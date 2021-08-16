The William Hill World Darts Championship continues on Saturday with two sessions so here's Carl Fletcher's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Michael van Gerwen begins his Ally Pally campaign this evening while Ian White is another seeded player in action We preview of eight games... Darts betting tips: World Championship day four 2pts Callan Rydz Match Treble at 8/11 (SkyBet) 1pt Labanauskas to win -1.5 Sets at 11/10 (SkyBet) 1pt Rowby-John Rodriguez to win -1.5 Sets t 5/4 (SkyBet) 0.5pt MVG to win 3-1 at 4/1 (SkyBet) Friday December 17: Afternoon session TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1230 GMT) Format: Best of five sets (Rounds 1 and 2)

Sky Sports (1230 GMT) Format: Best of five sets (Rounds 1 and 2) SL Acca: Labanauskas, Williams & Rodriguez all to win Jamie Hughes v Ray Smith (R1) Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

0-0 (0-0) 2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

0-0 (0-0) 2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

0-0 (0-0) PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 91.07 – N/A

91.07 – N/A PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.21 – N/A

0.21 – N/A PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): N/A – N/A

N/A – N/A PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 8.67% – N/A Tipton thrower Hughes is back for a third crack at the PDC World Darts Championship and he’s yet to win a match. He lost a tight encounter to Zoran Lerchbacher 3-2 in 2020 in a good match where averaged 95.47, last year however as 28th seed he lost 3-0 to Adam Hunt averaging just 75.36. Not long after that he had elbow surgery and we didn’t see him until he rushed back to feature in the UK Open. As a result he’s no longer a seed on this occasion and faces international qualifier Raymond Smith in this first round encounter. Smith himself isn’t a newcomer to the PDC World Championships having featured in the 2019 event when he suffered a first round exit at the hands of Alan Tabern 3-2, averaging 86.14. He qualified for this event through the DPA Tour Finals defeating Robbie King in the final 6-1. His tournament average for that event was 88.87. Looking at the form of BlackCountry man ‘Yozza’ this year. He’s averaging 91.07 for 2021 and 180’s at 0.21 per leg. That’ll disappoint the twice BDO Semi-Finalist who we know is capable of more having reached two Semi-Finals on the floor since his return from surgery. Unfortunately he had to miss the Players Championship Finals due to Covid but I think the Tipton man will just about hold sway here in a nervy encounter and claim that elusive first victory. Predicted Scoreline: 3-2

Callan Rydz v Yuki Yamada (R1) Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 94.78 – N/A

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.24 – N/A

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 50% – N/A

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 10.39% – N/A Japanese qualifier Yuki Yamada featured here in 2020 and beat Ryan Meikle 3-1 in an opening round shock before finding Darren Webster way too good in the second round, losing 3-0. In both those matches he averaged low to mid 80’s. He upped that average to come through the PDJ Japan Championship to qualify again, averaging 87.05 across the ten matches he played. He’ll probably need to up that further to repeat that opening round success from two years ago as he faces the in form Callan Rydz. ‘The Riot’ as he is known has enjoyed an excellent 2021. A dual winner on tour this year winning Players Championship events two and twenty-five. The highlight of his year however must be his run to the Quarter-Final of the World Matchplay, defeating Glen Durrant and Rob Cross before suffering a 16-8 loss to Krzysztof Ratajski. He has come through at this stage twice before losing in the second round on his two previous Ally Pally appearances finding Danny Noppert and James Wade too good. He’ll be disappointed with his showing against Wade last year averaging just 78.05 in a 3-0 defeat.

He actually played ‘The Machine’ most recently at the Players Championship Finals losing to him 6-5 but it was the performance that demonstrates how much he’s come on in recent times, averaging 100.10 in defeat. His seasonal average is an excellent 94.78, he’s a decent 180 hitter at 0.24 per leg and has a 50% strike rate on his doubles on stage this season. He’s achieved the Match Treble in 22.8% of the matches he’s played this year and that looks likely here. Predicted Scoreline: 3-0 Darius Labanauskas v Mike De Decker (R1) Head to Head (TV): 2-1 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 92.81 – 90.97

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.15 – 0.24

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 48.57% – 12.5%

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 12.86% – 10.51 De Decker hadn’t originally qualified for this event having lost to James Wilson in the final of the qualifiers 7-5. He’s sneaked in as first reserve following the withdrawal of South African, Charles Losper due to visa issues. He did feature in the Grand Slam of Darts but that will be one venture he’ll quickly want to forget. He finished bottom of a group featuring Gabriel Clemens, Fallon Sherrock and Peter Wright with an aggregate leg count of 1-15, suffering a 5-1 defeat followed by two whitewashes. His latter two performances were poor as he averaged in the mid to high 70’s. His seasonal average of 90.97 suggests he’s better than that but those memories may play on his mind here. His opponent however is often one of the most underrated arrow-smiths in the game and was a Quarter-Finalist two years, losing 5-2 to MVG after beating Matthew Edgar, Ian White, Max Hopp and Steve Beaton to reach that stage. 2021 has been another decent year for him with some good victories to his name in televised events. He beat Jonny Clayton at the World Cup of Darts, Brendan Dolan in the World Grand Prix and Mervyn King in the Players Championship Finals, all of whom have been in relatively good form themselves. Looking at his seasonal average it’s 92.81 but that doesn’t deter an excellent finisher. He’s won nearly 13% of his legs this year by virtue of a 100+ outshot and is hitting 48.57% of his doubles. He doesn’t need to out score his opponents as he often out finishes them, in fact he’s won 17 matches this year, 35% of his victories when averaging lower than his opponent. I expect him to dominate his younger opponent from the off here. Predicted Scoreline: 3-0 Ian White v Chris Landman (R2) Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 94.8 – N/A

