UK Open darts 2024: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results, live ITV4 coverage & tickets

The full draw, schedule and results from the 2024 Ladbrokes UK Open, which takes place at Butlin's Minehead Resort from March 1-3.
The 'FA Cup of Darts' - coined because of the random draw after each round as well as the presence of amateur qualifiers in the 158-player field - is almost upon us as last year's 200/1 outsider Andrew Gilding bids to defend his title.
Here's everything you need to know including the results and reviews while we have details of the prize money and past winners.
UK Open: Draw and round-by-round results
FOURTH ROUND (Best of 19 legs)
The fourth round features the world's top 32 and the winners of round three
THIRD ROUND (Best of 11 legs)
Round three features the winners from round two along with Tour Card Holders 33-64.
- Mike De Decker v Zonneveld/Sumner/Nijman
- Goffin/Kenny v Matt Campbell
- Wenig/Lonsdale/Roes/Reus v Callan Rydz
- Van Peer/Kuivenhoven v Simon Whitlock
- Steve Beaton v Payne/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez/Meulenkamp
- Martin Lukeman v Jermaine Wattimena
- Gian van Veen v D Taylor/Western/Burness/Henderson
- Alan Soutar v Baetens/Claydon/Lovely
- Mervyn King v Killington/Szaganski/Knops
- William O'Connor v Mensur Suljovic
- Bates/Boulton/Usher v R Huybrechts/Lane/Gruellich
- Sedlacek/Owen v Kevin Doets
- Brooks/Crabtree/Van Dongen/Tricole v Cameron Menzies
- Pilgrim/Richardson/Brown v Jamie Hughes
- Keane Barry v Hurrell/Croft/Borland
- Bialecki/Walker/Coleman/Wolters v Ryan Joyce
- Ryan Meilke v Nentjes/Rupprecht
- Dennant/De Graaf/Van Trijp v Hogg/Beveridge/Bennett/Mitchell
- Jim Williams v Gregory/Griffin/Whitehead/Gates
- Adam Gawlas v Turetta/Grundy/Cole
- Roelofs/Burton v Richard Veenstra
- Ricky Evans v Toonders/Landman/L Evans
- Male/Dragt/Lauby/Rafferty v Labre/Lennon
- Ricardo Pietreczko v Krohne/Mi Taylor/Hall
- Boris Krcmar v Ritchie Edhouse
- Scutt/Plaisier/Puha/Klaasen v Klose/Warner
- Luke Woodhouse v Monk/Slevin
- Van der Velde/De Zwaan v Smith-Neale/Kist/Geeraets
- Van der Wal/Haines/Vandenbogaerde v Florian Hempel
- Mickey Mansell v Ian White
- Vincent van der Voort v Sparidaans/Perez
- Rowby-John Rodriguez v Madars Razma
SECOND ROUND (Best of 11 legs)
Round contains the winners from round one along with Tour Card Holders 65-96.
- Niels Zonneveld v Sumner/Nijman
- Arron Monk v Dylan Slevin
- Ronny Huybrechts v Lane/Gruellich
- Toonders/Landman v Lee Evans
- James Hurrell v Croft/Borland
- Geert Nentjes v Pascal Rupprecht
- Pilgrim/Richardson v Keegan Brown
- Berry van Peer v Maik Kuivenhoven
- Hogg/Beveridge v Bennett/Mitchell
- Jurjen van der Velde v Jeffrey de Zwaan
- Gregory/Griffin v Whitehead/Gates
- Karel Sedlacek v Robert Owen
- Killington/Szaganski v Robbie Knops
- Scutt/Plaisier v Puha/Klaasen
- Jacques Labre v Steve Lennon
- Bates/Boulton v Graham Usher
- Turetta/Grundy v Jarred Cole
- Krohne/M Taylor v Graham Hall
- Jeffrey Sparidaans v Christian Perez
- Bialecki/Walker v Coleman/Wolters
- Daniel Klose v Adam Warner
- Dennant/De Graaf v Danny van Trijp
- Brooks/Crabtree v Van Dongen/Tricole
- D Taylor/Western v Burness/Henderson
- Adam Smith-Neale v Kist/Geeraets
- Male/Dragt v Lauby/Rafferty
- Wenig/Lonsdale v Roes/Reus
- Callum Goffin v Nick Kenny
- Andy Baetens v Claydon/Lovely
- Owen Roelofs v Stephen Burton
- Van der Wal/Haines v Mario Vandenbogaerde
- Josh Payne v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez/Meulenkamp
FIRST ROUND (Best of 11 legs)
The first round of the multi-board event features Tour Card Holders 97-127 along with 16 Rileys Amateur Qualifiers and 16 players from the Challenge tour and Development Tour
- Jacques Labre Bye
- Christian Kist v Patrick Geeraets
- Matthew Dennant v Jeffrey de Graaf
- Conan Whitehead v Leonard Gates
- Dom Taylor v Brandon Western
- Lukas Wenig v Tom Lonsdale
- Jarred Cole Bye
- Leighton Bennett v Scott Mitchell
- Danny Lauby v Nathan Rafferty
- Kevin Burness v John Henderson
- Owen Bates v Andy Boulton
- Connor Scutt v Wesley Plaisier
- Jules van Dongen v Thibault Tricole
- Jack Male v Martin Dragt
- Ashley Coleman v Tim Wolters
- Brett Claydon v Thomas Lovely
- Bradly Roes v Benjamin Reus
- Haupai Puha v Jelle Klaasen
- Jitse van der Wal v Johnny Haines
- Sebastian Bialecki v Jenson Walker
- Bradley Brooks v Cam Crabtree
- Paul Krohne v Michael Taylor
- Christopher Toonders v Chris Landman
- George Killington v Radek Szaganski
- Rusty-Jake Rodriguez v Ron Meulenkamp
- Harry Gregory v Rhys Griffin
- Joe Croft v William Borland
- Jason Hogg v Darren Beveridge
- Harry Lane v Dominik Gruellich
- Darryl Pilgrim v Joshua Richardson
- Michele Turetta v Robert Grundy
- David Sumner v Wessel Nijman
UK Open: Daily schedule & results
Friday March 1
Afternoon Session (1100 GMT, Main Stage 1145 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
First, Second & Third Rounds (Best of 11 legs)
- The first round of the multi-board event features Tour Card Holders 97-127 along with 16 Rileys Amateur Qualifiers and 16 players from the Challenge tour and Development Tour. Round two will contain the winners from round one along with Tour Card Holders 65-96. Round three features the winners from round two along with Tour Card Holders 33-64.
