The Crucible is preparing to host the World Championship for a 45th successive year so we look back at all the previous winners.

John Spencer (1977) Spencer will always occupy a special place in snooker's history. Three times a world champion, Spencer was the first to triumph at the Crucible when the tournament moved there in 1977. When the Lancastrian first won the title, in 1969, it was a very different event, with the final held at London's Victoria Hall - legend has it that Spencer had to ask his bank for a £100 loan to cover the entry fee. Spencer claimed the title again in 1971, although the tournament was actually played between September and November 1970 in Australia. Answers on a postcard please. By this time, Spencer was becoming better known to the public, having twice won Pot Black, the special new event shown by the BBC. And snooker was making its first tentative steps into the big time when Spencer, then 41, won at the Crucible. He beat John Pulman 18-16 in a dramatic semi-final, before seeing off Cliff Thorburn 25-21 in the final. Spencer played on until the nineties, and remained heavily involved with the game. He had a spell as chairman of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, and was a commentator with the BBC. Spencer died in 2006 at the age of 70. Ray Reardon (1978) Reardon was the dominant player of the seventies and ranks as an all-time great of the sport. The former miner and policeman won six world titles in that decade, including four in a row. The last of those in 1978 was by a distance the most high profile, when the Crucible hosted the tournament for the second time. With the 1977 tournament being such a resounding success, the BBC greatly increased their coverage to take in the whole of the 1978 event. And millions of viewers were hooked. Welshman Reardon saw off Australian Eddie Charlton 18-14 in a gruelling semi-final, to set up a meeting in the final with South Africa's Perrie Mans. Reardon beat Mans 25-18 in the marathon three-day showpiece to make it a glorious six world crowns - he is still the oldest world champion, at 45 years and six months. Reardon made his last appearance at the Crucible in 1987, and carried on as a professional until the early nineties. He remained involved with the sport after that, and spent some time coaching Ronnie O'Sullivan. Now aged 87, he still enjoys playing and watching the game. Terry Griffiths (1979) It was in so many ways a fairytale victory for Griffiths in 1979. The Welshman had a variety of jobs early in his life, including miner, bus conductor, and postman, while also enjoying a fine amateur career. Griffiths hadn’t even been a professional for a year when he came through qualifying to reach the 1979 World Championship at the Crucible. A 13-12 victory over Alex Higgins in the quarter-finals gave Griffiths, then 31, belief he could go all the way. And he then edged out Charlton 19-17 in a gruelling semi-final. "I'm in the final now, you know," Griffiths said to the BBC's David Vine, a phrase that would become iconic in the game's history. He needed one more push in the final against Dennis Taylor, and he performed brilliantly on the final day - which started with the scores level at 15-15 - winning nine of the ten frames played to land a life-defining 24-16 victory. Griffiths would stay at the top of the game for many years afterwards, reaching another world final in 1988, when he lost 18-11 to Davis. He eventually stopped playing in the late nineties - his final Crucible appearance came in 1997 - but has stayed heavily involved with the game, coaching a number of top players and commentating for the BBC.

