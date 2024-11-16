Darts: Luke Littler in sensational form at Grand Slam of Darts

Luke Littler produced a near-flawless display to thrash Jermaine Wattimena 16-2 and reach the semi-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts.

In-form Wattimena was expected to give Littler a game but this was one-way traffic from the very first leg of the match in Wolverhampton. Indeed it took until only the second leg for Littler to throw eight perfect darts, missing double 12 for a nine-dart finish, while three 100-plus finishes followed to help build a 10-2 lead. Averaging close to 110 at this point, Littler dipped just slightly for a brief period but still produced a stylish double-double finish for 11-2, broke again for 12-2 after opening the leg with his 11th maximum, and held for 13-2 at the interval. This of course was not scheduled to be the final interval of the match but Littler ensured that it was, breaking quickly on the resumption with a 12-dart leg, then pinned tops once more to move within a leg of victory.

Biggest ever wins at the Grand Slam of Darts:



Phil Taylor 16-2 Scott Waites (2009 final)

Luke Littler 16-2 Jermaine Wattimena (2024 QF)



A shellshocked Wattimena couldn't conjure any kind of rally as Littler completed a 16-2 win with a 110 checkout, breaking the previous record for a best-of-31 win in the Grand Slam which belonged to Phil Taylor, who once beat Michael Smith 16-3. Littler, playing in his first ever Grand Slam, averaged 105.11 and needed just 26 darts at double to win his 16 legs. "I felt very confident coming into tonight," Littler told Sky Sports reporter Abigail Davies. "I just thought to myself it's little bursts. I played so well, I'm so happy, and fair play to Jermaine. I was just too good today." Now on the verge of the world's top 10, asked if success had happened faster than he'd expected, Littler replied simply: "No. "It just goes to show how well I've played in the ranking tournaments. I have looked ahead and if I do win this competition I go to five, but I'm just looking at the semi-final tomorrow." 'I might just give him a hard kick in the shins!' That semi-final will be against Gary Anderson, who held firm to beat Gian van Veen 16-14. Anderson had double tops to thank, a target he hit nine times in 11 attempts to turn around a game he'd trailed 4-2 in the very early stages before taking off and keeping the Dutch youngster at bay. Van Veen showed real class to take out two good finishes to remain within a single break of throw late on, but Anderson found the answers all night, throwing 140, 100, 100, 137 to leave 24, which he took out for a 13-dart leg to win the match.

