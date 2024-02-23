UK Open darts 2024: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results, live ITV4 coverage & tickets

The 'FA Cup of Darts' - coined because of the random draw after each round as well as the presence of amateur qualifiers in the 158-player field - is almost upon us as last year's 200/1 outsider Andrew Gilding bids to defend his title.

Here's everything you need to know including the results and reviews while we have details of the prize money and past winners.

UK Open: Draw and round-by-round results

FOURTH ROUND (Best of 19 legs)

The fourth round features the world's top 32 and the winners of round three

THIRD ROUND (Best of 11 legs)

Round three features the winners from round two along with Tour Card Holders 33-64.

Mike De Decker v Zonneveld/Sumner/Nijman

Goffin/Kenny v Matt Campbell

Wenig/Lonsdale/Roes/Reus v Callan Rydz

Van Peer/Kuivenhoven v Simon Whitlock

Steve Beaton v Payne/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez/Meulenkamp

Martin Lukeman v Jermaine Wattimena

Gian van Veen v D Taylor/Western/Burness/Henderson

Alan Soutar v Baetens/Claydon/Lovely

Mervyn King v Killington/Szaganski/Knops

William O'Connor v Mensur Suljovic

Bates/Boulton/Usher v R Huybrechts/Lane/Gruellich

Sedlacek/Owen v Kevin Doets

Brooks/Crabtree/Van Dongen/Tricole v Cameron Menzies

Pilgrim/Richardson/Brown v Jamie Hughes

Keane Barry v Hurrell/Croft/Borland

Bialecki/Walker/Coleman/Wolters v Ryan Joyce

Ryan Meilke v Nentjes/Rupprecht

Dennant/De Graaf/Van Trijp v Hogg/Beveridge/Bennett/Mitchell

Jim Williams v Gregory/Griffin/Whitehead/Gates

Adam Gawlas v Turetta/Grundy/Cole

Roelofs/Burton v Richard Veenstra

Ricky Evans v Toonders/Landman/L Evans

Male/Dragt/Lauby/Rafferty v Labre/Lennon

Ricardo Pietreczko v Krohne/Mi Taylor/Hall

Boris Krcmar v Ritchie Edhouse

Scutt/Plaisier/Puha/Klaasen v Klose/Warner

Luke Woodhouse v Monk/Slevin

Van der Velde/De Zwaan v Smith-Neale/Kist/Geeraets

Van der Wal/Haines/Vandenbogaerde v Florian Hempel

Mickey Mansell v Ian White

Vincent van der Voort v Sparidaans/Perez

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Madars Razma

SECOND ROUND (Best of 11 legs)

Round contains the winners from round one along with Tour Card Holders 65-96.

Niels Zonneveld v Sumner/Nijman

Arron Monk v Dylan Slevin

Ronny Huybrechts v Lane/Gruellich

Toonders/Landman v Lee Evans

James Hurrell v Croft/Borland

Geert Nentjes v Pascal Rupprecht

Pilgrim/Richardson v Keegan Brown

Berry van Peer v Maik Kuivenhoven

Hogg/Beveridge v Bennett/Mitchell

Jurjen van der Velde v Jeffrey de Zwaan

Gregory/Griffin v Whitehead/Gates

Karel Sedlacek v Robert Owen

Killington/Szaganski v Robbie Knops

Scutt/Plaisier v Puha/Klaasen

Jacques Labre v Steve Lennon

Bates/Boulton v Graham Usher

Turetta/Grundy v Jarred Cole

Krohne/M Taylor v Graham Hall

Jeffrey Sparidaans v Christian Perez

Bialecki/Walker v Coleman/Wolters

Daniel Klose v Adam Warner

Dennant/De Graaf v Danny van Trijp

Brooks/Crabtree v Van Dongen/Tricole

D Taylor/Western v Burness/Henderson

Adam Smith-Neale v Kist/Geeraets

Male/Dragt v Lauby/Rafferty

Wenig/Lonsdale v Roes/Reus

Callum Goffin v Nick Kenny

Andy Baetens v Claydon/Lovely

Owen Roelofs v Stephen Burton

Van der Wal/Haines v Mario Vandenbogaerde

Josh Payne v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez/Meulenkamp

FIRST ROUND (Best of 11 legs)

The first round of the multi-board event features Tour Card Holders 97-127 along with 16 Rileys Amateur Qualifiers and 16 players from the Challenge tour and Development Tour