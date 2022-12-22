The PDC World Darts Championship continues on Thursday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Now the first round is completed, today's eight games over two sessions all feature seeded players including Gary Anderson, James Wade and Luke Humphries. Here, we look ahead to all eight matches with seasonal statistics to help... Darts betting tips: World Championship day eight 1pt Mensur Suljovic to beat Mike de Decker at evens (General) 1pt Dirk van Duijvenbode to win, hit most 180s and highest checkout at 11/10 (Paddy Power) 1pt both players to have one or more 100+ checkouts in Wade v Williams at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 1pt Luke Humphries to win, hit most 180s and highest checkout at 6/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) SL Acca: Van Duijvenbode (-1.5 sets), Suljovic & Menzies all to win at 5/1 with Sky Bet Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

World Championship: Thursday, December 22 AFTERNOON SESSION TV Coverage: Sky Sports, 1230 GMT

Sky Sports, 1230 GMT Round and Format: Rounds 1 & 2 (Best of five sets)

Rounds 1 & 2 (Best of five sets) In the below stats (courtesy of @CarlyFletch) and his @DartsTracker), the averages and 180 per leg data is for all PDC events in 2022, while checkout percentage is for stage events only. Krzysztof Ratajski (1/6) v Danny Jansen (7/2) (R2) Head to Head (TV) : 1-1 (0-0)

: 11.59% - 9.67% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 21.37% - 20.69% Krzysztof Ratajski is hot favourite to get his campaign off to a winning start but I wouldn't advise anyone lumping on when you consider his lack of form this season. The Polish Eagle hasn't necessarily played badly - as you can see from a seasonal average of 94.79 - but his levels are lower than what we'd grown to expect from him and he's not really challenged for titles apart from a run to a Players Championship final back in August. His performances in majors this year have been disappointing although there were signs of promise when averaging 99 in a very entertaining 10-7 defeat to Luke Humphries at the Players Championship Finals. If he's around that level again then Danny Jansen will struggle to even win a set, especially when you bare in mind the debutant averaged just 83.42 in a hard-fought win over Paulo Nebrida - but that was some way short of his best. Probably one to swerve and I wouldn't want to delve into the 180s markets as they are very evenly-matched for maximums per leg this year. Scoreline Prediction: 3-2 WATCH: Paul Nicholson and Chris Hammer predict the Ally Pally draw!

Predicting the PDC World Darts Championship with Paul Nicholson!

Ryan Searle (2/9) v Adam Gawlas (3/1) (R1) Head to Head (TV) : 2-1 (1-0)

: 13.87% - 12.38% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 22.12 % - 20.21% Ryan Searle is my outsider to win the top quarter of the draw so I'm not going to hedge my bets yet based on what Adam Gawlas managed to produce during his debut victory over Richie Burnett last time out. As I wrote in my pre-tournament preview: "The Somerset thrower loves this stage having reached the fourth round in three of his last four appearances – including the 2021 and 2022 editions – and comes to the Ally Pally in great shape having produced a string of high-quality displays at the Players Championship Finals. "He averaged around 100 in his opening two wins before he was denied by Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-9 in an absolute classic that could so easily have gone the other way despite the Dutchman's 112 average. "Searle reached three Pro Tour finals in the first few months of 2022, winning one of them, and although he hasn't repeated the feat since and endured a rough run of form in September and October, his performance levels have picked up again and his seasonal average of 96.07 is second only to Price's 97.44 in this section of the draw. For context, Noppert's is 95.44, de Sousa is 94.75 and Wade is 93.53." Gawlas averaged 85 in his 3-0 triumph over Burnett and will need to play much better than that if he's to pinch a set. Scoreline Prediction: 3-0