Cliff Thorburn (1980) One of those players that fans of a certain age will always associate with snooker’s glory years. Thorburn's nickname was 'The Grinder', reflecting his careful approach to the game, but nobody was ever in any doubt that he was one of the top players of the eighties. Thorburn became the first overseas player to win the world title when he triumphed at the Crucible in 1980. He enjoyed comfortable wins over Jim Wych and David Taylor in the last eight and four respectively, and came up against the game's great maverick, Alex Higgins, in the final. It was the first of the best-of-35 finals - those are still with us 40 years on. And Thorburn, with the help of some unwise showboating from Higgins, came from behind to win 18-16. Thorburn went on to shine throughout the decade. He famously became the first player to make a 147 at the Crucible in 1983 - we were all wishing him 'good luck, mate' along with BBC commentator Jack Karnehm. He lost 18-6 in the final that year to Steve Davis. Thorburn also won three Masters titles at Wembley. He retired in the mid-nineties, but to this day adores the game, and is a regular and very welcome visitor to Sheffield for the closing stages of the World Championship. Steve Davis (1981, 1983, 1984, 1987, 1988, 1989) Simply one of the true greats of snooker, Davis totally dominated the eighties. Such was the sport’s popularity in those boom times, the Londoner wasn't just a well-known snooker player, but one of the most famous people in Britain. He even had his own Spitting Image puppet. Davis claimed his first world title in 1981, beating Doug Mountjoy 18-12 in the final - remember him being nearly poleaxed by his celebrating manager Barry Hearn? After a shock first round defeat to Tony Knowles in 1982, Davis made it three world titles with victories in 1983 and 1984 - beating Thorburn and Jimmy White respectively in the finals. He was an unfortunate loser to Dennis Taylor in the most famous snooker match ever played in 1985, and was then stunned by Joe Johnson in the final 12 months later. But Davis dusted himself down to beat Johnson in the 1987 showpiece, before comfortable wins over Griffiths in 1988 and John Parrott in 1989 to make it a magnificent six titles. Davis soon made way for Stephen Hendry in the nineties, but the Englishman still had his moments, winning the 1997 Masters and even reaching the Crucible quarter-finals in 2010, when he was 52, beating John Higgins along the way. Davis eventually retired in 2016, but is still a commentator and pundit for the BBC at the big events, and is probably the sport’s finest ambassador. Plus of course, there's his unlikely second life as a club DJ. All very interesting, Steve. Alex Higgins (1982) Charismatic, mercurial, erratic. There's never been anyone quite like Higgins. His contribution to snooker could never be underplayed - he was quite simply a huge factor in its transformation from pleasant pastime to national obsession. Higgins won his first world title in 1972, beating John Spencer 37-32 in the final. That match was played at the now demolished Selly Park British Legion in Birmingham, with some fans sitting on upturned beer crates to watch. The Crucible was a very different venue of course, and Higgins had already lost a world final to Thorburn in 1980 when he went all the way in 1982. The semi-final against Jimmy White that year was a match for the ages, the remarkable Higgins break of 69 in the penultimate frame of his 16-15 win rightly revered by snooker fans of all generations. Higgins beat Reardon 18-15 in the final, his 'baby, my baby' tearful celebrations afterwards giving the sport one of its most vivid ever images. The Northern Irishman never really got close to those heights again on the table, and his life away from snooker was sadly characterised by chaos and disorder. Higgins died in 2010 at the age of 61. Dennis Taylor (1985) Another of those characters that symbolised snooker's arrival in the big time. The whole country recognised those upside down glasses. Taylor had already lost a world final, in 1979 to Griffiths, and been beaten in three other semi-finals, when he took part in a match that captivated a nation six years later. The Northern Irishman was 8-0 down to Davis in the 1985 final, but superbly fought back to trail only 9-7 after the first day. He kept pace with the Englishman all the way as the match approached its climax and he battled back from 17-15 behind to draw level at 17-17 and set up a deciding frame. We've all seen the key moments a million times, haven't we? Especially Davis missing with that attempt to cut the black in - 'No', Ted Lowe memorably said in the commentary box - and then Taylor, almost visibly shaking, as red as a beetroot, approaching the table for the biggest shot of his life. He nailed it, and proceeded to bang his cue on the carpet and waggle his finger to say 'I told you so' - it was one of Sheffield's most memorable celebrations. Taylor carried on playing later than most remember - his last appearance at the Crucible was in 1994, and he didn't retire until 2000. Now 71, Taylor, who started commentating in the eighties, remains a familiar voice for millions of viewers at all the big BBC events. Joe Johnson (1986) It's still hard to think there's ever been a bigger shock at the Crucible than Johnson winning in 1986. The Bradford man, who was something of a singer in his spare time, had never won a tournament before, and in his two previous appearances in Sheffield, was knocked out in the first round. But the 150/1 tournament outsider was a man inspired in 1986. Everyone started to really sit up and take notice when Johnson brilliantly recovered from 12-9 behind to beat Griffiths 13-12 in the quarter-finals. He easily beat Knowles in the semi-finals, to set up a showdown with the great Davis. Hardly anybody gave Johnson a prayer. But he simply potted Davis into submission in Sheffield that weekend, with one of the finest performances ever seen at that hallowed venue. Johnson fully deserved his 18-12 victory. The sight of him shaking his head in disbelief as he smashed in the colours in the final frame has stayed in the memory. "I hope that we can still be friends," Johnson said across to Davis while talking to Vine after the match. Johnson actually reached the final again 12 months later, losing 18-14 to Davis. He did win a couple of other tournaments, but his career never got near those heights again - the Crucible in 1986 remained his only ranking success. He eventually retired in 2005, and is now a commentator with Eurosport.

