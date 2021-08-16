The William Hill World Darts Championship continues on Thursday so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

It's the final day of pre-Christmas action so any losers today certainly won't enjoy listening to Driving Home for Christmas on their departure from the Ally Pally. All eight matches across both sessions will appear on Thursday morning... Darts betting tips: World Championship day nine 1pt Heta to win, score over 3.5 180s and have a checkout of over 96.5 at 11/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Alan Soutar to beat Mensur Suljovic at 11/10 (General) 1pt Rob Cross to win and hit most 180s at 2/1 (General) More tips to appear on Thursday morning Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

SL Acca: Dobey & Cross to win and hit most 180s plus Noppert (-1.5 sets) at 9/1 Thursday December 23: Afternoon session TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1200 GMT)

Sky Sports (1200 GMT) Format: Best of five sets (Round 2) Damon Heta (4/11) v Luke Woodhouse (11/5) Head to Head (TV): 2-1 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 96.12 – 92.16

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.3 – 0.22

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 35.61% – 26.67%

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 12.52% – 12.76% Damon Heta may not have made many headlines on the big stages this season but he's been steadily climbing the rankings with a string of fine results and performances on the Pro Tour, so he's a worthy favourite to see off Luke Woodhouse in today's opener. The Australian has reached two Players Championship finals in 2021 - losing both Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price noless - while his average of 96.12 is the 14th highest of the circuit and his 180s per leg ratio is in the top 10. His early exits at the European Championship and Players Championship Finals came at the hands of Nathan Aspinall and Peter Wright respectively so he'll be keen to set up a revenge mission with the latter should he come through this test against Luke Woodhouse, who battled past James Wilson 3-1 on Monday night with a creditable average of 91.52 that's similar to his seasonal mark. The Englishman will need to raise his level and hope he catches Heta on an off day - just like when he lost to Danny Baggish in the opening round of last year's World Championship. Heta wins 12.52% of his legs with a 100+ checkout - which is a very strong mark for the elite players - so I quite fancy the Player Performance bet of him to win, score over 3.5 180s and have a checkout of over 96.5 at 11/8. Scoreline Prediction: 3-1

Bet on Sporting Life's RAB and you could qualify for a free bet

Click here for a 10/1 Sporting Life RAB for Cross v Barney Brendan Dolan (8/11) v Callan Rydz (11/10) Head to Head (TV): 2-3 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 1-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 1-2 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 95.66 – 94.78

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.16 – 0.24

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 37.59% – 50%

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 9.81% – 10.39 % This is one of the toughest matches to call of the day as a resurgent Brendan Dolan takes on rising star Callan Rydz for the right to face 10th seed Nathan Aspinall. The History Maker, who took Gerwyn Price all the way to a deciding leg in last year's third round, won his eighth PDC title at a Players Championship event back in March while he finished runner-up to Ross Smith in another one in July on the same day he beat Michael Smith and Jeff Smith. He's continued to impress with numerous 100+ averages during the winter before stunning Price and Jose de Sousa en route to the semi-finals of the Players Championship Finals at the end of November before running out of steam against Ryan Searle. Whereas Dolan has rolled back the years, Callan Rydz has enjoyed a breakthrough season. He firstly beat Jonny Clayton in a deciding leg of a Players Championship final in February to win his maiden PDC title before doubling his tally in another close final against Gabriel Clemens in October. The Geordie star enjoyed a superb run to the World Matchplay quarter-finals, beating Rob Cross along the way, and although he suffered early exits in his last three majors, he did average 100 in defeat to James Wade at the Players Championship Finals. He brushed Yuki Yamada aside here 3-0 with an average of 91.32 but this will obviously be a much tougher test and you can really make a case for either. Scoreline Prediction: 2-3 Mensur Suljovic (8/11) v Alan Soutar (11/10) Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 93.76 – 94.23

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.18 – 0.24

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 41.16% – 36.14%

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 9.42% – 12.29% Will appear here... Scoreline Prediction: Will appear here...

CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO DOWNLOAD OUT UNMISSABLE GUIDE

Jose de Sousa (1/3) v Jason Lowe (23/10) Head to Head (TV): 2-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 3-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 97.91 – 92.98

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.34 – 0.17

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 37.98% – 20%

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.38% – 13.14 % It's been a season of two halves for Jose de Sousa and arrives at the Ally Pally flying somewhat under the radar when we talk about title contenders. The Special One broke 180 records and landed a nine-darter en route to the Premier League final on debut while he also added three more Players Championship titles to his collection between April and June. De Sousa was also at the top of the averages and maximum hitting charts for much of the season - not to mention the miscounting rankings - but over recent months he's struggled to maintain that kind of relentless form. That's not to say he's been playing badly - he still reached the quarter-finals of the European Championship and the Players Championship finals while he lost a deciding leg to Peter Wright in the second round of the Grand Slam of Darts. Based on the season stats comparison with Jason Lowe, you'd think he was a shoe-in to win with the most 180s but let me warn you that he's only managed 16 in his last 77 legs of televised darts which works out at around 0.21 180s per leg. Lowe hit five in just 10 legs during his 3-0 demolition of Daniel Larsson on Tuesday. The Englishman did stun Michael Smith on this stage last year and gave Gerwyn Price a mini scare at the recent Players Championship Finals so it could be an awkward tie that I'm not really confident about dabbling in. Scoreline Prediction: 3-1

Evening session TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Best of five sets (Round 2) Danny Noppert (1/4) v Jason Heaver (3/1) Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 96.51 – 90.59

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.27 – 0.25

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 44.23% – 23.53%

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.8% – 9.06% Danny Noppert has yet to enjoy a lengthy run at the Ally Pally but this year could be his time having seemingly combined his rich potential with a new-found stage presence for the first time in his PDC career. Back in October, Noppie beat Michael van Gerwen en route to the World Grand Prix semi-finals, where he eventually came up short to eventual champion Jonny Clayton, while he averaged over 90 in three of his four matches which is no mean feat for double-start set-play darts. Then at the European Championship he averaged comfortably over 100 during his victories over Krzysztof Ratajski and Ryan Searle before losing an absolute cracker with Nathan Aspinall 10-9 in the quarter-finals. There's a lot more belief about his game, especially on TV, while his seasonal average is inside the top 15. He should make light work of Jason Heaver, who came through a low-quality clash with Gordon Mathers on Sunday in which he averaged just 84 and only threw a couple of 180s. However, he's usually more prolific than that with his maximums and probably suffered some debut nerves, so it might be a risk to assume Noppert will dominate on that front. Take your pick between a 3-0 or 3-1 win. Scoreline Prediction: 3-0 Gabriel Clemens (8/15) v Lewis Williams (6/4) Head to Head (TV): 1-1 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 92.92 – 91.47

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.28 – 0.28

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 33.5% – 34.33%

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 10.38% – 10.99% Will appear here... Scoreline Prediction: Will appear here... Rob Cross (8/15) v Raymond van Barneveld (6/4) Head to Head (TV): 7-2, 1 draw (4-0, 1 draw)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-2 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 2-1 (1-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 96.52 – 94.7

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.23 – 0.23

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 39.36% – 50%

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 10.6% – 12.5% A clash of the former world champions is undoubtedly the most eye-catching clash this evening but the Voltage could shock the Barney Army into silence. Over the past few months Rob Cross has looked much more like the player that saw him win the World Championship and the World Matchplay prior to his alarming slump in form, and back in October he beat Michael van Gerwen to become European champion for the second time in his career. He followed that up by winning a Players Championship title while his stats have been climbing pretty sharply during the winter, posting 18 ton+ averages in his last 46 games and 13 have been in the high 90s. It is great to see a buoyant Raymond van Barneveld back on this stage compared to the despondent one whose retirement year ended in misery and while he did manage to win a Players Championship event way back in February, he's not really producing the kind of form that Cross is doing on a consistent basis. Barney may have won both their meetings this season in floor events but he's not actually managed to beat Cross on TV before in five previous attempts - the best was a Premier League draw back in 2018. He looked very fluent against Lourence Ilagan when averaging 97 last time out but he was put under zero pressure and it'll be interesting to see how he'll cope with a barrage of power scoring and clinical finishing from Cross. However, Barney did make high 90s averages in defeat against Michael Smith and Gary Anderson in Grand Slam of Darts group stages and a 95 against Michael van Gerwen at a chilly Minehead for the Players Championship Finals so there's no reason why he can't give us moments of high-class magic. I'm siding with Cross to win and hit most 180s at 2/1 given his 180s per leg over the last two TV events has been superior and although in all competitions this season they are both at 0.23, the Hastings man has sustained that over a lot more legs and under the pressure of more major events. If you are expecting a thriller then you might be interested in an ambitious 10/1 RAB I've come up with below, which requires Voltage to average 100, both players to hit a 100+ checkout each and four+ 180s apiece. Scoreline Prediction: 3-1