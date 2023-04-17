There was chaos at the World Snooker Championship on Monday night when 'Just Stop Oil' protesters stormed the Crucible and brought play to a halt.
While one protestor was able to climb on the table being used by Robert Milkins and Joe Perry before releasing a bag of orange powder, the one on the other side of the partition - where Mark Allen was playing Fan Zhengyi - was hauled off before they got chance to ruin it.
The substance - believed to be dry paint - was cleared away but the table will be re-clothed overnight before any match can be played on it.
Milkins and Perry may decide to play on the other table following the conclusion of Allen v Fan, which was able to resume around 45 minutes after the incident.
Former world champion Stephen Hendry, on commentary duties for the BBC, said: “I have never seen that before at a snooker event. It’s a first.
“It is scary. Wow! You just hope the cloth can be recovered from that. It caught us all by surprise and then this happens.
“For me, straight away as a snooker player I am thinking: ‘Is the table recoverable?’ We don’t know what that is on the table.”
Just Stop Oil issued a statement which read: “At around 7:20pm, two Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, interrupting play.
“The pair proceeded to cover the tables in orange powder paint before being removed by security and arrested.
“They are demanding that the Government immediately stop all new UK fossil fuel projects and are calling on UK sporting institutions to step into civil resistance against the Government’s genocidal policies.”
