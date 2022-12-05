Ronnie O'Sullivan has made more 147 breaks than any other player in snooker history and you can look back on them all here.
There have been 182 maximum breaks made in professional tournament snooker, with Steve Davis managing the first way back in 1982 and Ronnie O'Sullivan scoring the most with 15.
His maiden effort at the 1997 World Championship - in just five minutes and eight seconds - was undoubtedly the greatest of all time and nobody is expecting that record to ever be rivalled, let alone broken.
However, just a week before his 47th birthday at the recent Scottish Open, the Rocket remarkably compiled the second fastest century break in history at three minutes and 34 seconds; some 13 seconds quicker than it took him to bring up three figures against Mick Price at the Crucible. So maybe it is possible.
As for remaining top of the table for most maximums ever scored, unless he adds to his tally again then surely his position will be one day threatened by Judd Trump, who recently made his eighth to consolidate his position at fifth behind John Higgins (12), Stephen Hendry (11) and Stuart Bingham (9).
Surprisingly, O'Sullivan hasn't made a maximum since his 15th at the 2018 English Open although he recently admitted the lack of a prize for such a feat is one of the primary reasons why he doesn't really feel motivated to make one when the opportunity arises.
Ronnie O'Sullivan soared to superstar status in five minutes and eight seconds of breathtaking snooker from the gods at a time when he'd won just two of his record 19 Triple Crown titles. The Rocket, who was just 21 and four years away from his first of five Crucible crowns, compiled his break during a 10-6 first-round victory over Mick Price and it won him a whopping £147,000. It was clocked at five minutes 20 seconds at the time but in recent years it's been correctly altered to 5:08, which averages out at roughly 8.5 seconds per shot. To put that into perspective, that's over a minute quicker than the next fastest by O'Sullivan in 2003.
Ronnie O'Sullivan came relatively close to breaking his record of the fastest ever 147 when clearing the table in six minutes and 30 seconds, which is easily the second quickest of all time. It came during the first session of his first-round match to Marco Fu, when trailing 4-2, but it couldn't prevent him suffering a 10-4 defeat the following day.
December 15, v Mark Selby (7 minutes, 56 seconds)
Ronnie O'Sullivan became the first person to record a third Crucible maximum in 2008 although at that time nobody else had managed more than one! It was the second time a maximum had completed a Crucible victory - with his opponent Mark Williams being the first to do so three years earlier of course - and also the second time a 147 has been scored by a player who goes on to win that same World Championship.