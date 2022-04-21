Ronnie O'Sullivan has provided fascinating insight into what was going through his mind during 'that' mesmerising 147 break at the 1997 World Championship..
It's been a 25 years since a 21-year-old Rocket set arguably the most unbreakable record in sport when making an astonishing maximum in just in five minutes and eight seconds of pure snooker genius.
And in a special anniversary feature on Eurosport, O'Sullivan sat down with Alan McManus to discuss what factors made it possible, his style of play, a ridiculous shot time of eight seconds and how he handled the pressure of playing for a prize of £147,000.
He said: "I remember quite clearly - it feels like yesterday. Today, I would be thinking it was a good chance for a maxi, but then I think I was just on auto-pilot and looking to win the frame."
After admitting he'd been messing around too much with his technique during that part of his career, McManus pointed out that a 20 second walk around the table early on in the frame cost him a chance to go under five minutes.
The Rocket said: "I didn't have the record on my mind at the time!"
O'Sullivan also wanted to give credit to referee Len Ganley, who also played a key role in helping him play so quickly.
He added: "It probably couldn't be done today because the refs do a bit too much walking maybe. What a referee [Len Ganley] - the referees today could learn a thing or two. He just stayed in the same position. It's like a good footballer, he doesn't move around too much. He knows what he is doing and gets the job done.
"That [the speed, 8.5 seconds-a-shot] was ridiculous, really. If I am on 16 seconds-a-shot now I am thinking that is as quick as I would want to be. I don't want to be any quicker than that.
"I was just a different player then. You see my left knee, it was really bent, behind me. I just fell into the shot, there is a bit of movement. It was all off instinct!
"I have always been an instinctive player, but I think I have developed and become a bit more of a robotic player.
"All sorts can go wrong. There was plenty of money on the line there! It was £167,000, and I knew that as well!
"I was petrified and I was in bits! But once I got on the blue I was thinking 'this is it, this is actually on now' and the chalk goes under the table. I thought I had no time to collect that because if I get the chalk I would probably miss.
"The method in the madness was to go as fast as I could and override the thoughts in the brain - and hence why it was such a fast break.
"I was buzzing; it was mental! It was an amazing feeling."
You can click here to watch the full video on Eurosport.co.uk.