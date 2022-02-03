And two of this year's line-up include two players old enough to compete with that quartet of Phil Taylor, John Part, Peter Manley and Roland Scholten over at the iconic Circus Tavern!

A radical 18th edition of Premier League Darts kicks off tonight at the same time as the inaugural World Seniors Championship, which features four of the original line-up back in 2005.

In total there will be 115 matches for viewers to enjoy this season compared to the usual 76 but there is a question mark over whether seeing so many match-ups between the same players will get repetitive. Only time will tell on that front, but for now here's a preview of night one's four quarter-finals as well as a prediction of who will pick up the five points for landing the opening 'title'.

This new format of having quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final every Thursday night means, in theory, that one player could end up playing a total of 48 televised matches compared to the 17 of previous campaigns and while that's obviously ridiculously unlikely, they are all going to wrack up well over 20 and possibly more than 30.

Instead, Peter Wright and Gary Anderson are about to embark on the lucrative and hectic 17-week roadshow battling for points and prize money alongside Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, James Wade and Joe Cullen.

Thursday February 3: Evening session

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Best of 11 legs (Round 2)

Jonny Clayton (4/7) v Joe Cullen (13/10)

Head to Head : 2-7 (TV: 2-1)

: 2-7 (TV: 2-1) 2021 Head to Head: 1-0 (TV: 0-0)

This time last year Jonny Clayton finally fulfilled his rich potential by becoming a major champion for the first time at the Masters and by the end of it he'd collected a further three TV titles, including the Premier League on debut, and become one of the most feared players on the planet.

The 2021 Fans Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season will fittingly open his campaign against Joe Cullen, who many feel will enjoy a similarly life-changing year on the back of his breakthrough - and emotional - maiden major at the season-opening Masters.

They could have met in Sunday's final had the Ferret not endured a rare 'off' performance in the semi-finals against Dave Chisnall - although it speaks volumes that he still averaged a highly creditable 98 in the 11-6 defeat and hit 46% of his doubles.

Clayton just couldn't get going like he did against Gerwyn Price just hours earlier when he averaged 104 and hit 67% of his doubles but he would have had his work cut out against the fired up Rockstar, who was a truly deserved winner of the event.

Cullen, who opened up with an easy 6-2 win over Daryl Gurney, thrashed Gary Anderson 10-1 with a 106 average on Saturday before soundly disposing of Michael van Gerwen 10-7 with an average of 93 before raising his average to 102 in a pivotal victory over Jose de Sousa.

He only needed a 96 average in the final but after a long weekend with such much pressure and emotion to deal with, that has to go down as an excellent performance and one which shows he belongs in this line-up.

Although the Bradford man is still on the crest of a wave, I still expect Clayton to bounce back and win this clash that will feature many 180s.

The Welshman fired in 13 maximums during 54 over the weekend (0.24 per leg) which is admittedly less that we'd expect from him but Cullen weighed in with 24 in 73 legs (0.32 per leg) which is pretty much the kind of stunning ratio we saw from him last season.

Bet: 1pt Clayton to win and Cullen to hit most 180s at 3/1 (Sky Bet)

Scoreline Prediction: 6-4