At 46 years and 146 days, the oldest ever world champion has most ranking titles (39), most Triple Crowns (21), most UK Championships (7), most Masters titles (7), most career centuries (1,170) and most maximum breaks (15), including the fastest ever made.

O’Sullivan's magic seventh World Championship title against Judd Trump – 21 years after his first – finally draws him level with the legendary King of the Crucible, but he stands alone at the top for all the other records that matter – and many others.

While many had given the enigmatic Rocket GOAT status on talent grounds long before he’d surpassed Stephen Hendry’s records for most ranking titles (36) and Triple Crowns (18) due to the countless moments of unfathomable genius and blockbusting entertainment he’d treated us to since bursting onto the scene in 1993, the statistics have now landed the knockout blow.

All 12 of the Crucible 147 breaks in multiscreen ranked by speed. Ronnie O'Sullivan's unbreakable record is only challenged by his second maximum while @nr147 is the new entry at number eight. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/PoE9RBEcNh

Hendry has always known that sole ownership of the sport’s most prestigious record was on borrowed time and recently insisted it would be an ‘honour’ to share it with the player who stunned him as a 17-year-old in the 1993 UK Championship final.

By the end of the Millennium, Hendry had completed his haul of 18 Triple Crowns, which were all compiled since 1989 and included five UK Championships and six Masters crowns, while he’d only win a further four ranking titles – so he’s had over 20 years of watching his milestones being eroded away.

Indeed O’Sullivan’s time span of winning major titles – which now stands at 29 years – is testament to the astounding longevity of his greatness compared to anyone who’s ever picked up a cue, Hendry included.

Just by being here – as world number one no less – the Romford man was setting a record for most consecutive Crucible appearances with 30, a tally that is level with Steve Davis’ overall record. His five match wins during this edition took him to 74 Crucible victories, four more than one of other Hendry’s few remaining records.

The rate at which Hendry is losing his records hasn’t been lost on the Scotsman, who was teased by Hazel Irvine and Steve Davis while on punditry duty about O’Sullivan potentially reaching 16 centuries at a single World Championship.

Hendry, who first lifted the famous trophy aged 21, quipped: “Well he can’t become the youngest world champion, not even Ronnie can do that.”

Davis replied: “But he is playing like Benjamin Button.”

In 25 years’ time, maybe that record will fall too.