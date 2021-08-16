Sporting Life
Scroll down to watch William Borland hit a nine-dart finish
Watch William Borland hits a nine-dart finish to win a deciding leg on his World Championship debut

By Sporting Life
21:49 · FRI December 17, 2021

A review of Friday's action at the PDC World Darts Championship, as William Borland hit a sensational nine-dart finish to win a deciding leg against Bradley Brooks.

William Borland created history on a dream World Championship debut by hitting a nine-dart finish to win a deciding leg against Bradley Brooks.

It was a pulsating match long before the Scottish star achieved the 11th perfect leg in the tournament's history and at 25 years of age he's the youngest to achieve the feat.

More to follow...

PDC World Championship: Friday results and Saturday schedule

Friday December 17
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Ryan Joyce 3-2 Roman Benecky (R1)
    (Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 1-3, 1-3, 3-2)
  • Keane Barry 3-2 Royden Lam (R1)
    (Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 2-3, 1-3, 3-1)
  • Jermaine Wattimena 0-3 Boris Koltsov (R1)
    (Set scores: 1-3, 1-3, 2-3)
  • Krzysztof Ratajski 1-3 Steve Lennon (R2)
    (Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 0-3, 1-3)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Joe Murnan v Paul Lim (R1)
  • William Borland v Bradley Brooks (R1)
  • Ross Smith v Jeff Smith (R1)
  • Peter Wright v Ryan Meikle (R2)

Saturday December 18
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Jamie Hughes v Raymond Smith (R1)
  • Callan Rydz v Yuki Yamada (R1)
  • Darius Labanauskas v Mike De Decker (R1)
  • Ian White v Chris Landman (R2)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Adam Hunt v Boris Krcmar (R1)
  • Ted Evetts v Jim Williams (R1)
  • Rowby-John Rodriguez v Nick Kenny (R1)
  • Michael van Gerwen v Barstow/Norman Jnr (R2)

World Darts: Related content

