Tournament draw

Full first-round draw will be made at 8.45am on Thursday April 13, after the conclusion of qualifying.

Quarter one

(1) Ronnie O'Sullivan v Qualifier

(16) Ding Junhui v Qualifier

(9) Luca Brecel v Qualifier

(8) Mark Williams v Qualifier

Quarter two

(5) Judd Trump v Qualifier

(12) Jack Lisowski v Qualifier

(13) Robert Milkins v Qualifier

(4) Shaun Murphy v Qualifier

Quarter three

(3) Mark Allen v Qualifier

(14) Stuart Bingham v Qualifier

(11) Ali Carter v Qualifier

(6) Neil Robertson v Qualifier

Quarter four

(7) Kyren Wilson v Qualifier

(10) John Higgins v Qualifier

(15) Gary Wilson v Qualifier

(2) Mark Selby v Qualifier

How can I watch the snooker on TV?

Coverage will be live in the UK via BBC (including BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website) and Eurosport.

Tournament format

First round (best of 19 frames)

Second round (best of 25 frames)

Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)

Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)

Final (best of 35 frames)

Prize fund

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finals: £100,000

Quarter-finals: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Highest break: £15,000

Maximum break: £40,000

Crucible maximum breaks

The first 147 at the World Championship was achieved by Canada's 'Grinder' Cliff Thorburn in 1983 while Jimmy White (1992), Stephen Hendry (1995, 2009, 2012), Ronnie O'Sullivan (1997, 2003, 2008), Mark Williams (2005), Ali Carter (2008) and John Higgins (2020) are the others to managed Crucible maximums.

O'Sullivan's effort in 1997 against Mick Price, timed at five minutes 20 seconds, is the fastest ever recorded in the professional game.