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.25 – N/A

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 27.81% – N/A

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 8.44% – N/A The afternoon session concludes with Ian White facing the conqueror of Scott Mitchell in Round One, Chris Landman. The Dutch darter didn’t have to be at his best on Thursday, averaging 88.97 to win 3-0 (9-2 in legs) but he took his chances and ‘Scottie Dog’ didn’t. Landman won all legs in which he had darts at the double. The former BDO Quarter-Finalist came through the West Europe Qualifier beating Christian Kist, Geert De Vos and Jelle Klassen to advance and this quick thrower may cause White a problem or two. ‘Diamond White’ hasn’t had a great year and everyone knows he has vulnerabilities on the big stage. He was unfortunate last year when losing a barn-stormer of a match against Kim Huybrechts but we’ve also seen him wilt tamely on that big stage, losing games he should be winning. Usually a multiple winner on the floor each season he’s mustered up just two Semi-Final appearance this year and suffered early exits in The Masters, UK Open and Players Championship Finals having also failed to qualify either of the Euro Tours, the World Series of Darts Finals and Grand Slam of Darts. He did reach the Quarter-Finals of the Grand Prix but was probably a bit fortuitous to get past Darius Labanauskas in the second round. His seasonal average of 94.80 suggests he’s the better player of the two, I don’t think anyone doubts that but I wouldn’t put anyone off taking a chance on him suffering another disappointing loss and early exit here. Predicted Scoreline: 2-3

Evening session TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Best of five sets (Rounds 1 and 2) Adam Hunt v Boris Krcmar (R1) Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 88.88 – 91.87

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.21 – 0.2

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 42.31% – 30%

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 8.17% – 10.92% Adam Hunt had a good run here last year defeating Lisa Ashton and Jamie Hughes before losing 4-0 to Dirk Van Duijvenbode in the Last 32. That was arguably his best performance as of three as he averaged 97.39 and hit nine 180’s in just eighteen legs of darts. We know he’s capable on his day but he’s not had the best of campaigns in 2021. He’s not ventured further than the Last 32 on the floor and other than qualifying for Gilbraltar Darts Trophy he failed to qualify for the Hungarian Darts Trophy or the Grand Slam of Darts and suffered early exits in the UK Open and the European Championships. He comes into this event with eight victories in his last twenty matches, averaging 88.88 for the year. His Croatian opponent has become quite the dab-hand at coming through qualifying events. That was the route he used to achieve qualification here but he also managed to qualify for both Euro Tour events and the Grand Slam of Darts, only disappointing in the World Series of Darts qualifiers. At the events itself he’s not fared as well. In particular at the Grand Slam of Darts he lost all three group games to Rob Cross, James Wade and Jim Williams by leg scores of 3-15 in total and averaged just 88.73 for the event. He’s reached a couple of Quarter-Finals on the floor this year and boasts a better seasonal average at 91.87. He lost to Ron Meulenkamp at this stage last year and whilst I’d have him slight favourite for this one a bet on total sets may be a safer option in a match that could go all the way. Predicted Scoreline: 2-3 Ted Evetts v Jim Williams (R1) Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 90.07 – N/A

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.2 – N/A

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 38.1% – N/A

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 13.6 % – N/A Ted Evetts ended his 2021 campaign by being crowned World Youth Champion, defeating rising star Nathan Rafferty in the final. He is already a Tour Card Holder in his own right and managed to reach the Quarter-Finals of Players Championship event 14 this year. Many will remember him for another reason however, that defeat to Fallon Sherrock two years ago. He’ll need to erase that memory and just get on with it here but as we witnessed when Fallon beat Mensur Suljović at the Grand Slam of Darts in November that’s easier said than done. ‘Super Ted’ is averaging 90.07 for the year and has hit 38% of his doubles, disappointingly though he’s won just 40% of the matches he’s played. He faces former BDO World finalist Jim Williams who for some will be a new name to them has bags of experience. We recently saw him play at the Grand Slam of Darts and he was very unlucky not to prevail from the group having won two group games against James Wade and Boris Krcmar, losing just the one match to Rob Cross He averaged 91.34 during those three matches and his doubling was good at 43.33%. He also fared fairly well at the UK Open defeating Zoran Lerchbacher and Kirk Shepherd before losing to Madars Razma in the third round. He joins the Tour next year and you’d imagine he’d do well after topping the UK Challenge Tour this year. I think he’s got enough in the locker to win this one but I don’t think it will be one-way traffic. Predicted Scoreline: 1-3 Rowby-John Rodriguez v Nick Kenny (R1) Head to Head (TV): 3-1 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 2-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 92.51 – 88.94

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.2 – 0.2

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): N/A – N/A

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): N/A – 11.89% Austrian Rowby-John Rodriguez is another non-Tour Card holder who’s had a good season. He played in 29 of the 30 floor events this year with three Last 16 runs the forefront of an impressive campaign. We also saw him at the Grand Slam of Darts where he achieved a tournament average of 95.80 and came through a group featuring Ryan Joyce, Chris Dobey and Stephen Bunting before losing emphatically 10-2 to James Wade in the Last 16 when he never got going. He also had an impressive run to the fourth round of the UK Open having started in the first round. On that occasion he was defeated 10-7 to Jonny Clayton.