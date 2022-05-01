Ronnie O'Sullivan claimed referee Olivier Marteel was "looking for trouble" after being embroiled in two heated moments during the first session of the World Championship final.
The first bizarre moment occurred at the start of the third frame after O'Sullivan, who is bidding to equal Stephen Hendry's record of seven Crucible titles, had fouled by missing a red to the edge of the pack when attempting a safety.
Trump asked the cueball to be replaced but there was a five-minute debate between the Rocket and referee Olivier Marteel about its positioning, while Trump was also called to the table to offer his opinion.
Marteel was beginning to get frustrated about O'Sullivan's claims he couldn't see the edge of the red ball he wanted to hit but laughter broke out when he then offered him the cue to have a try.
Eventually they agreed and it turned out to up being a highly dramatic frame, with O'Sullivan pinching it on a respotted black.
However, in the final frame of the session the pair were embroiled in another more heated moment when Marteel issued O'Sullivan with a warning for something he said following a foul.
The Rocket reacted furiously and even Trump told the referee that he could have waited until after the session.
In a post-session interview with Eurosport, O'Sullivan said: "He just seems to be looking for trouble, I get that vibe from the guy."
O'Sullivan leads the final 5-3 and they will return at 1900 BST for the second of four sessions.
