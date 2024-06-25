World Cup of Darts 2024: Free darts betting tips, preview and group predictions for the Sky Sports televised major in Germany

The Sky Sports-televised BetVictor World Cup of Darts takes place in Germany this weekend and our Chris Hammer brings you his preview and best bets.

Darts betting tips: World Cup of Darts 1pt Wales to win the World Cup at 6/1 (bet365, BetVictor) 1pt Germany to win the World Cup at 11/1 (William Hill, BetVictor, Betfred) 1pt Canada to win Group I at evens (BetVictor) 1pt France to win Group J at 11/8 (General) 1pt USA, Sweden, France and Canada all to win their groups at 15.57/1 (Coral) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

One of the most popular tournaments on the calendar takes place this weekend as the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt hosts the World Cup of Darts, which is now of course purely pairs following last year's much hailed format change. Although two of the biggest nations ended up contesting the final, with Wales beating Scotland to claim the title for the second time, the pairs element helped create plenty of shocks and surprises so we can expect more of the same across the group stages and knockout phase. As Paul Nicholson discussed in his World Cup column, it may not necessarily be an advantage for the top four seeded nations - England, Wales, Netherlands and Scotland - to bypass the two-day group stage, which sees the other 36 nations split into 12 pools of three, due to the potential of being caught cold against pairings who are all up and running. That's exactly what happened to the Netherlands and England 12 months ago as they both exited before the semi-finals. So let's quickly take a look at each group, in which the winner progresses to the last 16, and I'll provide my verdict. WATCH: NEW TOURNAMENT IDEAS IN DARTS

Do we need more variety in darts? Five new tournament ideas including Royal Rumble and Ryder Cup!

Group stage Top team in each group progress to the second round Group A (5) Belgium (Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts)

Singapore (Paul Lim, Harith Lim)

Philippines (Christian Perez, Alexis Toylo) Paul Lim and Harith Lim have pulled off famous World Cup shocks down the years against Wales in 2019 and Scotland in 2017 but in recent times their success has been in short supply as father time finally takes its toll on one of the sport's favourite sons. Fans would dearly love to them pick up a win against the Philippines but they are expected to finish bottom and you can't really see how Belgium don't top the standings despite the lack of chemistry between Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts. Verdict: Belgium to win (1/7) Group B (6) Northern Ireland (Josh Rock, Brendan Dolan)

South Africa (Johan Geldenhuys, Cameron Carolissen)

Switzerland (Stefan Bellmont, Bruno Stöckli) Josh Rock and Brendan Dolan should cruise through this group given their individual form and confidence this season and they'll fancy a lengthy run in the knockout stages too. Rock clinched his maiden European Tour title at the end of May while a few weeks earlier, Brendan Dolan reached double figures for PDC titles by triumphing at Players Championship 10. This is Rock's debut at the World Cup, with Daryl Gurney missing out on the chance to team up with the vastly experienced Dolan so it'll be interesting to see how they gel as a pairing in the groups. Then we'll be better placed to rate their title hopes. Verdict: Northern Ireland to win (1/8) Group C (7) Germany (Martin Schindler, Gabriel Clemens)

New Zealand (Haupai Puha, Ben Robb)

Finland (Teemu Harju, Marko Kantele) Hosts Germany don't have the easiest of groups and can't afford to be complacent when they face New Zealand, who have the very capable Haupai Puha and Ben Robb bidding to cause an upset. However, Martin Schindler is playing some of the best darts in the world this season and thrilled German fans recently with his victory over Gerwyn Price in the final of a European Tour event in Riesa. Gabriel Clemens is enjoying another solid season and together they'll be hoping to go one better than last year's run to the semi-finals in which they beat Poland and England along the way. Verdict: Germany to win (1/7) Group D (8) Australia (Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock)

Japan (Tomoya Goto, Ryusei Azemoto)

Hong Kong (Lok Yin Lee, Man Lok Leung) Australia won this event two years ago and are strong favourites to come through this group but there will be several darts fans pondering whether Japan or Hong Kong could cause a shock. Man Lok Leung played brilliantly at the World Championship and he also averaged 90 against Luke Littler in a World Series event this year, but you have to wonder if the support from Lok Yin Lee will be strong enough. As for Japan, Tomoya Goto and Ryusei Azemoto are both averaging in the mid to late 80s this year and they will probably be Australia's biggest threat. Verdict: Australia to win (1/4) Group E (9) Republic of Ireland (William O'Connor, Keane Barry)

Lithuania (Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas)

Chinese Taipei (Teng-Lieh Pupo, An-Sheng Lu) William O'Connor and Keane Barry crashed out in the group stages last year after a heavy defeat to Croatia but this is a much kinder draw for them. Veteran campaigner Darius Labanauskas doesn't have the strongest of support in Mindaugas Barauskas while the Chinese Taipei pairing individually tend to average in the 70s. Verdict: Republic of Ireland to win (1/8) Group F (10) Austria (Rowby-John Rodriguez, Mensur Suljovic)

China (Xiaochen Zong, Chengan Liu)

Guyana (Norman Madhoo, Sudesh Fitzgerald) Chengan Liu is best known for the greatest ever walk-on at the World Championship during the behind-closed-doors year but his performances on the oche shouldn't trouble a strong Austrian pairing.

