Jonny Clayton is the Masters champion (Picture: Chris Dean/PDC)
Jonny Clayton is the defending champion

Masters darts 2022: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
17:15 · SAT January 08, 2022

The draw and schedule of play have been confirmed for the 2022 Ladbrokes Masters, which gets under way on Friday January 28 in Milton Keynes.

The £220,000 tournament will once again see 24 players in action at the Marshall Arena, with the first round featuring players ranked 9-24 on the PDC Order of Merit.

Friday's opening night will see all eight first-round ties take place as former semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall takes on debutant Luke Humphries and former quarter-finalist Joe Cullen faces Daryl Gurney in another high-profile contest.

Last year's runner-up Mervyn King takes on debutant Ryan Searle, while Dirk van Duijvenbode and Danny Noppert meet in an exciting all-Dutch tie for which the winner is rewarded with a clash with world champion Peter Wright.

The second round is split across two sessions on Saturday January 29, with 2014 champion James Wade and 2017 runner-up Gary Anderson starring in the afternoon session before Jonny Clayton begins his title defence in the evening.

A star-studded evening session will also see Wright make his first appearance as a two-time world champion, with world number one Gerwyn Price and five-time Masters winner Michael van Gerwen also taking to the stage.

The tournament will conclude on Sunday January 30, with the quarter-finals in the afternoon session and the semi-finals and final in the evening session.

Ladbrokes Masters draw and tournament bracket

  • (1) Gerwyn Price v (16) Ryan Searle/(17) Mervyn King
  • (8) Jonny Clayton v (9) Dimitri Van den Bergh/(24) Ian White
  • (4) James Wade v (13) Dave Chisnall/(20) Stephen Bunting
  • (5) Michael Smith v (12) Krzysztof Ratajski/(21) Gabriel Clemens
  • (2) Peter Wright v (15) Dirk van Duijvenbode/(18) Danny Noppert
  • (7) Jose de Sousa v (10) Rob Cross/(23) Brendan Dolan
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen v (14) Nathan Aspinall/(19) Luke Humphries
  • (6) Gary Anderson v (11) Joe Cullen/(22) Daryl Gurney

Ladbrokes Masters schedule and results

Friday January 28 (1900 GMT)
First round (best of 11 legs)

  • Krzysztof Ratajski v Gabriel Clemens
  • Dave Chisnall v Stephen Bunting
  • Ryan Searle v Mervyn King
  • Rob Cross v Brendan Dolan
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ian White
  • Joe Cullen v Daryl Gurney
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode v Danny Noppert
  • Nathan Aspinall v Luke Humphries

Saturday January 29
Second round (best of 19 legs)
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

  • Jose de Sousa v Cross/Dolan
  • Gary Anderson v Cullen/Gurney
  • Michael Smith v Ratajski/Clemens
  • James Wade v Chisnall/Bunting

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

  • Jonny Clayton v Van den Bergh/White
  • Gerwyn Price v Searle/King
  • Peter Wright v Van Duijvenbode/Noppert
  • Michael van Gerwen v Aspinall/Humphries

Sunday January 30
Afternoon session (1245 GMT)
Quarter-finals

  • TBC

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Semi-finals
Final

  • TBC

Ladbrokes Masters prize money

  • Winner £60,000
  • Runner-Up £25,000
  • Semi-Finalists £17,500
  • Quarter-Finalists £10,000
  • Last 16 £5,000
  • Last 24 £2,500
  • Total £220,000

