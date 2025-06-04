World Cup of Darts 2025: Draw, schedule, teams, results, odds & live Sky Sports TV coverage details of annual pairs event

There are 40 nations bidding for glory at the 15th staging of the annual pairs event but the hot favourites will be England as Luke Humphries and Luke Littler join forces.

England are the top seeds and defending champions after Humphries and Michael Smith lifted the trophy 12 months ago and will go straight into the second-round stage alongside Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

They are the top four ranked nations - based on the lowest cumulative PDC Order of Merit ranking of the two competing players - while the remaining 36 nations have been split into 12 groups of three for the round-robin phase - including 12 seeded nations - from which each group winner will progress to the knockout stage.

All games throughout the tournament will be played in a doubles format.