Throwback to when China's Chengan Liu surprised us all with his Walk-On song at last year's World Championship...



🎶 𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘮𝘦 𝘶𝘱 pic.twitter.com/gPhcAEkubd — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 12, 2021

Liu and Xiaochen Zong can both average in the 80s on their better days and will look at their fixture with Guyana as an opportunity to pick up a win. Verdict: Austria to win (1/10) Group G (11) Poland (Krzysztof Ratajski, Radek Szaganski)

Norway (Cor Dekker, Håkon Bjørge Helling)

Hungary (Gabor Jagica, Nandor Major) Yet another group with a clear favourite as PDC title winners Krzysztof Ratajski and Radek Szaganski will hope to take Poland further than ever before in this competition. They'll only crash out if they play well below their respective bests but I can't see them challenging for outright glory either. Verdict: Poland to win (1/10) Group H (12) Czech Republic (Adam Gawlas, Karel Sedlacek)

Bahrain (Basem Mahmood, Duda Durra)

Iceland (Arngrimur Olafsson, Petur Rudrik Gudmundsson) You may be starting to wonder if there are any groups that aren't 'foregone conclusions' but this is actually the last that has a hot favourite. Tour Card holders Adam Gawlas and Karel Sedlacek and team up for the Czech Republic and their combined talent should be plenty good enough - although they can't afford any complacency like last year when they were dumped out in the groups by the dangerous Philippines. Verdict: Czech Republic to win (1/12) Group I (13) Croatia (Boris Krcmar, Romeo Grvabac)

Malaysia (Siik Hwang Wong, Mohd Nasir Bin Jantan)

Canada (Matt Campbell, David Cameron) Finally we get to a group where I can oppose the favourites - although some readers may be slightly surprised to learn that's Croatia rather than Canada. Indeed there's not much between the 13th seeds, who are spearheaded by Boris Krcmar, and the North American pairing of Matt Campbell and David Cameron. We all know about the talents of Campbell from his performances at the World Championship and on the Pro Tour, where he averages regularly in the 90s, while Cameron will be familiar to those who watch the seniors tour and the Modus Super Series. Verdict: Canada to win (1/1) CLICK HERE to back Canada to win their group with Sky Bet Group J (14) France (Thibault Tricole, Jacques Labre)

Latvia (Madars Razma, Valters Melderis)

Denmark (Benjamin Reus, Claus Bendix Nielsen) France are only marginal favourites to edge an extremely competitive group ahead of Latvia (6/4) and Denmark (12/5) but I fancy them to advance to the knockout stages like they did last year. Thibault Tricole and Jacques Labre, who are both Tour Card holders, teamed up brilliantly to beat Northern Ireland and Ukraine last year, and although the latter hasn't enjoyed a great season and is the weaker player statistically, I rate them the stronger pairing overall. Madars Razma doesn't have much support in Valters Melderis while you could argue Denmark are a bit of a one man team with the talented rising star Benjamin Reus. Verdict: France to win (11/8) CLICK HERE to back France to win their group with Sky Bet Group K (15) Sweden (Jeffrey de Graaf, Oskar Lukasiak)

Spain (Jose Justicia, Jesus Noguera)

Gibraltar (Justin Hewitt, Craig Galliano) Sweden impressively reached the quarter-finals last year with the pairing of Dennis Nilsson and Oskar Lukasiak before eventually bowing out 8-5 to eventual champions Wales - and this year they are made stronger by the emergence of Jeffrey de Graaf. The Dutch-born Swede has enjoyed a fantastic six months or so thanks to a brilliant run at the World Championship, where he averaged in the 90s three times and gave Rob Cross a run for his money in the third round, before earning a Tour Card at Qualifying School while he recently finished runner-up to Brendan Dolan at a Players Championship event. De Graaf averages around the 90 mark and if he gets decent back up from Oskar Lukasiak, who operates around the mid-80s level, then I'd fancy them to surpass Spain and Gibraltar. Verdict: Sweden to win (5/6) Group L (16) USA (Danny Lauby, Jules van Dongen)

Portugal (Jose de Sousa, David Gomes)

Italy (Michele Turetta, Massimo Dalla Rosa) Jose de Sousa is the biggest name in this group and statistically has performed better on the circuit this season than the other five players by a sizeable distance even though he isn't the same force that he was several years ago. However his playing partner David Gomes was only averaging in the 70s and low 80s during his nation's qualifying tournament for the honour of teaming up with de Sousa and I feel the combined strength of USA's Danny Lauby and Jules van Dongen, who are both Tour Card holders, will come out on top. Verdict: USA to win (1/1) CLICK HERE to back Canada, France, Sweden & USA to win their groups with Sky Bet