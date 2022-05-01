The first bizarre moment occurred at the start of the third frame after O'Sullivan, who is bidding to equal Stephen Hendry's record of seven Crucible titles , had fouled by missing a red to the edge of the pack when attempting a safety.

"He just seems to be looking for trouble, I get that vibe from the guy". Ronnie O'Sullivan explaining that heated moment with referee Olivier Marteel pic.twitter.com/uHiuC1Vzp9

Trump asked the cueball to be replaced but there was a five-minute debate between the Rocket and referee Olivier Marteel about its positioning, while Trump was also called to the table to offer his opinion.

Marteel was beginning to get frustrated about O'Sullivan's claims he couldn't see the edge of the red ball he wanted to hit but laughter broke out when he then offered him the cue to have a try.

Eventually they agreed and it turned out to up being a highly dramatic frame, with O'Sullivan pinching it on a respotted black.