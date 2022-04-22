Sporting Life
Mark Williams and Jackson Page
Mark Williams destroys 'fourth son' Jackson Page at the World Snooker Championship just how he promised

By Sporting Life
14:11 · FRI April 22, 2022

Mark Williams fired five centuries and eight further breaks of 50-plus as he thrashed Jackson Page 13-3 to reach the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals.

Crucible debutant Page, who is good friends with the three-time world champion and trains at his club in Tredegar, was blown away 7-1 in the opening session, when the damage was done.

Only a rare miss by Williams in the final frame of the day gave Page the chance to get off the mark, clearing with an impressive break of 43, but was unable to prevent the Welsh legend triumphing with session to spare on Friday morning.

Despite branding Page as a 'fourth son' in the build-up to the clash, Williams made no secret of his desire to 'destroy' the Crucible debutant and he certainly did that.

He kicked off Friday's proceedings with a run of 110 and although Page managed to claw a couple of frames back when 10-1 down, they came either side of two more centuries from Williams.

With the opportunity to claim victory with a session to spare, Williams ruthlessly finished the job with a typically pinpoint break of 56 that secured his place in the last eight, where he'll face either Mark Selby or Yan Bingtao.

Here are some clips of some truly sensational play from his victory.

