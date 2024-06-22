World Cup of Darts 2024: Draw, schedule, teams, results, odds & live Sky Sports TV coverage details of annual pairs event

The full team line-ups, draw, group tables, schedule and results from the 2023 BetVictor World Cup of Darts, which takes place at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt from June 27-30.
There are 40 nations bidding for glory at the 14th staging of the annual pairs event so here is everything you need to know.
World Cup of Darts: Knockout stage draw bracket
- (1) England v
- Qualifier v Qualifier
- (4) Scotland v
- Qualifier v Qualifier
- (2) Wales v
- Qualifier v Qualifier
- (3) Netherlands v
- Qualifier v Qualifier
World Cup of Darts group results & standings
Seedings in brackets
Top four seeded nations went straight to the knockout stages
- (1) England
- (2) Wales
- (3) Netherlands
- (4) Scotland
Group stage
Top team in each group progress to the second round
Group A
- (5) Belgium
- Singapore
- Philippines
Group B
- (6) Northern Ireland
- South Africa
- Switzerland
Group C
- (7) Germany
- New Zealand
- Finland
Group D
- (8) Australia
- Japan
- Hong Kong
Group E
- (9) Republic of Ireland
- Lithuania
- Chinese Taipei
Group F
Group G
Group H
- (12) Czech Republic
- Bahrain
- Iceland
Group I
- (13) Croatia
- Malaysia
- Canada
Group J
Group K
- (15) Sweden
- Spain
- Gibraltar
Group L
World Cup of Darts: Daily Schedule & Results
Thursday June 27 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Group Stage – First Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Belgium v Singapore (A)
- Northern Ireland v South Africa (B)
- Germany v New Zealand (C)
- Australia v Japan (D)
- Republic of Ireland v Lithuania (E)
- Austria v China (F)
- Poland v Norway (G)
- Czech Republic v Bahrain (H)
- Croatia v Malaysia (I)
- France v Latvia (J)
- Sweden v Spain (K)
- USA v Portugal (L)
Friday June 28
Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)
Group Stage – Second Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Loser First Match v Team 3
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Group Stage – Final Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Winner First Match v Team 3
Saturday June 29
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Sunday June 30
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Semi-Finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sport
Final (Best of 19 legs)
World Cup of Darts: Competing nations and team line-ups
- Australia - Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock
- Austria - Rowby-John Rodriguez, Mensur Suljovic
- Bahrain - Basem Mahmood, Duda Durra
- Belgium - Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts
- Canada - Matt Campbell, David Cameron
- China - Xiaochen Zong, Chengan Liu
- Croatia - Boris Krcmar, Romeo Grvabac
- Czech Republic - Adam Gawlas, Karel Sedlacek
- Denmark - Benjamin Reus, Claus Bendix Nielsen
- England - Luke Humphries, Michael Smith
- Finland - Teemu Harju, Marko Kantele
- France - Thibault Tricole, Jacques Labre
- Germany - Martin Schindler, Gabriel Clemens
- Gibraltar - Justin Hewitt, Craig Galliano
- Guyana - Norman Madhoo, Sudesh Fitzgerald
- Hong Kong - Lok Yin Lee, Man Lok Leung
- Hungary - Gabor Jagica, Nandor Major
- Iceland - Arngrimur Olafsson, Petur Rudrik Gudmundsson
- Ireland - William O'Connor, Keane Barry
- Italy - Michele Turetta, Massimo Dalla Rosa
- Japan - Tomoya Goto, Ryusei Azemoto
- Latvia - Madars Razma, Valters Melderis
- Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas
- Malaysia - Siik Hwang Wong, Mohd Nasir Bin Jantan
- Netherlands - Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert
- New Zealand - Haupai Puha, Ben Robb
- Northern Ireland - Josh Rock, Brendan Dolan
- Norway - Cor Dekker, Håkon Bjørge Helling
- Philippines - Christian Perez, Alexis Toylo
- Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski, Radek Szaganski
- Portugal - Jose de Sousa, David Gomes
- Scotland - Peter Wright, Gary Anderson
- Singapore - Paul Lim, Harith Lim
- South Africa - Johan Geldenhuys, Cameron Carolissen
- Spain - Jose Justicia, Jesus Noguera
- Sweden - Jeffrey de Graaf, Oskar Lukasiak
- Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont, Bruno Stöckli
- Chinese Taipei - Teng-Lieh Pupo, An-Sheng Lu
- USA - Danny Lauby, Jules van Dongen
- Wales - Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton
Where can I watch the World Cup of Darts on TV?
The My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts will be broadcast on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.
Prize Fund (Per two-player team)
- Winners - £80,000
Runners-Up - £50,000
Semi-Final Losers - £30,000
Quarter-Final Losers - £20,000
Last 16 Losers - £9,000
Second in Group - £5,000
Third in Group - £4,000
- Total - £450,000
World Cup of Darts: Past Finals
