Ronnie O'Sullivan ensured the Scottish Open began with a bang as he recorded the second-fastest century in televised snooker history.

O'Sullivan needed just 214 seconds, narrowly falling short of the record held by Tony Drago on 211, as he went on to register a sensational 118 to the delight of the crowd in Edinburgh. It was at first believed that O'Sullivan had broken the record only for a review of footage to deny him, to the amusement of Judd Trump...

Reviewed by Tony Drago? — Judd Trump (@juddtrump) November 28, 2022

Nevertheless the reigning world champion continued in a similar vein to beat Bai Langning 4-0 in well under an hour. Watch the closing stages of his (almost) record break by clicking the play icon.

Wowzers! O'Sullivan is on 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐄 🔥



Ronnie O'Sullivan sealed the victory in just over 45 minutes. Unstoppable performance 🤯#ScottishOpen | #HomeNations | @ronnieo147 pic.twitter.com/9OVdAPa6i5 — Eurosport (@eurosport) November 28, 2022

Tony Drago's record Now watch Tony Drago's break, which remains the fastest recorded on television.

Tony Drago makes fastest TV century in 3 minutes 33 seconds

Scots soar on day one Also on a thrilling first day's play, defending champion Luca Brecel lost 4-3 to Scotland's Fraser Patrick. It’s only the fourth match win of the season for world number 86 Patrick, who had to pull out of last week’s BetVictor German Masters qualifying though illness. He had sat and watched Brecel take control at 3-2 before forcing a 41-minute decider which he won for a huge victory in his young career.