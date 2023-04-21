Sporting Life
Scroll down to watch this crazy break
Scroll down to watch this crazy break

Hossein Vafaei loses his cool against Ronnie O'Sullivan with a reckless break in the second frame at the World Snooker Championship

By Sporting Life
15:15 · FRI April 21, 2023

Hossein Vafaei appeared to lose his cool in his eagerly-anticipated grudge match with Ronnie O'Sullivan at the World Championship with a reckless break in the second frame.

It was in reference to the Rocket doing the same to him when trailing 4-0 in a German Masters qualifying event back in 2021 which Vafaei went on to win 5-0 and later branded it 'disrespectful'.

There's been a war of words since then and the relationship deteriorated further during the opening week of Crucible action.

Despite O'Sullivan warning Vafaei not to 'rattle my cage' following his first-round win over Pang Junxu, the Iranian hit the headlines on Monday when mocking the Rocket for making 'excuses' and for being a 'nice person when he's asleep'.

However, O'Sullivan didn't look bothered by the moment of madness and preceded to take an early 2-0 lead with his second break of 78.

On BBC commentary, Stephen Hendry simply said: "Not good. Not clever."

More to follow...

