Peter Wright defeated Fallon Sherrock

Darts results: Peter Wright defeats Fallon Sherrock at the World Series of Darts Finals

By Sporting Life
21:44 · FRI September 16, 2022

Peter Wright survived a real scare from Fallon Sherrock to reach the second round of the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam.

In a repeat of their thrilling encounter at last year's Grand Slam of Darts, which Snakebite edged 16-13, Sherrock hit all four at her attempts at doubles in the opening eight legs.

Her classy finishing included a 73 on the bullseye as well as a 120 checkout in the eighth leg as she continued to punish the world champion's wastefulness on the outer ring despite a huge gulf in their respective scoring.

However, the Milton Keynes star was unable to earn an attempt at a double in the last two legs, with Wright leaving her stranded on 82 and 56.

Despite missing eight of his 14 attempts at doubles, Wright averaged 103.52 during the 6-4 victory compared to Sherrock's 88.18 while he hit four of the six 180s.

More to follow...

World Series of Darts Finals: Daily schedule and results

Friday September 16
First round
Evening session (1800 BST)

  • Danny Baggish 5-6 Ryan Joyce
  • Jamie Hughes 3-6 Dave Chisnall
  • Gordon Mathers 3-6 Damon Heta
  • Haupai Puha 5-6 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Leonard Gates 6-4 Devon Petersen
  • Fallon Sherrock 4-6 Peter Wright
  • Matt Campbell v Vincent van der Voort
  • Simon Whitlock v Danny Noppert

Saturday September 17
Second round
Evening session (1800 BST)

  • Gary Anderson v Puha/Van Duijvenbode
  • James Wade v Gates/Petersen
  • Joe Cullen v Hughes/Chisnall
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Baggish/Joyce
  • Gerwyn Price v Campbell/Van der Voort
  • Michael van Gerwen v Mathers/Heta
  • Michael Smith v Sherrock/Wright
  • Jonny Clayton v Whitlock/Noppert

Sunday September 18
Quarter-finals
Afternoon session (1200 BST)

  • Quarter-finals

Evening session (1800 BST)

  • Semi-finals
  • Final

