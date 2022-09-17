The Dutchman levelled with a 14-darter, then punished missed doubles from his opponent to move 5-4 up before double nine secured the win.

Four-time winner van Gerwen delighted the AFAS Live crowd with a 6-4 defeat of Damon Heta, although the Australian had hit back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 and 4-3.

VICTORY FOR VAN GERWEN! 🇳🇱 Look what that means to Michael van Gerwen! The Dutchman cut a frustrated figure for large parts of that match, but he delivers the goods to close out a 6-4 win over Damon Heta! 📺 https://t.co/XcILW9Y9Ky #WSODFinals pic.twitter.com/p7dtoowFwY

Price gets out of jail

2020 winner Price prevailed against Matt Campbell in a deciding leg after the Canadian pushed the world number one all the way.

Campbell finished 115, 76, 85 and 70 to share the opening eight legs, before breaking throw with a 101 checkout to move 5-4 up.

Price took out 113 to save the contest and utilised the advantage of throw in the decider to pin double ten and progress.

Price now plays Joe Cullen in the quarter-finals, after the Masters champion also went the distance to see off Dave Chisnall, who paid for eight missed match darts.

Chisnall led 2-0 and 5-2, but saw two match darts go begging in leg eight and six more in the tenth, before Cullen took the decider with the aid of a 180.

Wade, the 2018 champion, was a 6-4 winner against America's Leonard Gates, who hit back from 5-1 down to cut the gap to one leg before the left-hander closed out victory.