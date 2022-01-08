The draw and schedule of play have been confirmed for the 2022 Ladbrokes Masters, which gets under way on Friday January 28 in Milton Keynes.
The £220,000 tournament will once again see 24 players in action at the Marshall Arena, with the first round featuring players ranked 9-24 on the PDC Order of Merit.
Friday's opening night will see all eight first-round ties take place as former semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall takes on debutant Luke Humphries and former quarter-finalist Joe Cullen faces Daryl Gurney in another high-profile contest.
Last year's runner-up Mervyn King takes on debutant Ryan Searle, while Dirk van Duijvenbode and Danny Noppert meet in an exciting all-Dutch tie for which the winner is rewarded with a clash with world champion Peter Wright.
The second round is split across two sessions on Saturday January 29, with 2014 champion James Wade and 2017 runner-up Gary Anderson starring in the afternoon session before Jonny Clayton begins his title defence in the evening.
A star-studded evening session will also see Wright make his first appearance as a two-time world champion, with world number one Gerwyn Price and five-time Masters winner Michael van Gerwen also taking to the stage.
The tournament will conclude on Sunday January 30, with the quarter-finals in the afternoon session and the semi-finals and final in the evening session.
Friday January 28 (1900 GMT)
First round (best of 11 legs)
Saturday January 29
Second round (best of 19 legs)
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Sunday January 30
Afternoon session (1245 GMT)
Quarter-finals
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Semi-finals
Final