While one protestor was able to climb on the table being used by Robert Milkins and Joe Perry before releasing a bag of orange powder, the one on the other side of the partition - where Mark Allen was playing Fan Zhengyi - was hauled off before they got chance to ruin it.

The substance - believed to be dry paint - was cleared away but the table will be re-clothed overnight before any match can be played on it.

Milkins and Perry may decide to play on the other table following the conclusion of Allen v Fan, which was able to resume around 45 minutes after the incident.