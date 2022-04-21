Page, who is good friends with Williams and trains at his club in Tredegar, was blown away by the three-time world champion who produced one of the dominant sessions of his career.

Only a rare miss by Williams in the final frame of the day gave Page the chance to avoid a first session whitewash, clearing with an impressive break of 43, but he has it all to do to avoid defeat with a session to spare when they resume on Friday morning.

Despite branding Page as a 'fourth son' in the build-up to the clash, the legendary Welshman made no secret of his desire to 'destroy' the Crucible debutant and he's certainly on his way to doing that.