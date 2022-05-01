Ronnie O'Sullivan made a strong start to the World Championship final, racing into a 5-3 lead over Judd Trump at the Crucible.

Trump v O'Sullivan frame scores Judd Trump 3-5 Ronnie O'Sullivan 98-0 (72), 0-120 (120), 1-78 (68), 66-73 (JT 52)

13-62, 4-105 (105), 79-50

O'Sullivan knocked in two centuries in a breathtaking beginning that left Trump and a packed Crucible crowd stunned, before the 2019 champion produced a fine response to win the final two frames of the afternoon to end the session only 5-3 behind. O'Sullivan had appeared set for a big lead when moving 4-1 ahead, winning the third frame on a re-spotted black having at one stage needed a snooker, but Trump steadily warmed to the task and might well be the happier of the two players ahead of tonight's resumption. Trump actually started the brighter, opening with a break of 72 before O'Sullivan burst into life with runs of 120 and 68 to maintain the excellent form he had displayed when easing past John Higgins in the last four.

Ronnie O'Sullivan hits 200th World Championship century against Judd Trump | Eurosport Snooker

Trump then looked certain to draw level by claiming the fourth frame, but when he missed a red along the rail and then a mid-range yellow moments later, O'Sullivan snared him with a devilish snooker behind the brown that paved the way for him to force a re-spotted black.

🚀👌 Ronnie O'Sullivan opens up an early advantage in style! pic.twitter.com/4zId7BUTZL — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) May 1, 2022

O'Sullivan fluked the black in the middle pocket when attempting to send the ball around the table and to safety, sending the Crucible into raptures but leaving Trump visibly rocked and grateful for the mid-session interval. Still, it was more of the same from O'Sullivan when play resumed, the six-time world champion notching his second century of the session in frame five to extend his advantage to four frames. Trump's response was typically brazen as he hit back with a fabulous 97 and then took the final frame of the session after O'Sullivan failed to gain position on the yellow. A few words between O'Sullivan and referee Olivier Marteel were then exchanged as the temperature at the Crucible went up a level, though Trump kept his cool to polish off the colours and ensure an early crisis had been averted.

"He just seems to be looking for trouble, I get that vibe from the guy".



Ronnie O'Sullivan explaining that heated moment with referee Olivier Marteel pic.twitter.com/uHiuC1Vzp9 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) May 1, 2022

Click on the image to watch both arguments with O'Sullivan and the referee