Main Stage
Stage Two
Stage Three
Stage Four
Stage Five
Stage Six
Stage Seven
Stage Eight
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Fourth Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Players ranked in the world's top 32 join the competition at this point, along with the 32 who have come through the previous three rounds.
Main Stage
Stage Two
Stage Three
Stage Four
Stage Five
Stage Six
Stage Seven
Stage Eight
Saturday March 2
Afternoon Session (1230 start)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Fifth Round (Best of 19 legs)
Main Stage
Stage Two
Stage Three
Stage Four
Evening Session (1900 start)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Sixth Round (Best of 19 legs)
Main Stage
Stage Two
Sunday March 3
Afternoon Session (1245 start)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
Evening Session (1900 start)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Semi-Finals (Best of 21 legs)
Final (Best of 21 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Prize Fund
- Winner: £110,000
- Runner-up: £50,000
- Semi-finalists: £30,000
- Quarter-finalists: £15,000
- Last 16: £10,000
- Last 32: £5,000
- Last 64: £2,500
- Last 96: £1,500
- Last 128: £1,000
- Total: £600,000
Format
- First Round (Best of 11 legs)
- Second Round (Best of 11 legs)
- Third Round (Best of 11 legs)
- Fourth Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Fifth Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Sixth Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
- Semi-Finals (Best of 21 legs)
- Final (Best of 21 legs)
Stages
- Skyline Pavilion: Main Stage (All days)
- Reds: Stage Two (Friday and Saturday)
- Centre Stage: Stages Three-Eight (Friday and Saturday)
How can I watch the event on television?
The Cazoo UK Open will be broadcast live on ITV4 for UK viewers, through the PDC's international broadcast partners and through PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.
The Stage Two action on Friday and Saturday will be streamed exclusively for all PDCTV Subscribers worldwide.
Ticket information
A limited number of Weekend Packages remain on General Sale - CLICK HERE TO BOOK WEEKEND PACKAGES
UK Open Darts History
With no seedings and a random draw made after every round, the UK Open has earned the nickname of "the FA Cup of darts" ever since the event's debut in 2003, when it was held at the Reebok Stadium in Bolton.
Phil Taylor beat Shayne Burgess in the first final and although the dominant 'Power' has claimed the most titles with five, there has been a wide range of winners including Roland Scholten (2004), Raymond van Barneveld (2006 & 2007), James Wade (2008, 2011 & 2021), Robert Thornton (2012), Adrian Lewis (2014), Michael van Gerwen (2015, 2016, 2020), Peter Wright (2017), Gary Anderson (2008), Nathan Aspinall (2019) and Danny Noppert (2022).
UK Open Past Finals
UK Open Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 5
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- James Wade - 3
- Raymond van Barneveld - 2
- Andrew Gilding - 1
- Danny Noppert - 1
- Nathan Aspinall - 1
- Gary Anderson - 1
- Peter Wright - 1
- Adrian Lewis - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
- Roland Sholten - 1
Nine-dart finishes
- PHIL TAYLOR v Matt Chapman (2004)
- PHIL TAYLOR v Roland Sholten (2005)
- PHIL TAYLOR v Wes Newton (2007)
- PHIL TAYLOR v Jamie Harvey (2008)
- MERVYN KING v Gary Anderson (2010)
- GARY ANDERSON v Davey Dodds (2012)
- MICHAEL VAN GERWEN v Rob Cross (2016)
- JONNY CLAYTON v Chris Dobey (2020)
- MICHAEL VAN GERWEN v Daryl Gurney (2020)
- JAMES WADE v Boris Krcmar (2022)
- MICHAEL SMITH v Mensur Suljovic (2022)