Stephen Hendry (1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1999) Many judges still believe Hendry is the greatest player of them all. There's no doubt he's the most successful player in Crucible history. In fact, his seven world titles in the nineties made him one of the finest winners in the history of British sport. We knew from an early stage that Hendry would be special. He won his first ranking event, the Grand Prix in 1987, at the age of 18. And he was just 21 when he celebrated victory at the Crucible for the first time. Hendry's first four world finals were all against Jimmy White - wins in 1990 and 1993 were fairly routine, but the 1992 and 1994 finals were epic. In 1992, he came from 14-8 down and claimed 10 frames in a row to win 18-14. Two years later, a Crucible classic for the ages went to a deciding frame, which Hendry pinched after White missed a black off its spot. Comfortable victories over Nigel Bond in 1995 and Peter Ebdon in 1996 then made it six world titles. Hendry surprisingly lost in the 1997 final to Ken Doherty and in the first round to White a year later, but he bounced back to see off Mark Williams in the 1999 final for a seventh world crown. He later reached another final, losing 18-17 to Ebdon in 2002, and was still playing to a high standard when he surprisingly retired in 2012, having just been thrashed in a world quarter-final by Stephen Maguire. Hendry is now a forthright commentator and pundit with the BBC and ITV.

John Parrott (1991) For some years, Parrott was right at the top of the game. He made his Crucible debut as a 19-year-old in 1984. And in 1989, he went all the way to the final. His first experience of the Sheffield showpiece wasn't a happy one however, as he was thrashed 18-3 by Steve Davis, losing with a session to spare. But that experience would serve him well two years later. Parrott edged out Terry Griffiths 13-10 in a tight quarter-final at the 1991 tournament, before brilliantly beating Davis 16-10 in the last four. It was Parrott against White in the final, and the likeable Liverpudlian was just too good on that May Day weekend, winning 18-11. It was his finest hour. And it truly was a dream year for Parrott - later in 1991, he also won his only UK Championship title. He never got as far as the semi-finals at the Crucible again in the rest of his career, playing there for the last time in 2007, before retiring a few years later. He is now an integral part of the BBC team at the triple crown events, and is something of a wider media personality too - for some years, he was a team captain on the BBC’s long-running quiz show A Question of Sport. Ken Doherty (1997) Doherty claimed his first ranking event in 1993, the Welsh Open, but one quarter-final in his four first Crucible appearances wasn't much to write home about. Then came 1997, a truly stellar year for the Irishman in Sheffield. Doherty had already beaten Steve Davis and John Higgins before he easily dispatched Canadian Alain Robidoux 17-7 in the semi-finals. But now came the biggest test of all, against Hendry, who hadn't lost a match at the Crucible since 1991. Doherty was quite brilliant in the final however, winning 18-12 for a glorious success. He was given a hero's welcome back in his hometown of Dublin. The city's Chief Superintendent told Doherty that Dublin's central police station didn't receive a single call on the last night of the final. That's the power of snooker, you see: it can even halt crime. Doherty actually came the closest to defying the Crucible curse since Joe Johnson a decade before when he also reached the 1998 final, losing to Higgins. He was then runner-up in 2003, Mark Williams defying his spirited comeback to claim a narrow 18-16 victory. Doherty appeared at the Crucible as recently as 2014, and at the age of 50 he still plays on tour, while being a well-respected member of the BBC commentary team. John Higgins (1998, 2007, 2009, 2011) The first of the fabled Class of 92 - Higgins, Williams and Ronnie O'Sullivan - to claim the world title. Higgins was clearly destined for big things in the sport, having won his first ranking event as a 19-year-old, the Grand Prix in 1994. He looked ominously good throughout the 1998 tournament. A superb 17-9 win over O'Sullivan in the semi-finals saw