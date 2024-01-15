While many had given the enigmatic Rocket GOAT status on talent grounds long before he’d surpassed Stephen Hendry’s records for most ranking titles (36) and Triple Crowns (18) due to the countless moments of unfathomable genius and blockbusting entertainment he’d treated us to since bursting onto the scene in 1993, the statistics are equally breathtaking.

O’Sullivan's magic seventh World Championship title against Judd Trump at the age of 46 back in 2022 – 21 years after his first – finally drew him level with the 'King of the Crucible', but since then he continued to move further clear at the top for all the other records that matter – and many others.

The oldest ever world champion has most ranking titles (40), most Triple Crowns (23), most UK Championships (8), most Masters titles (8), most career centuries (1,232) and most maximum breaks (15), including the fastest ever made.

Although his magic powers don't extend beyond the snooker table and allow him to turn back time enough to break Hendry's record of being the youngest Crucible champion, he holds that honour in the UK Championship (aged 17 in 1993) and the Masters (aged 19 in 1995) while he then brilliantly became the oldest champion in both of these Triple Crown events this season either side of his 48th birthday.