Peter Wright will take on Fallon Sherrock in the first round at the Jack's World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam.

The World Series of Darts Finals returns to AFAS Live from September 16-18, as the popular Amsterdam venue stages the 24-player event for a third time.

The draw for this month's showpiece - made by PDC president Barry Hearn - has pitted World Champion Wright against Women’s World Matchplay Champion Sherrock in the first round, with the winner set to take on third seed Michael Smith.

Jack's World Series of Darts Finals: Draw and results

(1) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Danny Baggish/Ryan Joyce

(8) Gary Anderson v Haupai Puha/Dirk van Duijvenbode

(4) Michael van Gerwen v Gordon Mathers/Damon Heta

(5) Jonny Clayton v Simon Whitlock/Danny Noppert

(2) Gerwyn Price v Matt Campbell/Vincent van der Voort

(7) Joe Cullen v Jamie Hughes/Dave Chisnall

(3) Michael Smith v Fallon Sherrock/Peter Wright

(6) James Wade v Leonard Gates/Devon Petersen

Jack's World Series of Darts Finals: Daily schedule and results

Friday September 16

First round

Evening session (1800 BST)

Danny Baggish v Ryan Joyce

Jamie Hughes v Dave Chisnall

Gordon Mathers v Damon Heta

Haupai Puha v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Leonard Gates v Devon Petersen

Fallon Sherrock v Peter Wright

Matt Campbell v Vincent van der Voort

Simon Whitlock v Danny Noppert

Saturday September 17

Second round

Evening session (1800 BST)

Gary Anderson v Puha/Van Duijvenbode

James Wade v Gates/Petersen

Joe Cullen v Hughes/Chisnall

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Baggish/Joyce

Gerwyn Price v Campbell/Van der Voort

Michael van Gerwen v Mathers/Heta

Michael Smith v Sherrock/Wright

Jonny Clayton v Whitlock/Noppert

Sunday September 18

Quarter-finals

Afternoon session (1200 BST)

Evening session (1800 BST)