him through to the showpiece, and a meeting with Doherty, which he won 18-12. In the process, Higgins took over from Hendry as world number one. It was then a major surprise when Higgins waited nine years to lift the trophy for a second time, beating Mark Selby 18-13 in the 2007 final. That set up a glorious few years for the Scot in Sheffield - he comfortably beat Shaun Murphy 18-9 to win the 2009 title and then showed all his experience to see off young pretender Judd Trump 18-15 in a thrilling 2011 final. To his great credit, Higgins has continued to shine well into his forties, and rather remarkably, he has gone on to reach three more Crucible finals. They've all ended in painful defeats however, to Selby, Williams and Trump respectively. You'd be foolish to write off Higgins for the future - you suspect there's a fair bit of snooker life left in him yet. Mark Williams (2000, 2003, 2018) The silky smooth Welshman has always been a delight to watch. Here's someone who prefers to glide balls into the pockets. But his steel should never be underestimated either. Williams might not always be as heralded as Higgins or O'Sullivan, but he is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats. Williams won his first ranking event at the age of 20, the 1996 Welsh Open, and then first reached the world final in 1999, losing 18-11 to Hendry. He went all the way 12 months later at the Crucible, his success in 2000 coming courtesy of two epic wins. First, he saw off Higgins 17-15 in a high quality semi-final, before coming from behind to beat Matthew Stevens 18-16 in the final. In 2003, Williams came out on top of the snooker world again, holding his nerve against Doherty to edge home in the final. That really did look like his lot in terms of world titles, before a fairytale victory late in his career in 2018. Williams watched the 2017 tournament from a caravan, having failed to qualify, and he strongly considered retiring from snooker. But wife Joanne talked him out of that, and Williams enjoyed a fine season before turning it on in incredible fashion at the Crucible. He beat Barry Hawkins 17-15 in an epic semi-final before taking part in what many see as the greatest world final of them all. Fuelled by kebabs and sweets, Williams edged to an 18-16 victory over Higgins, in a wonderful encounter. Fifteen years after his last Crucible success, he was king of the world again at the age of 43. He kept his promise to speak to the press without any clothes on, and has pretty much partied ever since. Ronnie O'Sullivan (2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2020) Arguably the best snooker player of all time. Hendry may have more world titles, seven to O'Sullivan's five, but it's hard to believe anybody has ever played the game with more natural flare. The word genius, which should be used sparingly, is appropriate here. Plus there's the longevity factor - O'Sullivan won his first tournament in 1993 and his latest in 2019. When you consider he claimed his first ranking event at the age of 17, the 1993 UK Championship, it was something of a surprise that he waited until 2001 for his first world title. O'Sullivan beat Higgins 18-14 in the final that year, for a win that many suspected would open the floodgates for more to follow. And O'Sullivan had it all his own way in his next three world finals, easily beating Graeme Dott in 2004, and Ali Carter in both 2008 and 2012. His finest Sheffield triumph surely came in 2013 - O'Sullivan had taken the whole of the 2012/13 season off, only to return for the Crucible. He beat Barry Hawkins 18-12 in a final of tremendous quality, O’Sullivan firing in six centuries, for his fifth title. Suddenly, O'Sullivan had Hendry's seven world crowns in his sights, but then came his most damaging defeat in Sheffield, in the 2014 final. He lost a lead to Selby - remember him smashing that pink to middle and missing? - and went down 18-14. He struggled to get that close to a sixth title in the next six staging, even losing to an amateur player, James Cahill, in the first round in 2019, but did reach the summit once more during the mostly behind closed doors event of 2020 - thanks largely to an unforgettable comeback against Selby in the last four - to give us all a much needed lift during the pandemic.

