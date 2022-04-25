Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing / MMA
Cricket
Darts
NFL
Other Sports
Noppon Saengkham bows out to John Higgins
Noppon Saengkham bows out to John Higgins

Snooker results: John Higgins into Crucible quarter-finals as Noppon Saengkham misses out on a World Championship 147

By Sporting Life
15:57 · MON April 25, 2022

John Higgins reached the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals for the 16th time after wrapping up a 13-7 win over Noppon Saengkham in Sheffield.

The 46-year-old Scot did the damage in Sunday night’s second session when he reeled off seven frames in a row to move two away from victory at 11-5.

He won the first upon the resumption but then watched a mini fightback from his opponent, who reduced the deficit to 12-6 and then came agonisingly close to a 147 maximum break before hitting a tough last red into the jaws.

Saengkham, who has been a huge hit with the crowd, potted 14 reds and 14 blacks, only to miss the final red to bring his break of 112 to an end, with Higgins completing victory in the very next frame.

"Last night was obviously massive for me and it left me with one foot in the quarter-finals but you’ve got to stay professional and get those extra few frames," said Higgins.

"I feel like I’m starting to get a bit of rhythm going. You need to try and build up in this tournament – you very rarely look at past champions who have gone through the card and blitzed people."

Bingham sees off Wilson

Former champion Stuart Bingham stepped on the gas to sink Kyren Wilson 13-9 and join Higgins in the last eight.

Resuming at 8-8, Bingham won the opening frame of the day before three consecutive half-centuries took him one away from victory.

Wilson cleared the colours to claim a tense 21st frame and keep his hopes alive, but missed his chance in the next, enabling Bingham to set up a last-eight clash with either Judd Trump or Anthony McGill.

Monday's Crucible scores

Second Round (Best of 25)
Afternoon Session: 1300 BST
TV Channel: BBC Two/Eurosport

  • Kyren Wilson 9-13 Stuart Bingham (Match 19) *
  • Noppon Saengkham 7-13 John Higgins (Match 22) *

Evening Session: 1900 BST
TV Channel: BBC Two & BBC Four/Eurosport

  • Anthony McGill 6-10 Judd Trump (Match 20) *
  • Neil Robertson 7-9 Jack Lisowski (Match 21) *

Related snooker links

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....