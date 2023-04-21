It was in reference to the Rocket doing the same to him when trailing 4-0 in a German Masters qualifying event back in 2021 which Vafaei went on to win 5-0 and later branded it 'disrespectful'.

There's been a war of words since then and the relationship deteriorated further during the opening week of Crucible action.

Despite O'Sullivan warning Vafaei not to 'rattle my cage' following his first-round win over Pang Junxu, the Iranian hit the headlines on Monday when mocking the Rocket for making 'excuses' and for being a 'nice person when he's asleep'.

However, O'Sullivan didn't look bothered by the moment of madness and preceded to take an early 2-0 lead with his second break of 78.

On BBC commentary, Stephen Hendry simply said: "Not good. Not clever."