World Cup of Darts 2025: Draw, schedule, teams, results, odds & live Sky Sports TV coverage details of annual pairs event

The full team line-ups, draw, group tables, schedule and results from the 2025 BetVictor World Cup of Darts, which takes place at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt from June 12-15.
There are 40 nations bidding for glory at the 15th staging of the annual pairs event but the hot favourites will be England as Luke Humphries and Luke Littler join forces.
England are the top seeds and defending champions after Humphries and Michael Smith lifted the trophy 12 months ago and will go straight into the second-round stage alongside Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
They are the top four ranked nations - based on the lowest cumulative PDC Order of Merit ranking of the two competing players - while the remaining 36 nations have been split into 12 groups of three for the round-robin phase - including 12 seeded nations - from which each group winner will progress to the knockout stage.
All games throughout the tournament will be played in a doubles format.
World Cup of Darts: Knockout stage draw bracket
Top four seeded nations went straight to the knockout stages
- (1) England v Group Winner
- Group Winner v Group Winner
- (4) Northern Ireland v Group Winner
- Group Winner v Group Winner
- (2) Wales v Group Winner
- Group Winner v Group Winner
- (3) Scotland v Group Winner
- Group Winner v Group Winner
World Cup of Darts group results & standings
Seedings in brackets
Scroll down for schedule, results & team line-ups
Group stage
Top team in each group progress to the second round
Group A
(5) Netherlands
Italy
Hungary
Group B
(6) Belgium
Latvia
Philippines
Group C
(7) Germany
Portugal
Singapore
Group D
(8) Republic of Ireland
Gibraltar
China
Group E
(9) Poland
South Africa
Norway
Group F
(10) Canada
Malaysia
Denmark
Group G
(11) Sweden
Lithuania
France
Group H
(12) Austria
Spain
Australia
Group I
(13) USA
Hong Kong
Bahrain
Group J
(14) Czechia
Chinese Taipei
India
Group K
(15) Croatia
Japan
Switzerland
Group L
(16) Finland
New Zealand
Argentina
World Cup of Darts: Daily Schedule & Results
Thursday June 12 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Group Stage – First Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Sweden v Lithuania (G)
- Czechia v Chinese Taipei (J)
- Croatia v Japan (K)
- Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar (D)
- Canada v Malaysia (F)
- USA v Hong Kong (I)
- Poland v South Africa (E)
- Belgium v Latvia (B)
- Netherlands v Italy (A)
- Germany v Portugal (C)
- Austria v Spain (H)
- Finland v New Zealand (L)
Friday June 13
Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)
Group Stage – Second Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Thursday's Losing Team v Nation 3
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Group Stage – Final Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Thursday's Winning Team v Nation 3
Saturday June 14
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Four Matches
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Four Matches
Sunday June 30
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Four Matches
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Semi-Finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sport
- Two Matches
Final (Best of 19 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
World Cup of Darts: Competing nations and team line-ups
- (1) England - Luke Humphries & Luke Littler
- (2) Wales - Jonny Clayton & Gerwyn Price
- (3) Scotland - Gary Anderson & Peter Wright
- (4) Northern Ireland - Josh Rock & Daryl Gurney
- Argentina - Jesus Salate & Victor Guillin
- Australia - Damon Heta & Simon Whitlock
- Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
- Bahrain - Sadeq Mohamed & Hasan Bucheeri
- Belgium - Mike De Decker & Dimitri Van den Bergh
- Canada - Matt Campbell & Jim Long
- China - Xiaochen Zong & Lihao Wen
- Chinese Taipei - Pupo Teng-Lieh & An-Sheng Lu
- Croatia - Pero Ljubic & Boris Krcmar
- Czechia - Karel Sedlacek & Petr Krivka
- Denmark - Benjamin Reus & Andreas Hyllgaardhus
- Finland - Teemu Harju & Marko Kantele
- France - Thibault Tricole & Jacques Labre
- Germany - Martin Schindler & Ricardo Pietreczko
- Gibraltar - Craig Galliano & Justin Hewitt
- Hong Kong - Man Lok Leung & Lok Yin Lee
- Hungary - György Jehirszki & Gergely Lakatos
- India - Nitin Kumar & Mohan Goel
- Italy - Michele Turetta & Massimo Dalla Rosa
- Japan - Ryusei Azemoto & Tomoya Goto
- Latvia - Madars Razma & Valters Melderis
- Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas
- Malaysia - Tengku Shah & Tan Jenn Ming
- Netherlands - Danny Noppert & Gian van Veen
- New Zealand - Haupai Puha & Mark Cleaver
- Norway - Cor Dekker & Kent Joran Sivertsen
- Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & Paolo Nebrida
- Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Radek Szaganski
- Portugal - Jose de Sousa & Bruno Nascimento
- Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor & Keane Barry
- Singapore - Paul Lim & Phuay Wei Tan
- South Africa - Cameron Carolissen & Devon Petersen
- Spain - Daniel Zapata & Ricardo Fernandez
- Sweden - Jeffrey de Graaf & Oskar Lukasiak
- Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont & Alex Fehlmann
- USA - Danny Lauby & Jules van Dongen
Where can I watch the World Cup of Darts on TV?
The 2025 BetVictor World Cup of Darts will be broadcast on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN, Viaplay and VTM, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.
Prize Fund (Per two-player team)
- Winners - £80,000
- Runners-Up - £50,000
- Semi-Final Losers - £30,000
- Quarter-Final Losers - £20,000
- Last 16 Losers - £9,000
- Second in Group - £5,000
- Third in Group - £4,000
- Total - £450,000
World Cup of Darts: Past Finals
- 2010 - Netherlands (Stompe & van Barneveld) 4-2 Wales (Webster & Bates)
- 2012 - England (Taylor & Lewis) 4-3 Australia (Whitlock & Nicholson)
- 2013 - England (Taylor & Lewis) 3-1 Belgium (Huybrechts & Huybrechts)
- 2014 - Netherlands (van Gerwen & van Barneveld) 3-0 England (Taylor & Lewis)
- 2015 - England (Taylor & Lewis) 3-2 Scotland (Anderson & Wright)
- 2016 - England (Taylor & Lewis) 3-2 Netherlands (MVG & Barney)
- 2017 - Netherlands (MVG & Barney) 3-1 Wales (Price/Webster)
- 2018 - Netherlands (MVG & Barney) 3-1 Scotland (Anderson/Wright)
- 2019 - Scotland (Anderson/Wright) 3-1 Republic of Ireland (O'Connor/Lennon)
- 2020 - Wales (Price/Clayton) 3-0 England (Cross/Smith)
- 2021 - Scotland (Wright/Henderson) 3-1 Austria (Suljovic/Rodriguez)
- 2022 - Australia (Whitlock/Heta) 3-1 Wales (Price/Clayton)
- 2023 - Wales (Price/Clayton) 10-2 Scotland (Anderson/Wright)
- 2024 - England (Humphries/Smith) 10-6 Austria (Suljovic/Rodriguez)