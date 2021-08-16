The William Hill World Darts Championship continues on Tuesday so here's Carl Fletcher's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
Tuesday's action sees the end of round one as a double session of darts returns to Ally Pally. There’s plenty of big hitters on display as we see Dave Chisnall, Michael Smith and Dimitri Van Den Bergh take centre stage. Once again we preview all eight matches.
1pt King to win and hit the most 180s at 15/8 (Sky Bet)
1pt Chisnall to win, score over 4.5 180s and checkout over 96.5 at 13/8 (Sky Bet)
1pt Van Den Bergh to win, score over 4.5 180s and checkout over 96.5 at 6/4 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Michael Smith or Ron Meulenkamp to check out 170 at 12/1 (Sky Bet)
Kicking us off on Tuesday is the youngster Lewy Williams making his debut in this event at the end of his first year on tour.
It’s been a decent campaign for him and he hit the ground running when mixing it with the elite. In his first tournament – Players Championship One – he defeated Dimitri Van Den Ben Bergh, Kim Huybrechts and then Michael Van Gerwen before losing to Jonny Clayton, averaging above 90 each in game.
He managed to better that later in the year when he reached his first Quarter Final at Players Championship 21 on this occasion it was Ian White who defeated him after he’d claimed two more notable scalps in Nathan Aspinall and Jose De Sousa.
As you’d imagine we’ve only seen a snippet of him on stage this year. At the UK Open he lost to Scott Mitchell 6-5 in the second round but he did well at the Hungarian Darts Trophy where he reached the third round, losing to another youngster Adam Gawlas. This was enough to earn him a spot in the European Championships where we saw him on TV again and this time, although defeated he pushed Jose De Sousa close to lose 6-4.
He’s averaging 91.47 for 2021 with an impressive 180 per leg ratio of 0.28, that’s an excellent standard and this man is only going to get better.
He faces the PDC Japan Qualifier who averaged 90.72 to come through that event. In the final he won 7-1 averaging 95.42 and checking out 70% of his double attempts. He can clearly play and could cause a few problems if handling the big stage.
Predicted Scoreline: 3-1
Both these players are tour card holders despite Daniel Larsson qualifying through the PDC Nordic and Baltic Order of Merit.
We haven’t seen a great deal of him this year on tour in fact he’s only played 12 matches on tour and a game at the Nordic Darts Masters in the World Series. In these matches he’s managed to muster up a solitary victory and that was against a very much out of form Glen Durrant 6-2.
It’s not the best to look at a players seasonal performance over such a short list of matches but he’s averaging 87.16 and hitting 180’s at 0.21 per leg. Neither outstanding but against Gerwyn Price at the Nordic Darts Masters he showed us that he can play better than that at times.
This will be his third appearance in the event and he did beat Robert Thornton in the opening round in 2019. He didn’t fare as well last year when losing to Steve Lennon at that same stage.
Jason Lowe made his debut in this event last year and he caused the shock of the second round when he defeated Michael Smith 3-1.
He is a dangerous player to face and his seasonal average of 92.98 is the kind of average we’ve come to expect from. He’s a steady if not explosive player as his 180 per leg ratio of 0.17 per leg suggests.
He’s made a couple of Quarter Finals on tour this year but we’ve not see a great deal on stage from him. In fact his only appearance was at the most recent Players Championship finals where he lost to Gerwyn Price in the opening round 6-3, averaging a respectable 94.02.
I think the Cradley Heath man will win a cagey affair against the Swede here.
Predicted Scoreline: 3-1
From here on in through to the break for Christmas all the matches are second round ties and Mervyn King vs Ryan Joyce kick us off to get through these matches and it should be a decent encounter.
Ryan Joyce came through his opening round match against his young Czech opponent Roman Benecky 3-2 in a last leg decider having looked in cruise control leading 2-0 sets and 1-0 in legs in third set.
He eventually stumbled across the line as his form seemed to desert him somewhat mid-game. That’s very much unlike what we’ve come to expect from him. In a way he’s similar to Jason Lowe in that he’s consistent without generally being too explosive.
Coming into this event he was averaging 92.74 and had a 180 per leg ratio of 0.19. The main asset to his game is generally his finishing. 43% on his doubles for 2021 and winning 12.78% of his legs courtesy of a 100+ checkout. It’s where he gets his ‘Relentless’ nickname from.
