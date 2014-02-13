All eight remaining players are in action today over two sessions as the tournament edges towards its conclusion. Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright, Gary Anderson and James Wade are favourites to progress but will there be any more surprises?

Saturday January 1: Evening session

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Quarter-finals: Best of nine sets

Peter Wright (4/9) v Callan Rydz (7/4)

Overall Head-to-Head : 4-1 (TV: 1-0)

2021 Head-to-Head : 1-1 (TV: 0-0)

: 4-1 (TV: 1-0) : 1-1 (TV: 0-0) 2021 Titles : 6-2 (TV: 2-0)

: 6-2 (TV: 2-0) Tournament Average : 98.64 - 97.16

: 98.64 - 97.16 Tournament 180s (180s per leg) : 14 (0.25) - 19 (0.34)

: 14 (0.25) - 19 (0.34) Doubles hit (Checkout %) : 37/86 (43.02%) - 43/94 (45.74%)

: 37/86 (43.02%) - 43/94 (45.74%) 100+ checkouts (per leg won): 5 (0.13) - 5 (0.11)

Callan Rydz aka ‘The Riot’ has been living up to that nickname throughout this tournament with four wins to his name and just one set lost. He defeated Yuki Yamada and Brendan Dolan 3-0 then beat Nathan Aspinall 4-0 and Alan Soutar 4-1 to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

In a recent post match interview he suggested that losing a set actually made him relax and you understand the sentiment of that when everyone keeps harping on about his winning record to nil.

He’s looked in a relaxed mood so far, without a care in the world. He’s just got up there and thrown his darts, granted he hasn’t been in a tight game yet but Dolan did register a 100+ average against him so you can’t say he’s had it all his own way.

He’s a dual winner on the floor this year and reached the quarter-final of the World Matchplay so this run isn’t much of a surprise. He has a tournament average of 97.16 and is hitting his doubles at 45.74%. You’d have to imagine he’d have to perform to this standard once again here to trouble ‘Snakebite’.

Wright has also reached this stage with the minimum of fuss, in fact he’s caused more problems for himself than his opponents have by tinkering was his darts. He changed them against his third round opponent Damon Heta and quickly found himself 2-0 behind. A switch back to his trusted gold darts however reversed his fortunes as he produced a top notch four sets of darts to win 4-2 with something to spare.

His two other victories, 3-0 against Ryan Meikle and 4-1 versus Ryan Searle were straightforward too. You have to say neither opponent gave him anything to worry about so this could be the biggest test for him yet.

This is Peter Wright however and I expect him to have too match in a race to five sets. No players has won more individual titles than him this year and the way he won the Matchplay averaging 104.91 shows he can do that for long periods. He’s only done it in short bursts in this event so far and another one of those here could be all he needs to quickly run away with it.

Although his 180s per leg ratio is less than Rydz for the tournament, over the season he boasts 0.31 compared to the Geordie's 0.24 so if he's on his A-game like I expect, then over many sets, he should come out on top.

Predicted Scoreline: 5-2

Gerwyn Price (8/15) v Michael Smith (6/4)

Overall Head-to-Head : 13-2-14 (TV: 6-2-6)

2021 Head-to-Head : 3-0 (TV: 1-0)

: 13-2-14 (TV: 6-2-6) : 3-0 (TV: 1-0) 2021 Titles : 5-2 (TV: 1-0)

: 5-2 (TV: 1-0) Tournament Average : 95.29 - 99.83

: 95.29 - 99.83 Tournament 180s (180s per leg) : 17 (0.25) - 27 (0.37)

: 17 (0.25) - 27 (0.37) Doubles hit (Checkout %) : 43/97 (44.33%) - 43/91 (47.25%)

: 43/97 (44.33%) - 43/91 (47.25%) 100+ checkouts (per leg won): 12 (0.28) - 7 (0.16)

Defending champion Gerwyn Price found his latest match the easiest of the three as he defeated Dirk Van Duijvenbode 4-1, averaging just 96.66 but he looked good.

He had much more trouble in defeating Kim Huybrechts the previous round and it required a last leg decider to come out on top. He even survived a mini scare in his opener as he defeated Ritchie Edhouse 3-1.

The foundation for success in these matches has been his finishing. The world number one has already notched up 12 ton plus finishes on top of the 23 he amassed as he won the title last year.

Smith has been performing as if he’s got a point to prove after being omitted from the Premier League this year following an early exit in this event last year.

When he reached the final that year he opened his World Championship campaign by defeating Ron Meulenkamp, something that he commenced with this year too with the tournament high average so far of 106.32. He’ll be hoping he can emulate his success of that year now too after his latest victory over Jonny Clayton.

I could list of whole list of superlatives to describe that match it was that good. You couldn’t call a winner has both players just seemed to be able to match their opponent. Whether it was power scoring or big finishes they both provide us with darting entertainment throughout. Clayton averaged higher than Smith but he just refused to buckle.

The 2019 runner-up's tournament average of 99.83 is similar to his tournament average he produced when he lost in the final at 99.62. This suggests that he’s certainly playing well enough to go one better. I am really struggling to predict the winner but the recent head to head favours Price and that’s enough for me to edge that way. A big finish at the right time could be the difference.

Predicted Scoreline: 5-4