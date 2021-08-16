Peter Wright produced a comeback of the ages to book his place in the Grand Slam of Darts final against Gerwyn Price on Sunday night.
Snakebite struggled to find his top form throughout most of his semi-final against Michael Smith, who surged into lead of 12-8 after a superb 121 checkout had punished his opponent for missed a dart at double 16 when the scores were level at 8-8.
Bully Boy was great value for his advantage having bossed the averages while he'd also hit 10 of the 18 maximums so far and also weighed in with a 170 checkout in the seventh leg.
However, Wright produced a Big Fish of his own to reduce the deficit to 12-9 when Smith was waiting expectantly on 90 and that started a sensational run of eight successive legs in which he averaged over 115 and fired in eight maximums to storm into his third Grand Slam of Darts final.
Wright lost both his previous finals against Michael van Gerwen in 2017 and Price in 2019 but on this evidence the World Matchplay champion could add this prestigious major to his glittering CV.
The turnaround was also great news for those who followed our final day tips as it brought up three winning selections: Price and Wright to win and both hit most 180s (6/1), Wright v Smith to have over 20.5 180s (7/5) and Wright to win, score over 8.5 180s and have a checkout of over 110.5 (2/1).
Earlier, Gerwyn Price needed no such comeback as he brutally dismantled James Wade 16-9 to reach this final for a third time in four years.
The Iceman, who controversially beat Gary Anderson to win his maiden TV title here in 2018 before defending his crown against Snakebite 12 months later, blasted out of the blocks with a high octane display that gave the former two-time champion little chance to make a decent fight of it.
Although his early 3-0 lead was swiftly wiped out, Price won 11 of the next 13 legs to open up an almost unassailable 14-5 lead and by that point he was averaging around the 105 mark and had hit three 100+ checkouts including a high of 120.
Wade was able to add a degree of respectability to the scoreline by winning four of the next six legs but it was merely delaying the inevitable as Price sealed his place in the final with an average of 102.58 compared to his opponent's 94.52.
The world champion also hit nine of the 15 180s in the match and pinned 16 of his 25 attempts at doubles as Wade missed 10 of his 19.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL TOURNAMENT RESULTS AND GROUP STANDINGS
Sunday November 21
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)
CLICK HERE FOR FINAL DAY BETTING TIPS
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)