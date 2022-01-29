Dave Chisnall whitewashed Stephen Bunting on the opening night of the Masters as Rob Cross, Joe Cullen and Dimitri van den Bergh also advanced to round two.

The former Masters finalist was in ruthless finishing form, checking out 130 amongst six doubles from 10 attempts. Chizzy had to withdraw from the World Championship a month ago after testing positive for Covid-19, but was in fine form on his return to action. "It wasn't a bad performance but my doubles won me the game - I've been practising on my doubles since the World Championship and they were good tonight," said Chisnall, who now meets James Wade. "I was very confident coming into this tournament - I've practised well and it showed. Stephen wasn't at his best but I still had to hit my doubles and they went in for me tonight."

Krzysztof Ratajski survived seven missed match darts from Gabriel Clemens across the final two legs of their tight contest before pinning double 16 to progress to face World Championship finalist Michael Smith on Saturday.

Ryan Searle set up a tasty meeting with world number one Gerwyn Price by seeing off 2020 Masters finalist Mervyn King 6-1. Searle, November's Players Championship Finals runner-up, took the game's first three legs without reply before back-to-back checkouts of 118 and 152 secured victory. "It felt good today and I played a solid game," said Searle. "I feel like I've still got another gear to go but I was good in patches. "I've got nothing to lose tomorrow so hopefully I'll step on stage and play my best stuff. Gerwyn's the world number one so it will be hard but I'm looking forward to it."

Dimitri Van den Bergh and Simon Whitlock bounced back from second round exits at the World Championship by averaging over 100 in wins over Ian White and Dirk van Duijvenbode respectively. Van den Bergh averaged a 105.31 in a superb 6-1 defeat of White, opening the tie with a 167 checkout before adding a 108 checkout during a dominant display. Van den Bergh will now meet reigning champion Jonny Clayton in Saturday's second round, and the Belgian was delighted to put his Alexandra Palace disappointment behind him. "I'm chuffed to get through to the next round and I want to take a lot of confidence from this," said Van den Bergh. "My last game was at Ally Pally but in that game I didn't take the little chances and my opponent didn't miss, and today it went the other way. "Jonny's playing amazing darts and I'll have to play as well as this, if not better, to beat him."