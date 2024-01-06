Sporting Life
Chris Dobey (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)
Masters darts 2024: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
14:15 · SAT January 06, 2024

Chris Dobey will begin his defence of the Cazoo Masters title against UK Open champion Andrew Gilding next month, with the draw bracket for February's event now confirmed.

The £275,000 tournament will see the sport's biggest names battle it out across three days of action at Milton Keynes' Marshall Arena from February 2-4.

The first round will feature players ranked 9-24 on the PDC Order of Merit, with reigning champion Dobey set to face 2023 UK Open champion Gilding for a place in Saturday’s second round.

The winner will progress to a last 16 showdown against Dutch supremo Michael van Gerwen, who won five renewals in succession from 2015 to 2019.

Newly crowned world champion Luke Humphries faces a tough opener in Milton Keynes, with the number one seed pitted against a resurgent Stephen Bunting or former European champion Ross Smith.

World number three Michael Smith will face either Dimitri Van den Bergh or 2014 winner James Wade, while Dirk van Duijvenbode and Ryan Searle compete for the right to meet World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall.

Fifth seed Gerwyn Price will open his challenge against 2022 Masters champion Joe Cullen or former World Youth champion Josh Rock, who collide in one of the stand-out first round ties.

Rob Cross – a runner-up to Dobey 12 months ago – will take on either Australian number one Damon Heta or Germany’s premier player Gabriel Clemens for a place in the quarter-finals.

Clemens’ World Cup partner Martin Schindler locks horns with two-time Masters runner-up Dave Chisnall in round one, with seventh seed Danny Noppert awaiting the winner in the last 16.

Meanwhile, 2020 champion Peter Wright will face either 2021 winner Jonny Clayton or Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski, who collided at the recent World Darts Championship.

Following Friday’s eight first round matches, the second round will take place across two sessions on Saturday February 3.

The tournament will then conclude on Sunday February 4, with the quarter-finals in the afternoon session, followed by the semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session.

2024 Cazoo Masters draw

  • (1) Luke Humphries v Stephen Bunting/Ross Smith
  • (8) Peter Wright v Jonny Clayton/Krzysztof Ratajski
  • (4) Nathan Aspinall v Dirk van Duijvenbode/Ryan Searle
  • (5) Gerwyn Price v Joe Cullen/Josh Rock
  • (2) Michael van Gerwen v Chris Dobey/Andrew Gilding
  • (7) Danny Noppert v Dave Chisnall/Martin Schindler
  • (3) Michael Smith v Dimitri Van den Bergh/James Wade
  • (6) Rob Cross v Damon Heta/Gabriel Clemens

First round

  • (9) Jonny Clayton v (24) Krzysztof Ratajski
  • (10) Dave Chisnall v (23) Martin Schindler
  • (11) Damon Heta v (22) Gabriel Clemens
  • (12) Joe Cullen v (21) Josh Rock
  • (13) Dirk van Duijvenbode v (20) Ryan Searle
  • (14) Dimitri Van den Bergh v (19) James Wade
  • (15) Chris Dobey v (18) Andrew Gilding
  • (16) Stephen Bunting v (17) Ross Smith

2024 Masters Darts Odds

Click here for Sky Bet odds

Masters prize money

  • Winner - £65,000
  • Runner-Up - £30,000
  • Semi-Finalists - £20,000
  • Quarter-Finalists - £12,000
  • Second Round - £7,500
  • First Round - £4,000
  • Total - £275,000

What channel is the Masters darts on?

Every session will be televised live by ITV4.

Format

  • First round - Best of 11 legs
  • Second round - Best of 19 legs
  • Quarter-finals - Best of 19 legs
  • Semi-finals - Best of 21 legs
  • Final - Best of 21 legs

Darts Masters History: Past Finals

