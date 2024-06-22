World Cup of Darts 2024: Draw, schedule, teams, results, odds & live Sky Sports TV coverage details of annual pairs event

There are 40 nations bidding for glory at the 14th staging of the annual pairs event so here is everything you need to know.

World Cup of Darts: Knockout stage draw bracket

(1) England v

Qualifier v Qualifier

(4) Scotland v

Qualifier v Qualifier

(2) Wales v

Qualifier v Qualifier

(3) Netherlands v

Qualifier v Qualifier

World Cup of Darts group results & standings

Seedings in brackets

Top four seeded nations went straight to the knockout stages

(1) England

(2) Wales

(3) Netherlands

(4) Scotland

Group stage

Top team in each group progress to the second round

Group A

(5) Belgium

Singapore

Philippines

Group B

(6) Northern Ireland

South Africa

Switzerland

Group C

(7) Germany

New Zealand

Finland

Group D

(8) Australia

Japan

Hong Kong

Group E

(9) Republic of Ireland

Lithuania

Chinese Taipei

Group F

(10) Austria

China

Guyana

Group G

(11) Poland

Norway

Hungary

Group H

(12) Czech Republic

Bahrain

Iceland

Group I

(13) Croatia

Malaysia

Canada

Group J

(14) France

Latvia

Denmark

Group K

(15) Sweden

Spain

Gibraltar

Group L

(16) USA

Portugal

Italy

World Cup of Darts: Daily Schedule & Results

Thursday June 27 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Group Stage – First Matches (Best of seven legs)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Belgium v Singapore (A)

Northern Ireland v South Africa (B)

Germany v New Zealand (C)

Australia v Japan (D)

Republic of Ireland v Lithuania (E)

Austria v China (F)

Poland v Norway (G)

Czech Republic v Bahrain (H)

Croatia v Malaysia (I)

France v Latvia (J)

Sweden v Spain (K)

USA v Portugal (L)

Friday June 28

Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)

Group Stage – Second Matches (Best of seven legs)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Loser First Match v Team 3

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Group Stage – Final Matches (Best of seven legs)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Winner First Match v Team 3

Saturday June 29

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Second Round (Best of 15 legs)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Four Matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Second Round (Best of 15 legs)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Four Matches

Sunday June 30

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 15 legs)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Four Matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Semi-Finals (Best of 15 legs)

TV Coverage: Sky Sport

Two Matches

Final (Best of 19 legs)

One Match

World Cup of Darts: Competing nations and team line-ups

Australia - Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock

Austria - Rowby-John Rodriguez, Mensur Suljovic

Bahrain - Basem Mahmood, Duda Durra

Belgium - Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts

Canada - Matt Campbell, David Cameron

China - Xiaochen Zong, Chengan Liu

Croatia - Boris Krcmar, Romeo Grvabac

Czech Republic - Adam Gawlas, Karel Sedlacek

Denmark - Benjamin Reus, Claus Bendix Nielsen

England - Luke Humphries, Michael Smith

Finland - Teemu Harju, Marko Kantele

France - Thibault Tricole, Jacques Labre

Germany - Martin Schindler, Gabriel Clemens

Gibraltar - Justin Hewitt, Craig Galliano

Guyana - Norman Madhoo, Sudesh Fitzgerald

Hong Kong - Lok Yin Lee, Man Lok Leung

Hungary - Gabor Jagica, Nandor Major

Iceland - Arngrimur Olafsson, Petur Rudrik Gudmundsson

Ireland - William O'Connor, Keane Barry

Italy - Michele Turetta, Massimo Dalla Rosa

Japan - Tomoya Goto, Ryusei Azemoto

Latvia - Madars Razma, Valters Melderis

Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas

Malaysia - Siik Hwang Wong, Mohd Nasir Bin Jantan

Netherlands - Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert

New Zealand - Haupai Puha, Ben Robb

Northern Ireland - Josh Rock, Brendan Dolan

Norway - Cor Dekker, Håkon Bjørge Helling

Philippines - Christian Perez, Alexis Toylo

Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski, Radek Szaganski

Portugal - Jose de Sousa, David Gomes

Scotland - Peter Wright, Gary Anderson

Singapore - Paul Lim, Harith Lim

South Africa - Johan Geldenhuys, Cameron Carolissen

Spain - Jose Justicia, Jesus Noguera

Sweden - Jeffrey de Graaf, Oskar Lukasiak

Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont, Bruno Stöckli

Chinese Taipei - Teng-Lieh Pupo, An-Sheng Lu

USA - Danny Lauby, Jules van Dongen

Wales - Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton

Where can I watch the World Cup of Darts on TV?

The My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts will be broadcast on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

Prize Fund (Per two-player team)

Winners - £80,000

Runners-Up - £50,000

Semi-Final Losers - £30,000

Quarter-Final Losers - £20,000

Last 16 Losers - £9,000

Second in Group - £5,000

Third in Group - £4,000

World Cup of Darts: Past Finals

