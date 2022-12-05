There have been 182 maximum breaks made in professional tournament snooker, with Steve Davis managing the first way back in 1982 and Ronnie O'Sullivan scoring the most with 15.

His maiden effort at the 1997 World Championship - in just five minutes and eight seconds - was undoubtedly the greatest of all time and nobody is expecting that record to ever be rivalled, let alone broken.

However, just a week before his 47th birthday at the recent Scottish Open, the Rocket remarkably compiled the second fastest century break in history at three minutes and 34 seconds; some 13 seconds quicker than it took him to bring up three figures against Mick Price at the Crucible. So maybe it is possible.

As for remaining top of the table for most maximums ever scored, unless he adds to his tally again then surely his position will be one day threatened by Judd Trump, who recently made his eighth to consolidate his position at fifth behind John Higgins (12), Stephen Hendry (11) and Stuart Bingham (9).

Surprisingly, O'Sullivan hasn't made a maximum since his 15th at the 2018 English Open although he recently admitted the lack of a prize for such a feat is one of the primary reasons why he doesn't really feel motivated to make one when the opportunity arises.