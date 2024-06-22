Sporting Life
Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton won the World Cup of Darts (Picture: Jonas Hunold/PDC)
Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton are defending champions

World Cup of Darts 2024: Draw, schedule, teams, results, odds & live Sky Sports TV coverage details of annual pairs event

By Sporting Life
13:54 · SAT June 22, 2024

The full team line-ups, draw, group tables, schedule and results from the 2023 BetVictor World Cup of Darts, which takes place at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt from June 27-30.

There are 40 nations bidding for glory at the 14th staging of the annual pairs event so here is everything you need to know.

World Cup of Darts: Knockout stage draw bracket

  • (1) England v
  • Qualifier v Qualifier
  • (4) Scotland v
  • Qualifier v Qualifier
  • (2) Wales v
  • Qualifier v Qualifier
  • (3) Netherlands v
  • Qualifier v Qualifier

World Cup of Darts group results & standings

Seedings in brackets
Scroll down for schedule, results & team line-ups

Top four seeded nations went straight to the knockout stages

  • (1) England
  • (2) Wales
  • (3) Netherlands
  • (4) Scotland

Group stage

Top team in each group progress to the second round

Group A

  • (5) Belgium
  • Singapore
  • Philippines

Group B

  • (6) Northern Ireland
  • South Africa
  • Switzerland

Group C

  • (7) Germany
  • New Zealand
  • Finland

Group D

  • (8) Australia
  • Japan
  • Hong Kong

Group E

  • (9) Republic of Ireland
  • Lithuania
  • Chinese Taipei

Group F

  • (10) Austria
  • China
  • Guyana

Group G

  • (11) Poland
  • Norway
  • Hungary

Group H

  • (12) Czech Republic
  • Bahrain
  • Iceland

Group I

  • (13) Croatia
  • Malaysia
  • Canada

Group J

  • (14) France
  • Latvia
  • Denmark

Group K

  • (15) Sweden
  • Spain
  • Gibraltar

Group L

  • (16) USA
  • Portugal
  • Italy

World Cup of Darts: Daily Schedule & Results

Thursday June 27 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Group Stage – First Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports

  • Belgium v Singapore (A)
  • Northern Ireland v South Africa (B)
  • Germany v New Zealand (C)
  • Australia v Japan (D)
  • Republic of Ireland v Lithuania (E)
  • Austria v China (F)
  • Poland v Norway (G)
  • Czech Republic v Bahrain (H)
  • Croatia v Malaysia (I)
  • France v Latvia (J)
  • Sweden v Spain (K)
  • USA v Portugal (L)

Friday June 28
Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)
Group Stage – Second Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports

  • Loser First Match v Team 3

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Group Stage – Final Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports

  • Winner First Match v Team 3

Saturday June 29
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports

  • Four Matches

Sunday June 30
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Semi-Finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sport

  • Two Matches

Final (Best of 19 legs)

  • One Match

World Cup of Darts: Competing nations and team line-ups

  • Australia - Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock
  • Austria - Rowby-John Rodriguez, Mensur Suljovic
  • Bahrain - Basem Mahmood, Duda Durra
  • Belgium - Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts
  • Canada - Matt Campbell, David Cameron
  • China - Xiaochen Zong, Chengan Liu
  • Croatia - Boris Krcmar, Romeo Grvabac
  • Czech Republic - Adam Gawlas, Karel Sedlacek
  • Denmark - Benjamin Reus, Claus Bendix Nielsen
  • England - Luke Humphries, Michael Smith
  • Finland - Teemu Harju, Marko Kantele
  • France - Thibault Tricole, Jacques Labre
  • Germany - Martin Schindler, Gabriel Clemens
  • Gibraltar - Justin Hewitt, Craig Galliano
  • Guyana - Norman Madhoo, Sudesh Fitzgerald
  • Hong Kong - Lok Yin Lee, Man Lok Leung
  • Hungary - Gabor Jagica, Nandor Major
  • Iceland - Arngrimur Olafsson, Petur Rudrik Gudmundsson
  • Ireland - William O'Connor, Keane Barry
  • Italy - Michele Turetta, Massimo Dalla Rosa
  • Japan - Tomoya Goto, Ryusei Azemoto
  • Latvia - Madars Razma, Valters Melderis
  • Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas
  • Malaysia - Siik Hwang Wong, Mohd Nasir Bin Jantan
  • Netherlands - Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert
  • New Zealand - Haupai Puha, Ben Robb
  • Northern Ireland - Josh Rock, Brendan Dolan
  • Norway - Cor Dekker, Håkon Bjørge Helling
  • Philippines - Christian Perez, Alexis Toylo
  • Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski, Radek Szaganski
  • Portugal - Jose de Sousa, David Gomes
  • Scotland - Peter Wright, Gary Anderson
  • Singapore - Paul Lim, Harith Lim
  • South Africa - Johan Geldenhuys, Cameron Carolissen
  • Spain - Jose Justicia, Jesus Noguera
  • Sweden - Jeffrey de Graaf, Oskar Lukasiak
  • Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont, Bruno Stöckli
  • Chinese Taipei - Teng-Lieh Pupo, An-Sheng Lu
  • USA - Danny Lauby, Jules van Dongen
  • Wales - Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton

Where can I watch the World Cup of Darts on TV?

The My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts will be broadcast on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

World Cup of Darts: Sky Bet Odds

Prize Fund (Per two-player team)

  • Winners - £80,000
    Runners-Up - £50,000
    Semi-Final Losers - £30,000
    Quarter-Final Losers - £20,000
    Last 16 Losers - £9,000
    Second in Group - £5,000
    Third in Group - £4,000
  • Total - £450,000

World Cup of Darts: Past Finals

