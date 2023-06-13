The other thing I’m looking forward to is having both winning players on stage at the very end of the tournament rather than one of them watching backstage – like John Henderson a few years ago.

Having pairs only all the way is both consistent and simple.

It didn’t really make much sense to have different formats at different stages of the tournament. For example, you wouldn’t have five-a-side in the group stages of a football World Cup and then 11-a-side in the knockouts!

I did once float the idea of the pairs match being worth two points so that it would always feature in every tie but I much prefer the simplicity of making it all doubles throughout the whole tournament.

Although the way people are these days, I wouldn’t be surprised if some say afterwards that they miss the singles!

In previous years, there would be so many matches that would finish 2-0 after two singles games and you wouldn’t even get the pairs tie. That would frustrate a lot of fans who love seeing four players up on stage in a team format, so finally the PDC have listened.

Everyone has been screaming out for more pairs matches at the World Cup for years and now they’ve finally got their wish! It was always this element of the tournament that fans looked forward to seeing most so it makes perfect sense to ditch the singles element from now on.

SCOTLAND WIN THE WORLD CUP! 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Peter Wright defeats Mensur Suljovic to guide Scotland to their second World Cup of Darts title 👏👏 John Henderson makes his way to the stage in tears. Incredible scenes! 📺 Sky Sports Arena #️⃣ #WorldCupOfDarts pic.twitter.com/mUSwen2hrZ

Simon Whitlock has played in every World Cup and missed two match darts in the heartbreaking final defeat of 2012. Now he's celebrating the greatest moment of his career at the age of 53. Great scenes with Damon Heta at the end! pic.twitter.com/KDZZmayCRL

There was a lot of mental torture for me, Simon, Phil and Adrian in our final and there have been other similar incidents in other years. This weekend, we’ll see a lot more now.

In singles darts, you think 50% of the time and play 50% of the time. In this event you are only playing 25% of the time! Now imagine if you are playing with a couple of slow players on stage!

This will also favour players who are mentally strong because there will obviously be a lot of thinking time up on that stage while you wait for your next turn.

That will be the longest pairs match ever and it will feel like a slog for the participants when you consider you only get a throw every four visits!

Although the group stage is first to four legs, it then extends to first to eight for the second round, quarter-finals and semi-finals before best of 19 for the final!

This will also be the first time we see pairs matches played over such a long format.

Of course when me, Simon Whitlock, Phil Taylor and Adrian Lewis were all on stage together at the end of the 2012 World Cup final, it was as dramatic as hell! So hopefully we’ll get unforgettable drama like that on Sunday.

That took a little shine off his career high and I’m glad it won’t happen again.

If you own the stage with your mind, you can win this. The overthinkers won’t.

Balancing act

I guess some critics of this format may argue that with the expanded number of nations, there could potentially be overkill of pairs matches. There will be 36 of them in the group stages alone.

However, there are so many countries playing this sport to a high enough level to warrant inclusion in this competition. I was outraged last year when France didn’t get a spot so now we get to see them.

Although we can’t really have a qualifying competition for this event either – it just wouldn’t be practical given the logistics. It’s not like getting Qatar and Australia – for example - to have a two legged play-off for a place in a football World Cup. Imagine France and Guyana doing this over seven legs for the World Cup of Darts!

Group stages

We did have group stages in the 2010 edition and it’s great to see that part of the competition brought back this year.

The ‘big four’ of England, Netherlands, Scotland and Wales go straight into the knockout stages because of their superior combined PDC rankings but the other 36 nations are put into groups of three with the winner advancing into the second round.

This is great news for the smaller ‘minnow’ nations, especially those from the other side of the world who have travelled thousands of miles to be a part of the action.

In the past they would tend to have their dreams ended in one match on opening night – unless they caused an upset of course - but now they get to experience the major occasion over a minimum of two games across two days.

Having these extra nations and a group stage also means darts fans get to see even more unfamiliar players from places like Thailand, Guyana and Iceland, who are hoping to showcase what they can do.

