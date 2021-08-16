Semi-final round-up

Snakebite struggled to find his top form throughout most of his semi-final against Michael Smith, who surged into lead of 12-8 after a superb 121 checkout had punished his opponent for missed a dart at double 16 when the scores were level at 8-8.

Bully Boy was great value for his advantage having bossed the averages while he'd also hit 10 of the 18 maximums so far and also weighed in with a 170 checkout in the seventh leg.

However, Wright produced a Big Fish of his own to reduce the deficit to 12-9 when Smith was waiting expectantly on 90 and that started a sensational run of eight successive legs in which he averaged over 115 and fired in eight maximums to storm into his third Grand Slam of Darts final.

Wright lost both his previous finals against Michael van Gerwen in 2017 and Price in 2019 but on this evidence the World Matchplay champion could add this prestigious major to his glittering CV.

