The full draw, schedule and results from the Jack's World Series of Darts Finals, which takes place in Amsterdam from September 16-18.
Peter Wright will take on Fallon Sherrock in the first round at the Jack's World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam.
The World Series of Darts Finals returns to AFAS Live from September 16-18, as the popular Amsterdam venue stages the 24-player event for a third time.
The draw for this month's showpiece - made by PDC president Barry Hearn - has pitted World Champion Wright against Women’s World Matchplay Champion Sherrock in the first round, with the winner set to take on third seed Michael Smith.
Jack's World Series of Darts Finals: Draw and results
- (1) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Danny Baggish/Ryan Joyce
- (8) Gary Anderson v Haupai Puha/Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (4) Michael van Gerwen v Gordon Mathers/Damon Heta
- (5) Jonny Clayton v Simon Whitlock/Danny Noppert
- (2) Gerwyn Price v Matt Campbell/Vincent van der Voort
- (7) Joe Cullen v Jamie Hughes/Dave Chisnall
- (3) Michael Smith v Fallon Sherrock/Peter Wright
- (6) James Wade v Leonard Gates/Devon Petersen
Jack's World Series of Darts Finals: Daily schedule and results
Friday September 16
First round
Evening session (1800 BST)
- Danny Baggish v Ryan Joyce
- Jamie Hughes v Dave Chisnall
- Gordon Mathers v Damon Heta
- Haupai Puha v Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Leonard Gates v Devon Petersen
- Fallon Sherrock v Peter Wright
- Matt Campbell v Vincent van der Voort
- Simon Whitlock v Danny Noppert
Saturday September 17
Second round
Evening session (1800 BST)
- Gary Anderson v Puha/Van Duijvenbode
- James Wade v Gates/Petersen
- Joe Cullen v Hughes/Chisnall
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Baggish/Joyce
- Gerwyn Price v Campbell/Van der Voort
- Michael van Gerwen v Mathers/Heta
- Michael Smith v Sherrock/Wright
- Jonny Clayton v Whitlock/Noppert
Sunday September 18
Quarter-finals
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
Evening session (1800 BST)