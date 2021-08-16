The William Hill World Darts Championship continues on Tuesday so here's Carl Fletcher's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Tuesday's action sees the end of round one as a double session of darts returns to Ally Pally. There’s plenty of big hitters on display as we see Dave Chisnall, Michael Smith and Dimitri Van Den Bergh take centre stage. Once again we preview all eight matches. Darts betting tips: World Championship day seven 1pt King to win and hit the most 180s at 15/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Chisnall to win, score over 4.5 180s and checkout over 96.5 at 13/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Van Den Bergh to win, score over 4.5 180s and checkout over 96.5 at 6/4 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Michael Smith or Ron Meulenkamp to check out 170 at 12/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook