The William Hill World Darts Championship resumes on Monday so here's Carl Fletcher's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

There are now just 32 players remaining as the tournament heads into the best-of-seven set third round and tonight there's six matches split over two sessions, featuring Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton, James Wade and Michael Smith. We preview them all... Darts betting tips: World Championship day 10 1pt Gerwyn Price to win 4-2 or 4-3 at 15/8 (Sky Bet) 2pts Michael Smith to win & hit the most 180's at 4/6 (Sky Bet) 1pt Jonny Clayton to win, hit over 5.5 180's & checkout over 108.5 at 11/8 (Sky Bet)