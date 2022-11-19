The 2022 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts concludes on Sunday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, stats and best bets for the semi-finals.

The Grand Slam of Darts champion will be crowned tonight but who will reach the final? Here's our match-by-match guide to both semi-finals...

Grand Slam of Darts: Sunday November 20 Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Semi-finals, best of 31 legs

Semi-finals, best of 31 legs In the below stats (courtesy of @CarlyFletch and his @DartsTracker), the averages and 180 per leg data is for all PDC events in 2022, while checkout percentage is for stage events only.

The Final will take place at 1900 GMT over a best of 31 legs Raymond van Barneveld (13/8) v Michael Smith (4/9) Head to Head (TV): 8-12, 1 draw (5-6, 1 draw)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 1-1 (0-0)

Group Stage position : Winner A - Winner C

: Winner A - Winner C Three-Dart Average (2022) : 93.3 - 96.66

: 93.3 - 96.66 180s per leg (2022) : 0.19 – 0.35

: 0.19 – 0.35 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 43.28% - 39.28%

: 43.28% - 39.28% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 10.83% - 10.52%

: 10.83% - 10.52% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 12.77% - 31.74% As much as I'm a sporting romantic and believer in the sporting gods, I must confess that I just couldn't see Raymond van Barneveld beating Gerwyn Price. Logically it was just one step too far. His lack of recent exposure to an extremely long format - especially at the age of 55 and three years on from retiring partly due to the mental and physical demands of modern darts - was one of the main reasons for expecting his fairytale run to end with grace on Friday night, as well as the knowledge that he'd have to average around 100 for 30 legs to stand a chance. We all knew he can still conjure up moments of magic but not consistently enough to beat someone of Price's iron mental strength and abilities at a venue where he'd never been knocked out in three previous Grand Slam of Darts. Barney had inflicted one of Price's three group defeats on this stage but at 8-3 down revenge looked an absolutely certainty. How he came back to win 16-13 and defy the Iceman's 101 average is simply remarkable. After beating Simon Whitlock 10-8 in a high-quality second round match, he looked at me in the eyes and told me angels were helping him and asked them to 'keep coming guys'. Why did I not let faith rule my head?

Raymond van Barneveld asked the 'sporting angels' to keep shining on him before facing Gerwyn Price. And they did. pic.twitter.com/2yJ0oZ8pA2 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 18, 2022

I'm in the same scenario again, with Michael Smith rated as hot favourite to defeat the Dutch legend, who has now won nine matches on the trot including the qualifying event that few expected him to come through. Smith is my headline selection from pre-tournament and obviously had no issues about winning major semi-finals having won eight of them in his career and three this year - it's lifting the trophy that is the hard bit. Bully Boy finally found his form after a rather mediocre week when overcoming Joe Cullen 16-15 in another quarter-final thriller but more importantly than his 100 average and 14 180s, he showed real mental strength when trailing 15-13. He didn't allow Cullen one attempt at a match dart in those last three legs, pinning two of his doubles with his last dart in hand when the Rockstar was waiting on an easy finish - and that's extremely encouraging. If Barney, who averaged around 100 and threw six 180s against Price, plays as well again then of course he'll run Smith close but can logic be defied again? I'm going with my head again. Throwing in the high checkout as well as most 180s is always a risk but they've both won around 10.5% of their legs this season with 100+ checkouts so if Smith does win significantly more legs, he does have a very sound chance of bringing home the match treble like he has in 31.74% of his victories in 2022. Verdict: 10-16 CLICK HERE to back Smith to win, hit most 180s and have the highest checkout

Nathan Aspinall (5/4) v Luke Humphries (4/7) Head to Head (TV): 3-1 (1-0)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 1-1 (1-0)

Group Stage position : Winner E - Winner H

: Winner E - Winner H Three-Dart Average (2022) : 97.54 - 97.51

: 97.54 - 97.51 180s per leg (2022) : 0.31 - 0.33

: 0.31 - 0.33 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 39.43% - 40.75%

: 39.43% - 40.75% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 14.7% - 12.61%

: 14.7% - 12.61% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 23.6% - 31.51% Preview will appear here on Sunday morning Verdict: Will appear here on Sunday morning

