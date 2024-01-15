Sporting Life
Ronnie O'Sullivan wins his eighth Masters title
Ronnie O'Sullivan's career statistics and records as he targets an eighth World Snooker Championship title at the Crucible

By Chris Hammer
01:17 · MON January 15, 2024

Ronnie O’Sullivan is already considered the greatest snooker player of all time but he's now just one step closer from achieving one last incredible feat that would see him hold every significant record alone.

While many had given the enigmatic Rocket GOAT status on talent grounds long before he’d surpassed Stephen Hendry’s records for most ranking titles (36) and Triple Crowns (18) due to the countless moments of unfathomable genius and blockbusting entertainment he’d treated us to since bursting onto the scene in 1993, the statistics are equally breathtaking.

O’Sullivan's magic seventh World Championship title against Judd Trump at the age of 46 back in 2022 – 21 years after his first – finally drew him level with the 'King of the Crucible', but since then he continued to move further clear at the top for all the other records that matter – and many others.

The oldest ever world champion has most ranking titles (40), most Triple Crowns (23), most UK Championships (8), most Masters titles (8), most career centuries (1,232) and most maximum breaks (15), including the fastest ever made.

Although his magic powers don't extend beyond the snooker table and allow him to turn back time enough to break Hendry's record of being the youngest Crucible champion, he holds that honour in the UK Championship (aged 17 in 1993) and the Masters (aged 19 in 1995) while he then brilliantly became the oldest champion in both of these Triple Crown events this season either side of his 48th birthday.

Incredibly, this is the first time in his glorious 32-year career that he's lifted the UK and Masters trophies in the same season, which means he'll head to Sheffield in April with a completely new pressure on his shoulders - attempting to complete the Triple Crown clean sweep.

Only Steve Davis (1987/88), Stephen Hendry (1989/90, 1995/96) and Mark Williams (2002/03) have this insane accomplishment on their CVs while this will be just the ninth time anyone has gone for it.

Davis and Hendry both stumbled at the Crucible in 1982 and 1991 respectively while John Higgins (1999) and Mark Selby (2013) also came agonisingly close.

If O'Sullivan manages it with an eighth world title then there's literally no more records for him to break than his own.

Ronnie O'Sullivan won his eighth UK title
Ronnie O'Sullivan has won seven world titles
Ronnie O’Sullivan’s records

  • Joint most World Championships (7, equal with Stephen Hendry)
  • Most UK Championships (8)
  • Most Masters titles (8)
  • Most Triple Crowns (23)
  • Most Ranking titles (40)
  • Most centuries (1,232)
  • Most maximum breaks (15)
  • Oldest world champion (46 years, 148 days in 2022)
  • Youngest UK champion (17 years, 1993)
  • Oldest UK champion (47 years, 2023)
  • Youngest Masters champion (19 years, 1995)
  • Oldest Masters champion (48 years, 2024)
  • Youngest ever ranking winner (17 years, 358 days – UK Championship, 1993)
  • Most Crucible appearances (31)
  • Most consecutive Crucible appearances (31)
  • Most Crucible match wins (76 from 100 matches)
  • Most Crucible centuries (201)
  • Joint most Crucible 147s (3, level with Stephen Hendry)