These minnow nations have nothing to lose and the short format gives them an opportunity to spring a surprise.

And don’t forget, some of these smaller nations will be playing each other and although it could end up being a ‘dead rubber’ as far as winning the group is concerned, both teams would be absolutely thrilled to pick up a victory on the big stage.

You want the likes of China to make this trip knowing they can really enjoy the whole major experience without it being over in a flash with no real hope of getting a winning feeling.

Big four advantage?

Perhaps the only fair gripe that some people might have with this year’s format is the top four seeds bypassing the group stage. Some may say the tournament should have been 36 teams in total rather than 40 and they all go into the groups.

However, you have to question whether it’s an advantage for the ‘big four’ to miss the group stages even though they now obviously have to win fewer matches than anyone else to lift the trophy.

The likes of defending champions Australia, Germany and Belgium are going to be warmed up and well-rehearsed in the pairs format by the time they get to the second round, whereas England, Netherlands, Scotland and Wales could be caught cold.

The format throws them under the bus although at least it’s a longer format of first to eight legs in the second round so they can recover from a bad start.

The big nations outside the top four will probably have two wins under their belt and won’t fear anyone – and they will hardly be mentally or physically fatigued either.

Don’t get me wrong, Wales and co will be ready – but will they be battle hardened enough for those who have come through the groups?

One-man teams and star names

In the past, the perceived ‘one-man teams’ like Devon Petersen’s South Africa, Jose de Sousa’s Portugal or Madars Razma’s Latvia would struggle to go far in a World Cup because their partner would not be expected to contribute points in the singles.

And that in turn put an awful lot of pressure on the likes of Petersen to win their singles match just to force a doubles decider, which is a bit more of a lottery.

Now they can work more of a unit and devise a doubles gameplan that can give bigger nations a run for their money. The singles element detached players from their partners but now it feel definitely feel more like a team effort than ever before.

As for nations with the big superstar names such as Michael van Gerwen, who would always expect to get a singles point on the board, I think they also prefer the pairs format. Even though it could be feasibly seen as more of a ‘leveller’ against a slightly lesser nation.

The fact is, all players crave an occasional change in format, especially at the end of the Premier League campaign when they’ve played so much singles under such intense pressure.

I really think everyone will love it – the minnows, the stars and the supporters.

Ones to watch

Wales are very fair favourites and tick the boxes to lift this trophy in the new all-pairs format.

Gerwyn Price has incredible mental strength as we all know and the calming influence of his close friend Jonny Clayton – on and off the stage – will be crucial.

Kim Huybrechts will probably have the opposite effect on the usually zen-like Dimitri Van den Bergh but only time will tell as to whether that’s a good thing or not!

Keane Barry will have a wonderful effect on William O’Connor. He may still be very young and making his debut in this tournament but he’s so mentally strong and extremely calm under pressure.

Willie can get a little bit fiery at times and I’m sure Keane’s influence will benefit him.

Canada are my other team to watch with Jeff Smith teaming up with Matt Campbell, who he beat at the North American Championship recently before going on to reach the US Darts Masters final.

They have a great chemistry and playing superb darts right now.

Michael van Gerwen doesn’t have the same chemistry with Danny Noppert that he had with Raymond van Barneveld and they aren’t the best of friends – but the same could have been said for Peter Wright and Gary Anderson back in the day when they won it for Scotland.

They are very professional and will find a way to do a job and try and win this title back for the first time since 2018.

As for Germany, the expectations often get the better of them but they regularly reach the latter stages.

Martin Schindler and Gabriel Clemens are climbing the rankings and I’d say the home fans will be more hopeful than ever before. There have been question marks over their mental strength on TV and towards the end of tournamaents – especially when you consider neither have won a title - so it’ll be interesting to see how they perform together.

Nine dart magic

The Michael Smith nine-darter in the World Championship final can’t be topped but if there’s a first ever pairs perfect leg, then it’ll go into the top 10 for sure. Maybe even the top five depending on the situation!