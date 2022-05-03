The Rocket shrugged off a stirring fightback from Judd Trump to become the oldest ever world champion and draw level with Stephen Hendry on seven Crucible crowns.

O’Sullivan had seen a seven-frame overnight lead reduced to just three by Trump in the afternoon session before recovering when play resumed in the evening to polish off an 18-13 win.

The 46-year-old then shared a lingering embrace lasting more than a minute with the 2019 champion after getting over the line with a break of 83, before also greeting his children who ran into the arena to share his moment - while his father also joined in the trophy presentation.

Ronnie Senior missed his son's first world title back in 2001 while his son Ronnie was just a small child when he was last able to attend back in 2013.

O'Sullivan told Eurosport: "Listen, my dad tells me the story about what it was like when I won my first world title and he was in a cell on his own.

"The story was so different to this one, but it was still, just for him to be here to see it, for my kids to be here, little Ronnie was really young, he is older now. It was just lovely, just lovely to have them all here, you know what I mean?

"They have enjoyed it. My dad has had a great time here. The kids have had a lovely time. I didn't think I would make another world final so I was like 'you may as well come down and try and experience it' and after this afternoon's session, they must have thought 'ah, what have we come to watch this for? Dad is falling apart!' I was falling apart!

"It was just a mammoth, mammoth, mammoth tournament."