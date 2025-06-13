Menu icon
Danny Noppert and Gian van Veen (Picture: Jenny Segers/PDC Europe)
Danny Noppert and Gian van Veen (Picture: Jenny Segers/PDC Europe)

World Cup of Darts results: Netherlands among the winners on day one in Frankfurt

By Sporting Life
Darts
Fri June 13, 2025 · 1h ago

Netherlands began their bid for a record-equalling fifth BetVictor World Cup of Darts title with a thumping 4-0 victory over Italy, as host nation Germany also made a winning start in Frankfurt.

The Group Stage of the 40-nation event saw the opening 12 ties take place at the Eissporthalle, as former finalists Belgium, Austria and Republic of Ireland also tasted victory on Day One.

In Group A, Danny Noppert and Gian van Veen powered four-time champions Netherlands to a whitewash victory over last year’s quarter-finalists Michele Turetta & Massimo Dalla Rosa.

World Youth Champion Van Veen enjoyed a winning start on his Dutch debut, while Noppert averaged 104 to put Netherlands on the cusp of a place in the knockout stages.

German duo Martin Schindler and debutant Ricardo Pietreczko were roared on to a hard-fought 4-2 win against Portugal, who were represented by former Grand Slam champion Jose de Sousa and newcomer Bruno Nascimento.

However, two-time runners-up Austria produced the performance of Thursday's opening night, as Mensur Suljovic and Rusty-Jake Rodriguez averaged north of 99 in their 4-1 drubbing of Spain.

Suljovic – one of three World Cup ever-presents in this year’s field – starred in the captain’s role, averaging almost 106 and pinning three of his four attempts to cap off a superb individual display alongside fresh-faced Rodriguez.

Belgium’s new-look pairing of Mike De Decker and Dimitri Van den Bergh also impressed at the Eissporthalle, dispatching Latvia 4-1 to take control of Group B.

There was success for a trio of Asian nations on Day One, as Japan, Malaysia and Hong Kong opened the round-robin phase with victories.

Japan’s Ryusei Azemoto and Tomoya Goto completed a dramatic comeback against 2024 quarter-finalists Croatia in Group K, surviving match darts in each of the last three legs to overturn a 3-1 deficit.

Tengku Shah and Tan Jenn Ming led Malaysia to a historic first win on the World Cup stage with a 4-1 win over tenth seeds Canada, while Hong Kong’s Man Lok Leung and Lok Yin Lee defeated USA in identical fashion.

2019 runners-up Republic of Ireland opened their Group D account with a 4-2 success against Gibraltar, with Keane Barry following up a 121 finish in the opening leg with an 11-darter to wrap up proceedings.

Jeffrey de Graaf and Oskar Lukasiak steered Sweden to the quarter-finals 12 months ago, and they kicked off their Group G campaign with a clinical 4-1 success against Lithuania.

Krzysztof Ratajski and Radek Szaganski produced a 14-dart break as Poland pipped South Africa in a deciding-leg, as Devon Petersen made his big stage return on German soil.

Czechia fought their way to a precious two points against last year’s surprise package Chinese Taipei, before New Zealand’s Haupai Puha and Mark Cleaver demolished Finland in four straight legs to make the perfect start to Group L.

The losing nations from Thursday’s opening games will now play the third team from each group in Friday's afternoon session, before the decisive final group games are played on Friday evening.

Following the conclusion of the round-robin phase, the draw for the last 16 will take place on Friday evening, as the top four seeds England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland enter the fray in Saturday's second round.

World Cup of Darts group results & standings

Seedings in brackets
Scroll down for schedule, results & team line-ups

Group stage

Top team in each group progress to the second round

Group A

  1. (5) Netherlands
  2. Hungary
  3. Italy

Results:
Netherlands 4-0 Italy

Group B

  1. (6) Belgium
  2. Philippines
  3. Latvia

Results:
Belgium 4-1 Latvia

Group C

  1. (7) Germany
  2. Singapore
  3. Portugal

Results:
Germany 4-2 Portugal

Group D

  1. (8) Republic of Ireland
  2. China
  3. Gibraltar

Results:
Republic of Ireland 4-2 Gibraltar

Group E

  1. (9) Poland
  2. Norway
  3. South Africa

Results:
Poland 4-3 South Africa

Group F

  1. Malaysia
  2. Denmark
  3. (10) Canada

Results:
Malaysia 4-1 Canada

Group G

  1. (11) Sweden
  2. France
  3. Lithuania

Results:
Sweden 4-1 Lithuania

Group H

  1. (12) Austria
  2. Australia
  3. Spain

Results:
Austria 4-1 Spain

Group I

  1. Hong Kong
  2. Bahrain
  3. (13) USA

Results:
Hong Kong 4-1 USA

Group J

  1. (14) Czechia
  2. India
  3. Chinese Taipei

Results:
Czechia 4-2 Chinese Taipei

Group K

  1. Japan
  2. Switzerland
  3. (15) Croatia

Results:
Japan 4-3 Croatia

Group L

  1. New Zealand
  2. Argentina
  3. (16) Finland

Results:
New Zealand 4-0 Finland

World Cup of Darts: Daily Schedule & Results

Thursday June 12 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Group Stage – First Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports

  • Sweden 4-1 Lithuania (G)
  • Czechia 4-2 Chinese Taipei (J)
  • Japan 4-3 Croatia (K)
  • Republic of Ireland 4-2 Gibraltar (D)
  • Malaysia 4-1 Canada (F)
  • Hong Kong 4-1 USA (I)
  • Poland 4-3 South Africa (E)
  • Belgium 4-1 Latvia (B)
  • Netherlands 4-0 Italy (A)
  • Germany 4-2 Portugal (C)
  • Austria 4-1 Spain (H)
  • New Zealand 4-0 Finland (L)

Friday June 13
Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)
Group Stage – Second Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports

  • Lithuania v France (G)
  • Chinese Taipei v India (J)
  • Croatia v Switzerland (K)
  • Gibraltar v China (D)
  • Canada v Denmark (F)
  • USA v Bahrain (I)
  • South Africa v Norway (E)
  • Latvia v Philippines (B)
  • Italy v Hungary (A)
  • Portugal v Singapore (C)
  • Spain v Australia (H)
  • Finland v Argentina (L)

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Group Stage – Final Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports

  • Sweden v France (G)
  • Czechia v India (J)
  • Japan v Switzerland (K)
  • Republic of Ireland v China (D)
  • Malaysia v Denmark (F)
  • Hong Kong v Bahrain (I)
  • Poland v Norway (E)
  • Belgium v Philippines (B)
  • Netherlands v Hungary (A)
  • Germany v Singapore (C)
  • Austria v Australia (H)
  • New Zealand v Argentina (L)

Saturday June 14
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports

  • Four Matches

Sunday June 30
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Semi-Finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sport

  • Two Matches

Final (Best of 19 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

World Cup of Darts: Competing nations and team line-ups

  • (1) England - Luke Humphries & Luke Littler
  • (2) Wales - Jonny Clayton & Gerwyn Price
  • (3) Scotland - Gary Anderson & Peter Wright
  • (4) Northern Ireland - Josh Rock & Daryl Gurney
  • Argentina - Jesus Salate & Victor Guillin
  • Australia - Damon Heta & Simon Whitlock
  • Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
  • Bahrain - Sadeq Mohamed & Hasan Bucheeri
  • Belgium - Mike De Decker & Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Canada - Matt Campbell & Jim Long
  • China - Xiaochen Zong & Lihao Wen
  • Chinese Taipei - Pupo Teng-Lieh & An-Sheng Lu
  • Croatia - Pero Ljubic & Boris Krcmar
  • Czechia - Karel Sedlacek & Petr Krivka
  • Denmark - Benjamin Reus & Andreas Hyllgaardhus
  • Finland - Teemu Harju & Marko Kantele
  • France - Thibault Tricole & Jacques Labre
  • Germany - Martin Schindler & Ricardo Pietreczko
  • Gibraltar - Craig Galliano & Justin Hewitt
  • Hong Kong - Man Lok Leung & Lok Yin Lee
  • Hungary - György Jehirszki & Gergely Lakatos
  • India - Nitin Kumar & Mohan Goel
  • Italy - Michele Turetta & Massimo Dalla Rosa
  • Japan - Ryusei Azemoto & Tomoya Goto
  • Latvia - Madars Razma & Valters Melderis
  • Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas
  • Malaysia - Tengku Shah & Tan Jenn Ming
  • Netherlands - Danny Noppert & Gian van Veen
  • New Zealand - Haupai Puha & Mark Cleaver
  • Norway - Cor Dekker & Kent Joran Sivertsen
  • Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & Paolo Nebrida
  • Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Radek Szaganski
  • Portugal - Jose de Sousa & Bruno Nascimento
  • Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor & Keane Barry
  • Singapore - Paul Lim & Phuay Wei Tan
  • South Africa - Cameron Carolissen & Devon Petersen
  • Spain - Daniel Zapata & Ricardo Fernandez
  • Sweden - Jeffrey de Graaf & Oskar Lukasiak
  • Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont & Alex Fehlmann
  • USA - Danny Lauby & Jules van Dongen

Where can I watch the World Cup of Darts on TV?

The 2025 BetVictor World Cup of Darts will be broadcast on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN, Viaplay and VTM, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

World Cup of Darts: Sky Bet Odds

Prize Fund (Per two-player team)

  • Winners - £80,000
  • Runners-Up - £50,000
  • Semi-Final Losers - £30,000
  • Quarter-Final Losers - £20,000
  • Last 16 Losers - £9,000
  • Second in Group - £5,000
  • Third in Group - £4,000
  • Total - £450,000

World Cup of Darts: Past Finals

MOST READ

