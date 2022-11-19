The 2022 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts concludes on Sunday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, stats and best bets for the semi-finals.
The Grand Slam of Darts champion will be crowned tonight but who will reach the final?
Here's our match-by-match guide to both semi-finals...
1pt Michael Smith to win, hit most 180s and have the highest checkout at 6/4 (Paddy Power)
Second semi-final tip to follow on Sunday morning
As much as I'm a sporting romantic and believer in the sporting gods, I must confess that I just couldn't see Raymond van Barneveld beating Gerwyn Price. Logically it was just one step too far.
His lack of recent exposure to an extremely long format - especially at the age of 55 and three years on from retiring partly due to the mental and physical demands of modern darts - was one of the main reasons for expecting his fairytale run to end with grace on Friday night, as well as the knowledge that he'd have to average around 100 for 30 legs to stand a chance.
We all knew he can still conjure up moments of magic but not consistently enough to beat someone of Price's iron mental strength and abilities at a venue where he'd never been knocked out in three previous Grand Slam of Darts.
Barney had inflicted one of Price's three group defeats on this stage but at 8-3 down revenge looked an absolutely certainty. How he came back to win 16-13 and defy the Iceman's 101 average is simply remarkable.
After beating Simon Whitlock 10-8 in a high-quality second round match, he looked at me in the eyes and told me angels were helping him and asked them to 'keep coming guys'. Why did I not let faith rule my head?
I'm in the same scenario again, with Michael Smith rated as hot favourite to defeat the Dutch legend, who has now won nine matches on the trot including the qualifying event that few expected him to come through.
Smith is my headline selection from pre-tournament and obviously had no issues about winning major semi-finals having won eight of them in his career and three this year - it's lifting the trophy that is the hard bit.
Bully Boy finally found his form after a rather mediocre week when overcoming Joe Cullen 16-15 in another quarter-final thriller but more importantly than his 100 average and 14 180s, he showed real mental strength when trailing 15-13.
He didn't allow Cullen one attempt at a match dart in those last three legs, pinning two of his doubles with his last dart in hand when the Rockstar was waiting on an easy finish - and that's extremely encouraging.
If Barney, who averaged around 100 and threw six 180s against Price, plays as well again then of course he'll run Smith close but can logic be defied again? I'm going with my head again.
Throwing in the high checkout as well as most 180s is always a risk but they've both won around 10.5% of their legs this season with 100+ checkouts so if Smith does win significantly more legs, he does have a very sound chance of bringing home the match treble like he has in 31.74% of his victories in 2022.
Verdict: 10-16
Preview will appear here on Sunday morning
Verdict: Will appear here on Sunday morning
Wednesday November 16 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT FIVE REVIEW
Thursday November 17 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT SIX REVIEW
Friday November 18
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT SEVEN REVIEW
Saturday November 19
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
Sunday November 20
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)