The 46-year-old Scot did the damage in Sunday night’s second session when he reeled off seven frames in a row to move two away from victory at 11-5.

He won the first upon the resumption but then watched a mini fightback from his opponent, who reduced the deficit to 12-6 and then came agonisingly close to a 147 maximum break before hitting a tough last red into the jaws.

Saengkham, who has been a huge hit with the crowd, potted 14 reds and 14 blacks, only to miss the final red to bring his break of 112 to an end, with Higgins completing victory in the very next frame.

"Last night was obviously massive for me and it left me with one foot in the quarter-finals but you’ve got to stay professional and get those extra few frames," said Higgins.

"I feel like I’m starting to get a bit of rhythm going. You need to try and build up in this tournament – you very rarely look at past champions who have gone through the card and blitzed people."