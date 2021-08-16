The William Hill World Darts Championship continues on Thursday with two sessions so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
A repeat of the 2011 and 2016 final is on the menu tonight as Gary Anderson takes on Adrian Lewis while Lisa Ashton is also in action. We preview all eight matches across two sessions...
Statistically there's not too much between Steve Lennon and Madars Razma this season but the latter has been in slightly better form over the past few months and even reached his first Players Championship semi-final back in October.
On that occasion he hit one of the most ridiculous nine-darters you'll ever see when opting to juggle his final dart before hitting double 18 to complete comical perfection.
Razma may lack a wealth of big-stage experience but at the UK Open back in March he averaged 100 in a brilliant 10-6 victory over David Evans before bowing out 10-8 to Krzysztof Ratajski while he put in a decent display in defeat to Dimitri Van den Bergh at the recent Players Championship Finals.
This is his third Ally Pally appearance having beaten Toro Suzuki last year before a 3-1 defeat to Gary Anderson 12 months ago whereas Lennon is here for the fifth time and is yet to go past the second round.
I'm going to give the edge to Razma but will also combine that with Lennon to hit most 180s given the Irishman has been considerably more potent on the maximums this season.
Predicted Scoreline: 2-3
Former Lakeside champion Scott Mitchell has enjoyed a pretty impressive second season in the PDC ranks and will be confident of marking his Alexandra Palace debut with a victory.
Scotty Dog boasts a decent seasonal average of 93.31 this season and while he hasn't made too many TV appearances this season, you may remember him giving Michael van Gerwen a scare at the UK Open back in March before losing 10-8 with an average of 95.
His performances on the Pro Tour earned him a spot at the Players Championship Finals, where he beat Martijn Kleermaker before losing a poor contest with Jonny Clayton, while his many BDO World Championships campaigns mean he won't be fazed by the occasion.
He beat Chris Landman in both of their meetings during the BDO days but the Dutchman proved he can be a dangerous operator by defeating Niels Zonneveld, Geert de Vos and Jelle Klaasen at the West-Europe Qualifier to book his place here for the first time.
Landman did only average in the mid-80s during that tournament so he'll have to play beyond himself to give Mitchell a scare.
Predicted Scoreline: 3-1
John Norman Jnr sealed his Alexandra Palace debut by topping the Canadian CDC Tour, which he did so by winning two titles and reaching another final.
His average across 23 matches on that tour was 87.77 which obviously makes him quite a handy player but how will his game hold together in this kind of atmosphere for the first time?
Chas Barstow is in the same inexperienced boat but has done brilliantly well to qualify for the World Championship via the Pro Tour Order of Merit despite failing to earn a Tour Card at Q School back in January.
He managed to reach a couple of quarter-finals and can even boast victories over the likes of Gerwyn Price, Jose de Sousa and Nathan Aspinall this year, while his seasonal average of 91.33 isn't too shabby at all.
The Englishman lacks consistency but his game didn't fall apart at the UK Open and Players Championship Finals, where he averaged around 90 across his four matches, so I expect him to be the cooler of the two debutants - especially if he can finish like in this clip below.
Predicted Scoreline: 3-1
Ricky Evans lived up to his Rapid nickname last night by defeating Nitin Kumar in double quick time for the loss of just two legs - but the entertainment value of his darts, including a fantastic 167 checkout, was nothing compared to his comically brilliant version of Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration.
Goodness knows what he has planned for us this afternoon should he get the better of Daryl Gurney and book his place in round three for the third year in a row, but a performance similar to last night could be enough.
Evans averaged 96.2, hit four 180s in just 11 legs and pinned 56% of his doubles - although he did concede during his interview that the finishing area of his game has let him down during a largely mediocre season, and the stats back that up.
Daryl Gurney had also endured a quiet campaign by his lofty standards but reminded us of his big-stage abilities at the recent Players Championship Finals, where he averaged 104 in a brilliant 10-7 victory over James Wade before losing a classic quarter-final with eventual runner-up Ryan Searle 10-9 when both players averaged 101.
SuperChin could just be coming good at the right time and I'll back him to come through with the most 180s at evens with most bookies.
Predicted Scoreline: 3-1
Danny Lauby is a rising prospect from the USA and I fancy him to cause a minor shock against Willie O'Connor.
This is his second Ally Pally appearance having lost a thrilling clash against Ryan Searle 3-2 last year, with an average of almost 90.
He sealed his place here by topping the CDC USA Tour Ranking after six events, winning two of them, but more importantly he's been over here a while competing in the online darts league to keep himself sharp.
Lauby has the potential to trouble O’Connor, whose seasonal average is in the very low 90s and hasn’t impressed too much this year.
Predicted Scoreline: 2-3
Remarkably Fabian Schmutzler isn't actually the youngest player ever to appear at the PDC World Championship despite being just 16.
That record - I've been reliably informed by Paul Nicholson - belongs to Australia's Mitchell Clegg, who was a few months younger when losing to Raymond van Barneveld in 2007.
If you're wondering what happened to Mitchell, well he never been back here since but he's still only 31 and this year won three events in the DPA New South Wales Bubble so you never know, he could one day return to this level!
Back to far more relevant matters, Schmutzler is here via his performances on the European Development Tour as he won two of the six events he entered with an overall average of around 84.
At this rate he's bound to have a bright future but he's not yet at the same standard as the improving Ryan Meikle, who stunned everyone with a 109 average during a 6-5 victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode at the Players Championship Finals last month.
The 25-year-old from Suffolk dropped off significantly when losing to Gary Anderson in the next round but he should fancy his chances of reaching round two for the first time at his third attempt.
Predicted Scoreline: 3-1
Lisa Ashton has shouldered a lot of hype and pressure during her previous two appearances at the World Championship due to the absence of Fallon Sherrock and although she was unable to create her own slice of history on the Ally Pally stage, she still put in superb performances against Jan Dekker and Adam Hunt.
Last year was particularly galling as she lost a deciding set 3-1 and she may well be embroiled in another tense affair against Ron Meulenkamp tonight.
At least this time it seems as if the media have forgotten about her due to Sherrock's hyped up return and that can only be a benefit to her focus and preparations.
As brilliantly as the Queen of the Palace has performed on the TV stages in recent months, we must remember Ashton has been competing with the men week in week out on the PDC Tour over the past two seasons and was only marginally second best during the Women's Series.
Ashton has beaten Meulenkamp once before - albeit in September 2020 - while she was averaging around 90 in all her Grand Slam of Darts matches last month despite defeat, so a similar performance level can give the Dutchman a real run for his money.
I'm siding with the Lancashire Rose but the safer play is to back her on the handicap at +1.5 sets.
Predicted Scoreline: 2-3
