Peter Wright survived a real scare from Fallon Sherrock to reach the second round of the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam.
In a repeat of their thrilling encounter at last year's Grand Slam of Darts, which Snakebite edged 16-13, Sherrock hit all four at her attempts at doubles in the opening eight legs.
Her classy finishing included a 73 on the bullseye as well as a 120 checkout in the eighth leg as she continued to punish the world champion's wastefulness on the outer ring despite a huge gulf in their respective scoring.
However, the Milton Keynes star was unable to earn an attempt at a double in the last two legs, with Wright leaving her stranded on 82 and 56.
Despite missing eight of his 14 attempts at doubles, Wright averaged 103.52 during the 6-4 victory compared to Sherrock's 88.18 while he hit four of the six 180s.
Friday September 16
First round
Evening session (1800 BST)
Saturday September 17
Second round
Evening session (1800 BST)
Sunday September 18
Quarter-finals
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
Evening session (1800 BST)