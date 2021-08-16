A review of Friday's action at the PDC World Darts Championship, as William Borland hit a sensational nine-dart finish to win a deciding leg against Bradley Brooks.
William Borland created history on a dream World Championship debut by hitting a nine-dart finish to win a deciding leg against Bradley Brooks.
It was a pulsating match long before the Scottish star achieved the 11th perfect leg in the tournament's history and at 25 years of age he's the youngest to achieve the feat.
More to follow...