World Championship: Most titles

Joe Davis - 15

Fred Davis - 8

John Pulman - 8

Stephen Hendry - 7

Ronnie O'Sullivan - 7

Steve Davis - 6

Ray Reardon - 6

John Higgins - 4

Mark Selby - 4

John Spencer - 3

Mark Williams - 3

Alex Higgins - 2

Walter Donaldson - 2

Horace Lindrum - 1

Cliff Thorburn - 1

Terry Griffiths - 1

Dennis Taylor - 1

Joe Johnson - 1

John Parrott - 1

Ken Doherty - 1

Peter Ebdon - 1

Shaun Murphy - 1

Graeme Dott - 1

Neil Robertson - 1

Stuart Bingham - 1

Judd Trump - 1

World Championship finals

1927-1952 Early years, knockout format

1927 - Joe Davis 20-11 Tom Dennis

1928 - Joe Davis 16-13 Fred Lawrence

1929 - Joe Davis 19-14 Tom Dennis

1930 - Joe Davis 25-12 Tom Dennis

1931 - Joe Davis 25-21 Tom Dennis

1932 - Joe Davis 30-19 Clark MCConachy

1933 - Joe Davis 25-18 Willie Smith

1934 - Joe Davis 25-22 Tom Newman

1935 - Joe Davis 25-20 Willie Smith

1936 - Joe Davis 34-27 Horace Lindrum

1937 - Joe Davis 32-29 Horace Lindrum

1938 - Joe Davis 37-24 Sidney Smith

1939 - Joe Davis 43-30 Sidney Smith

1940 - Joe Davis 37-36 Fred Davis

1946 - Joe Davis 78-67 Horace Lindrum

1947 - Walter Donaldson 82-63 Fred Davis

1948 - Fred Davis 84-61 Walter Donaldson

1949 - Fred Davis 80-65 Walter Donaldson

1950 - Walter Donaldson 51-46 Fred Davis

1951 - Fred Davis 58-39 Walter Donaldson

1952 - Horace Lindrum 94-49 Clark McConachy

1952-1957 Professional Matchplay Championship

1952 - Fred Davis 38-35 Walter Donaldson

1953 - Fred Davis 37-34 Walter Donaldson

1954 - Fred Davis 45-26 Walter Donaldson

1955 - Fred Davis 37-34 John Pulman

1956 - Fred Davis 38-35 John Pulman

1957 - John Pulman 39-34 Jackie Rea

1964-1968 Challenge Match era

1964 - John Pulman 19-16 Fred Davis

1964 - John Pulman 40-33 Rex Williams

1965 - John Pulman 37-36 Fred Davis

1965 - John Pulman 25-22 Rex Williams

1965 - John Pulman 39-12 Fred van Rensburg

1966 - John Pulman 5-2 Fred Davis

1968 - John Pulman 39-34 Eddie Charlton

1969-onwards knockout tournament

1969 - John Spencer 37-24 Gary Owen

1970 - Ray Reardon 37-33 John Pulman

1971 - John Spencer 37-29 Warren Simpson

1972 - Alex Higgins 37-32 John Spencer

1973 - Ray Reardon 38-32 Eddie Charlton

1974 - Ray Reardon 22-12 Graham Miles

1975 - Ray Reardon 31-30 Eddie Charlton

1976 - Ray Reardon 27-16 Alex Higgins

1977 - John Spencer 25-21 Cliff Thorburn

1978 - Ray Reardon 25-18 Perrie Mans

1979 - Terry Griffiths 24-16 Dennis Taylor

1980 - Cliff Thorburn 18-16 Alex Higgins

1981 - Steve Davis 18-12 Doug Mountjoy

1982 - Alex Higgins 18-15 Ray Reardon

1983 - Steve Davis 18-16 Cliff Thorburn

1984 - Steve Davis 18-16 Jimmy White

1985 - Dennis Taylor 18-17 Steve Davis

1986- Joe Johnson 18-12 Steve Davis

1987 - Steve Davis 18-14 Joe Johnson

1988 - Steve Davis 18-11 Terry Griffiths

1989 - Steve Davis 18-3 John Parrott

1990 - Stephen Hendry 18-12 Jimmy White

1991 - John Parrott 18-11 Jimmy White

1992 - Stephen Hendry 18-14 Jimmy White

1993 - Stephen Hendry 18-5 Jimmy White

1994 - Stephen Hendry 18-17 Jimmy White

1995 - Stephen Hendry 18-9 Nigel Bond

1996 - Stephen Hendry 18-12 Peter Ebdon

1997 - Ken Doherty 18-12 Stephen Hendry

1998 - John Higgins 18-12 Ken Doherty

1999 - Stephen Hendry 18-11 Mark Williams

2000 - Mark Williams 18-16 Matthew Stevens

2001 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-14 John Higgins

2002 - Peter Ebdon 18-17 Stephen Hendry

2003 - Mark Williams 18-16 Ken Doherty

2004 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-8 Graeme Dott

2005 - Shaun Murphy 18-16 Matthew Stevens

2006 - Graeme Dott 18-14 Peter Ebdon

2007 - John Higgins 18-13 Mark Selby

2008 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-8 Ali Carter

2009 - John Higgins 18-9 Shaun Murphy

2010 - Neil Robertson 18-13 Graeme Dott

2011 - John Higgins 18-15 Judd Trump

2012 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-11 Ali Carter

2013 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-12 Barry Hawkins

2014 - Mark Selby 18-15 Ronnie O'Sullivan

2015 - Stuart Bingham 18-15 Shaun Murphy

2016 - Mark Selby 18-14 Ding Junhui

2017 - Mark Selby 18-15 John Higgins

2018 - Mark Williams 18-16 John Higgins

2019 - Judd Trump 18-9 John Higgins

2020 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-8 Kyren Wilson

2021 - Mark Selby 18-15 Shaun Murphy

2022 - Judd Trump 13-18 Ronnie O'Sullivan

World Championship history

The World Championship is snooker's most prestigious tournaments in the calendar and also the leading event to bet on among the sport's punters.

Taking place at Sheffield's world famous Crucible Theatre around April and May every year, except in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic forced its delay until August, the World Championship provides the climax to every snooker season and is the title all players dream of winning throughout their careers.

It is also the cornerstone of snooker's Triple Crown, which also includes the UK Championship and the Masters, and any player winning all three tournaments during their careers becomes an undisputed legend of the sport.

The World Championship, which was first held way back in 1927 when the legendary Joe Davis won the first of his record 15 crowns, has seen a number of repeat winners over the years such as Ray Reardon, Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O'Sullivan who have all helped snooker punters beat the bookies on many occasions.

However, the heavily backed crowd favourite Jimmy White was a beaten finalist on no fewer than six occasions - including five in a row between 1990 and 1994 - much to the bookies' relief!

While 'Rocket' Ronnie O'Sullivan's seven world titles and three much-celebrated 147 Crucible breaks have brought much cheer to snooker fans in more recent times, the highly unexpected triumph of journeyman pro Stuart Bingham in 2014 was a real fairytale story that ranks closely behind the shock underdog victories that Dennis Taylor, in the 'Black Ball final of 1985', and Joe Johnson enjoyed over Steve Davis in the 1980s.

Mark Williams rolling back the years to win his third world title in 2018 also brought the house down, especially when deciding to fulfil his promise to strip naked for the post-match interviews!

A year later and there was less drama, as Judd Trump produced one of the most impressive displays in memory to thrash John Higgins, before O'Sullivan clinched a sixth title in 2020's summer renewal.

Then, in 2021, Mark Selby recovered from a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to O'Sullivan the previous year to win his fourth world title, moving alongside Higgins on the all-time list.

O'Sullivan went on to win his seventh World Championship in 2022, beating Trump 18-13 in the final.

Related snooker links