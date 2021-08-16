Just two days of pre-Christmas action remain and the losers at this stage of the tournament certainly won't enjoy their Turkey dinners - or find any comfort in a pair of festive socks from the in-laws. All eight matches across both sessions will appear on Wednesday morning...

Wednesday December 23: Afternoon session

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1200 GMT)

Sky Sports (1200 GMT) Format: Best of five sets (Round 2)

Ryan Searle (1/3) v William Borland (23/10)

Head to Head (TV): 0-1 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 95.96 – 90.34

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.25 – 0.17

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 32.76% – 33.33%

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 12.66% – 12.37%

Nine-dart sensation Willie Borland has spent so much time milking his new found fame - and deservedly so - that he's probably had very little time to practice ahead of a clash with one of the rising stars of the game.

He jokingly admitted to the media on Monday that he's contributed to about 500 of the multi-million views of his historic perfect leg on social media since Friday but to be fair, that wouldn't have taken up much of his schedule considering the whole leg took 40 seconds.

As sad as it sounds (darts geeks may have sympathy though), I actually enjoyed the chore of watching every single televised nine-darter over the past few days to see if anyone has ever produced a quicker one, and I couldn't.

Timing each visit from when a player’s arm starts its throwing motion until the third dart lands in the board, Borland’s scores of 180, 177 and 144 took him just 11.25 seconds to compile - and the closest I could find to that was Michael Smith’s Premier League perfect leg against Daryl Gurney in Dublin just before the pandemic hit in 2020 - which was timed at 12.10 seconds.

I can't claim I'm an official time keeper but that's my research anyway - and it's pretty pointless in terms of giving you a tip for this match.

It's 80/1 for either player to hit a nine-darter and of course, if it's Borland then he'll land the cool £50,000 prize for anyone who managed two perfect legs in the tournament.

Looking a little more realistically, I do feel Ryan Searle will be more focused for the serious business of booking his place in the third round and there's no denying he's been one of the form players on the circuit over the past few months.

He was outstanding during his run to the Players Championship Finals, where he gave Peter Wright a real scare in a dramatic finale, and their paths will probably meet again later in this quarter of the draw.

Heavy Metal's 180s per leg ratio of 0.25 this season is pretty strong and I'd expect him to meet Sky Bet's Player Performance of targets for him to win, hit over 3.5 180s and checkout over 94.5 at 6/4.

Scoreline Prediction: 3-1

Glen Durrant (9/2) v William O’Connor (1/7)

Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 85.55 – 91.61

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.09 – 0.19

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 26.45% – 39.13%

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 16.25% – 9.88%

There's no darts fans looking forward to this match because it's so hard to watch Glen Durrant suffer like he has done on the oche over the past year or so.

After everything he's been through, it would be truly inspiring to see him produce a decent 90+ average to give Willie O'Connor a real game but he has only won 10 of his 44 matches this season in all competitions, and lost all 13 on TV, including all nine in the Premier League. His seasonal average of 85.55 is well outside the top 100 and the only stat he's excelling at is percentage of legs won with a 100+ checkout - but that's obviously because he's not winning many.

O'Connor averaged 96 during his thrilling first-round win over talented Danny Lauby while he also hit seven 180s so it's hard to see him not dominate all areas of this match.

As much as I'd like to say an upset is on the cards, I have to go with the evidence in front of us so the match treble looks a pretty solid 11/10 at Sky Bet, especially as its odds-on in other places.

Scoreline Prediction: 0-3

Luke Humphries (2/5) v Rowby-John Rodriguez (2/1)

Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 95.557 – 92.51

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.26 – 92.51

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 38.61% – N/A

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.92% – Unavailable

Will appear here...

Scoreline Prediction:

Joe Cullen (2/7) v Jim Williams (13/5)

Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 95.87 – N/A

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.32 – N/A

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 37.5% – N/A

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 10.6% – N/A

Will appear here...

Scoreline Prediction: