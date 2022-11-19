Sporting Life
Raymond van Barneveld (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)
Raymond van Barneveld (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Grand Slam of Darts 2022: Final day predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

By Chris Hammer
22:33 · SAT November 19, 2022

The 2022 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts concludes on Sunday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, stats and best bets for the semi-finals.

The Grand Slam of Darts champion will be crowned tonight but who will reach the final?

Here's our match-by-match guide to both semi-finals...

Darts betting tips: Grand Slam of Darts day nine

1pt Michael Smith to win, hit most 180s and have the highest checkout at 6/4 (Paddy Power)

Second semi-final tip to follow on Sunday morning

SL Acca: Will appear here

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Grand Slam of Darts: Sunday November 20

  • Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports
  • Format: Semi-finals, best of 31 legs
  • In the below stats (courtesy of @CarlyFletch and his @DartsTracker), the averages and 180 per leg data is for all PDC events in 2022, while checkout percentage is for stage events only.
  • The Final will take place at 1900 GMT over a best of 31 legs

Raymond van Barneveld (13/8) v Michael Smith (4/9)

  • Head to Head (TV): 8-12, 1 draw (5-6, 1 draw)
  • 2022 Head to Head (TV): 1-1 (0-0)
  • Group Stage position: Winner A - Winner C
  • Three-Dart Average (2022): 93.3 - 96.66
  • 180s per leg (2022): 0.19 – 0.35
  • Checkout % (Stage Events 2022): 43.28% - 39.28%
  • 100+ checkout per leg won (2022): 10.83% - 10.52%
  • Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 12.77% - 31.74%

As much as I'm a sporting romantic and believer in the sporting gods, I must confess that I just couldn't see Raymond van Barneveld beating Gerwyn Price. Logically it was just one step too far.

His lack of recent exposure to an extremely long format - especially at the age of 55 and three years on from retiring partly due to the mental and physical demands of modern darts - was one of the main reasons for expecting his fairytale run to end with grace on Friday night, as well as the knowledge that he'd have to average around 100 for 30 legs to stand a chance.

We all knew he can still conjure up moments of magic but not consistently enough to beat someone of Price's iron mental strength and abilities at a venue where he'd never been knocked out in three previous Grand Slam of Darts.

Barney had inflicted one of Price's three group defeats on this stage but at 8-3 down revenge looked an absolutely certainty. How he came back to win 16-13 and defy the Iceman's 101 average is simply remarkable.

After beating Simon Whitlock 10-8 in a high-quality second round match, he looked at me in the eyes and told me angels were helping him and asked them to 'keep coming guys'. Why did I not let faith rule my head?

I'm in the same scenario again, with Michael Smith rated as hot favourite to defeat the Dutch legend, who has now won nine matches on the trot including the qualifying event that few expected him to come through.

Smith is my headline selection from pre-tournament and obviously had no issues about winning major semi-finals having won eight of them in his career and three this year - it's lifting the trophy that is the hard bit.

Bully Boy finally found his form after a rather mediocre week when overcoming Joe Cullen 16-15 in another quarter-final thriller but more importantly than his 100 average and 14 180s, he showed real mental strength when trailing 15-13.

He didn't allow Cullen one attempt at a match dart in those last three legs, pinning two of his doubles with his last dart in hand when the Rockstar was waiting on an easy finish - and that's extremely encouraging.

If Barney, who averaged around 100 and threw six 180s against Price, plays as well again then of course he'll run Smith close but can logic be defied again? I'm going with my head again.

Throwing in the high checkout as well as most 180s is always a risk but they've both won around 10.5% of their legs this season with 100+ checkouts so if Smith does win significantly more legs, he does have a very sound chance of bringing home the match treble like he has in 31.74% of his victories in 2022.

Verdict: 10-16

  • CLICK HERE to back Smith to win, hit most 180s and have the highest checkout
Nathan Aspinall (5/4) v Luke Humphries (4/7)

  • Head to Head (TV): 3-1 (1-0)
  • 2022 Head to Head (TV): 1-1 (1-0)
  • Group Stage position: Winner E - Winner H
  • Three-Dart Average (2022): 97.54 - 97.51
  • 180s per leg (2022): 0.31 - 0.33
  • Checkout % (Stage Events 2022): 39.43% - 40.75%
  • 100+ checkout per leg won (2022): 14.7% - 12.61%
  • Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 23.6% - 31.51%

Preview will appear here on Sunday morning

Verdict: Will appear here on Sunday morning

Grand Slam of Darts: Group stage standings and results

  • Scoring System: Each competitor played each other once in a best-of-nine legs match, with two points going to the winner. The top two from each group progressed to the knockout stages.

Group A

  • Dave Chisnall 3-5 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Gerwyn Price 5-1 Ted Evetts
  • Dave Chisnall 5-2 Ted Evetts
  • Gerwyn Price 4-5 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Raymond van Barneveld 5-0 Ted Evetts
  • Gerwyn Price 5-4 Dave Chisnall
Final standings in Group A
Final standings in Group A

Group B

  • Simon Whitlock 5-2 Mensur Suljovic
  • Danny Noppert 5-4 Christian Perez
  • Mensur Suljovic 5-2 Christian Perez
  • Danny Noppert 5-2 Simon Whitlock
  • Simon Whitlock 5-3 Christian Perez
  • Danny Noppert 5-4 Mensur Suljovic
Final standings in Group B
Final standings in Group B

Group C

  • Joe Cullen 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse
  • Michael Smith 5-3 Lisa Ashton
  • Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Lisa Ashton
  • Michael Smith 5-1 Joe Cullen
  • Joe Cullen 5-3 Lisa Ashton
  • Michael Smith 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse
Latest standings in Group C
Latest standings in Group C

Group D

  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-4 Martin Schindler
  • Rob Cross 5-2 Adam Gawlas
  • Martin Schindler 5-3 Adam Gawlas
  • Rob Cross 3-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-3 Adam Gawlas
  • Rob Cross 5-4 Martin Schindler
Final standings in Group D
Final standings in Group D

Group E

  • Nathan Aspinall 4-5 Alan Soutar
  • Peter Wright 5-1 Fallon Sherrock
  • Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Fallon Sherrock
  • Peter Wright 5-4 Alan Soutar
  • Alan Soutar 5-2 Fallon Sherrock
  • Peter Wright 2-5 Nathan Aspinall
Final standings in Group E
Final standings in Group E

Group F

  • Damon Heta 2-5 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Jonny Clayton 5-0 Leonard Gates
  • Damon Heta 5-4 Leonard Gates
  • Jonny Clayton 5-0 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Jermaine Wattimena 5-1 Leonard Gates
  • Jonny Clayton 2-5 Damon Heta
Final standings in Group F
Final standings in Group F

Group G

  • Ross Smith 4-5 Luke Woodhouse
  • Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Nathan Rafferty
  • Ross Smith 5-2 Nathan Rafferty
  • Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Luke Woodhouse
  • Luke Woodhouse 4-5 Nathan Rafferty
  • Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Ross Smith
Final standings in Group G
Final standings in Group G

Group H

  • Ryan Searle 5-4 Josh Rock
  • Luke Humphries 5-2 Scott Williams
  • Josh Rock 5-4 Scott Williams
  • Luke Humphries 5-1 Ryan Searle
  • Ryan Searle 3-5 Scott Williams
  • Luke Humphries 3-5 Josh Rock
Final standings in Group H
Final standings in Group H

Grand Slam of Darts: Knockout results

Wednesday November 16 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

  • Raymond van Barneveld 10-8 Simon Whitlock
  • Michael Smith 10-8 Rob Cross
  • Danny Noppert 8-10 Gerwyn Price
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-10 Joe Cullen

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT FIVE REVIEW

Thursday November 17 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

  • Nathan Aspinall 10-6 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Jonny Clayton 8-10 Alan Soutar
  • Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Josh Rock ROCK HITS A NINE-DARTER
  • Luke Humphries 10-8 Ross Smith

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT SIX REVIEW

Friday November 18
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Michael Smith 16-15 Joe Cullen
  • Raymond van Barneveld 16-13 Gerwyn Price

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT SEVEN REVIEW

Saturday November 19
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two matches

Sunday November 20
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two matches

Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE DAILY SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

Darts: Related content