His opponent here Mervyn King, a former Semi-Finalist in the event has had somewhat of a renaissance the past 18 months or so. A finalist at the Players Championship at the back end of 2020, he also lost in the final of The Masters at the start of 2021 – which ultimately was a play off for a place in this years Premier League.
At the age of 55 he also registered his highest ever TV average of 115.62 at the World Series of Darts Finals as he defeated James Wade 6-0.
He has a higher seasonal average at 95.08, his 180 per leg ratio is better at 0.23 per leg and his doubling on stage is 47.13% for the year. He’ll be hoping to at least emulate his run to the Last 16 which he did last year and possibly further. Showing no signs of slowing down that could just be matched or bettered.
Predicted Scoreline: 3-1
Dave Chisnall remains one of the best players never to have won a major in the PDC. He’s been a finalist in the World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts, Players Championship Finals and the The Masters and had his best run at the Worlds last year, reaching the Semi-Final.
En route to that semi-final he produced a master class to beat Michael Van Gerwen 5-0 in the Quarter-Final with a 107.34 average before losing 6-3 to Gary Anderson in the Semi’s.
This year although he’s not been as prolific he has reached the Quarter-Finals of the Masters, UK Open and World Grand Prix and made the Semi-Final of two tour events on the floor plus the World Cup of Darts for England alongside his team mate James Wade.
He’s averaging 95.45 for 2021 and at 0.32 180’s per leg ratio he’s still one of the best maximum hitters in the game. When he produces his A game he is nigh on unstoppable. We’ve witnessed this a few times this year. He’s registered 22 ton plus averages this campaign and none were as impressive as his 6-0 demolition of Ted Evetts in June when he averaged 120.24.
Belgian De Decker is fortunate to be here after losing in the final of the qualifiers to James Wilson. That earned him the first reserve spot and he duly replaced South African, Charles Losper when had to withdraw due to Visa issues.
He’s took his chance however and he defeated Darius Labanauskas 3-1 in Round One despite trailing 1-0 in sets courtesy of the Lithuanian taking out a 9 darter.
He didn’t have to do anything spectacular to prevail in that one, averaging 89.36 in what was a rather unexpectedly below par performance from Darius.
He’ll be looking to claim the scalp of ‘Chizzy’ here but his Grand Slam of Darts performance suggests he may struggle. He lost all three games by an aggregate score of 1-15 and if Chisnall wins that opening set I can see this being a comfortable win for the Englishman.
Predicted Scoreline: 3-0
For the second consecutive year Adam Hunt has come through the first round. He beat the Croatian Boris Krcmar 3-0 with the minimum of fuss, bossing the game from the off.
Last year he actually came through this round too beating Jamie Hughes 3-0 after beating Lisa Ashton 3-2 in the opening round. He then duly lost to Dirk Van Duijvenbode 4-0 in the third round but he hit 9 180’s in 18 legs of darts in what was a performance that deserved much more than it got.
Coming into this event he was averaging 88.88 for 2021 and in his opening round he averaged 89.26. He is capable of good bursts of power play but on the whole you sort of know what you are going to get from him.
Vincent Van Der Voort making his fifteenth appearance is playing very well. A consistent performer he’s maintained his status amongst the Top 32 seeds for another year and is averaging 92.81 for 2021.
He reached the Last 16 last year, losing 4-2 to Daryl Gurney and he comes into this in form having reached the Quarter Final of the Players Championship Finals where he was defeated 10-3 by Jonny Clayton after earlier victories over Jelle Klaasen, Andy Boulton and more impressively Danny Noppert.
The pace of this game should suit both players and allow them both to get into a good rhythm. Van Der Voort always seems to allow his opponents an opportunity and although I see him winning I don’t see it being straightforward, there only other meeting this year ended with the giant Dutchman winning 6-5.
Predicted Scoreline: 3-2
These pair met at this stage in the 2019 event and it was ‘Bully Boy’ who came out on top 3-1 in the year that he reached the final.
Smith was eliminated very early last year when he lost to Jason Lowe 3-1 in the opening round. He’ll be wanting to make amends this year and try to reclaim his Premier League spot, something he felt very aggrieved at losing at the back end of 2020.
