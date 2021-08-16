The William Hill World Darts Championship continues on Thursday with two sessions so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

A repeat of the 2011 and 2016 final is on the menu tonight as Gary Anderson takes on Adrian Lewis while Lisa Ashton is also in action. We preview all eight matches across two sessions...

Sky Sports (1230 GMT) Format: Best of five sets (Rounds 1 and 2) Steve Lennon (1/1) v Madars Razma (4/5) (R1) Head to Head (TV): 2-1 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 92.7 – 92.11

180’s per leg (2021): 0.21 – 0.13

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 33.33% – 33.33%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 9.87% – 11.01% Statistically there's not too much between Steve Lennon and Madars Razma this season but the latter has been in slightly better form over the past few months and even reached his first Players Championship semi-final back in October. On that occasion he hit one of the most ridiculous nine-darters you'll ever see when opting to juggle his final dart before hitting double 18 to complete comical perfection.

NINE DARTER! Madars Razma hits RIDICULOUS nine-darter at Players Championship 26!

Razma may lack a wealth of big-stage experience but at the UK Open back in March he averaged 100 in a brilliant 10-6 victory over David Evans before bowing out 10-8 to Krzysztof Ratajski while he put in a decent display in defeat to Dimitri Van den Bergh at the recent Players Championship Finals. This is his third Ally Pally appearance having beaten Toro Suzuki last year before a 3-1 defeat to Gary Anderson 12 months ago whereas Lennon is here for the fifth time and is yet to go past the second round. I'm going to give the edge to Razma but will also combine that with Lennon to hit most 180s given the Irishman has been considerably more potent on the maximums this season. Predicted Scoreline: 2-3

Scott Mitchell (4/11) v Chris Landman (11/5) (R1) Head to Head (TV): 1-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 93.31 – N/A

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.18 – N/A

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 37.04% – N/A

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.82 % – N/A Former Lakeside champion Scott Mitchell has enjoyed a pretty impressive second season in the PDC ranks and will be confident of marking his Alexandra Palace debut with a victory. Scotty Dog boasts a decent seasonal average of 93.31 this season and while he hasn't made too many TV appearances this season, you may remember him giving Michael van Gerwen a scare at the UK Open back in March before losing 10-8 with an average of 95. His performances on the Pro Tour earned him a spot at the Players Championship Finals, where he beat Martijn Kleermaker before losing a poor contest with Jonny Clayton, while his many BDO World Championships campaigns mean he won't be fazed by the occasion. He beat Chris Landman in both of their meetings during the BDO days but the Dutchman proved he can be a dangerous operator by defeating Niels Zonneveld, Geert de Vos and Jelle Klaasen at the West-Europe Qualifier to book his place here for the first time. Landman did only average in the mid-80s during that tournament so he'll have to play beyond himself to give Mitchell a scare. Predicted Scoreline: 3-1 Chas Barstow (1/2) v John Norman Jnr (13/8) (R1) Head to Head (TV): 1-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 91.33 - N/A

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.20 - N/A

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): Unavailable (non-tour card holder) - N/A

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): Unavailable - N/A John Norman Jnr sealed his Alexandra Palace debut by topping the Canadian CDC Tour, which he did so by winning two titles and reaching another final. His average across 23 matches on that tour was 87.77 which obviously makes him quite a handy player but how will his game hold together in this kind of atmosphere for the first time? Chas Barstow is in the same inexperienced boat but has done brilliantly well to qualify for the World Championship via the Pro Tour Order of Merit despite failing to earn a Tour Card at Q School back in January. He managed to reach a couple of quarter-finals and can even boast victories over the likes of Gerwyn Price, Jose de Sousa and Nathan Aspinall this year, while his seasonal average of 91.33 isn't too shabby at all. The Englishman lacks consistency but his game didn't fall apart at the UK Open and Players Championship Finals, where he averaged around 90 across his four matches, so I expect him to be the cooler of the two debutants - especially if he can finish like in this clip below. Predicted Scoreline: 3-1

