemoto & Tomoya Goto Latvia - Madars Razma & Valters Melderis

Madars Razma & Valters Melderis Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas

Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas Malaysia - Tengku Shah & Tan Jenn Ming

Tengku Shah & Tan Jenn Ming Netherlands - Danny Noppert & Gian van Veen

Danny Noppert & Gian van Veen New Zealand - Haupai Puha & Mark Cleaver

- Haupai Puha & Mark Cleaver Norway - Cor Dekker & Kent Joran Sivertsen

- Cor Dekker & Kent Joran Sivertsen Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & Paolo Nebrida

Lourence Ilagan & Paolo Nebrida Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Radek Szaganski

Krzysztof Ratajski & Radek Szaganski Portugal - Jose de Sousa & Bruno Nascimento

Jose de Sousa & Bruno Nascimento Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor & Keane Barry

William O'Connor & Keane Barry Singapore - Paul Lim & Phuay Wei Tan

Paul Lim & Phuay Wei Tan South Africa - Cameron Carolissen & Devon Petersen

Cameron Carolissen & Devon Petersen Spain - Daniel Zapata & Ricardo Fernandez

Daniel Zapata & Ricardo Fernandez Sweden - Jeffrey de Graaf & Oskar Lukasiak

Jeffrey de Graaf & Oskar Lukasiak Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont & Alex Fehlmann

Stefan Bellmont & Alex Fehlmann USA - Danny Lauby & Jules van Dongen

Where can I watch the World Cup of Darts on TV?

The 2025 BetVictor World Cup of Darts will be broadcast on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN, Viaplay and VTM, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

World Cup of Darts: Sky Bet Odds

Prize Fund (Per two-player team)

Winners - £80,000

Runners-Up - £50,000

Semi-Final Losers - £30,000

Quarter-Final Losers - £20,000

Last 16 Losers - £9,000

Second in Group - £5,000

Third in Group - £4,000

Total - £450,000

World Cup of Darts: Past Finals