He’s certainly going about it in the right way. From the 30 Players Championship events held this year he’s won two titles, was a runner-up in another and he reached a further seven quarter-finals.
He’s also done pretty well on stage reaching the Quarter Final of the Matchplay, the Semi-Final of the Grand Slam of Darts losing to Peter Wright on both occasions and was Runner-up to Gerwyn Price at the Hungarian Darts Trophy.
Given that above, it’s no surprise he’s winning over 70% of his matches this year. His seasonal average is an excellent 96.49 and his 180 per leg ratio is a healthy 0.29 per leg.
That 180 per leg ratio is matched by Ron Meulenkamp over the course of 2021 and he’ll be pleased to have come through his opener against Lisa Ashton 3-0 where surprisingly he failed to register a maximum at all, although I somewhat feel the occasion may have made his performance dip as Lisa was never at the races either.
Meulenkamp will be hoping to make it into the Last 32 for the first time in six appearances here but he’ll need to up his previous round performance. Recent form suggests that may be out of reach as he’s only won 5 of his last 18 matches.
I think the safest bet here is in the 180 market. When they met at this stage in 2019 there was 13 180’s in the match although Smith has been involved in eight matches featuring a big fish this year.
Predicted Scoreline: 3-0
Van Den Bergh is one of the favourites for the event, sitting just behind the big four in the betting but he faces one of the fastest rising stars of the game in Florian Hempel whose rise through the ranks is quite remarkable.
Dimitri is twice a Quarter Finalist in this event and he’ll be a little disappointed to have exited this event in the last 16 last year to Dave Chisnall having arguably looked the most impressive in the tournament up until that point. It was a high quality game nonetheless and someone had to lose. He lost nothing in defeat and probably only added to the belief that one day he will lift the Sid Waddell Trophy.
There’s no doubt that Van Den Bergh is a big stage player, he loves the limelight and seems to raise his game for the crowd. The 2020 Matchplay champion went close to defending that title this year but was no match for Peter Wright in the final.
He’s now winning titles on the floor too. He’s won a couple of Players Championship events, was runner-up in another and reached a further three Semi-Finals. His seasonal average is 97.20 and his 180 per leg ratio is the second best of all tour card holders in 2021 at 0.35 per leg.
Hempel a relative newcomer to most hits 180’s at 0.26 per leg so has something to find in that respect but he’s rapidly on the up so he can probably increase that somewhat, whether he can increase it enough to match Dimi is another thing.
Having said that’s he’s been superb this first year on tour. He’s already reached a semi-final on the floor and he beat Peter Wright in front of the TV cameras at the European Championships albeit that was a race to six legs as opposed to three sets.
He come through a tight game to call pre-tournament against Martin Schindler in the opening round in fairly simple fashion to register a 3-0 win. His seasonal average is a respectable 93.91 but his stats in general leave him just short of what he’s likely to face here.
This will be a great experience and excellent learning curve for him but I don’t see him troubling his Belgian opponent, particularly if Dimi turns up firing on all cylinders.
Predicted Scoreline: 3-0
If this match had taken place a year ago then Devon would have been a very strong favourite, in what seemed to be a real breakthrough year for him as he won his maiden PDC title on the Euro Tour and went close in numerous others.
This year couldn’t have been more different. For one reason or another he’s just not built on that or replicated the standard he was showing. He lost in either the first or second round in 21 of his last 24 Players Championship event and comes into this out of form winning just 2 of his last 18 matches.
Doubling aside if you look at most of his stats as a comparison to his previous campaign they are down. In particular the key asset to his game, his 180 hitting. For the 2020 season he was hitting them at 0.38 per leg, he’s lost 40% on this figures this however and for 2021 it’s just 0.23 per leg.
He did produce a good run to the Quarter Final of the UK Open to underline that he’s still capable on his day and I must say I was more impressed with him at the recent Players Championship Finals despite him losing in the opening round to Jose De Sousa.
Smith on the other hand was mightily impressive in his opening 3-1 success over Jamie Hughes. You could argue he was the most impressive in that particular round.
He averaged 94.84 and his doubling was 58.8 all under the intense pressure of a good performance from his Tipton opponent.
The bookies can hardly split them in the betting and I believe Devon starts slight favourite based on previous performances as opposed to current form. I think the International Qualifier can prevail here and will do enough to defeat Devon.
Predicted Scoreline: 1-3