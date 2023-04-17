O'Sullivan overcame illness during his first-round win against Pang Junxu on Saturday night and afterwards said: "I'm relieved it's over. I've got a bug, I've been hanging all day. Everything's gone, just hanging in there. It's a horrible feeling."

However, when the Rocket was asked about the prospect of facing the Iranian qualifier in the next round, he was keen to remind Eurosport viewers that Vafaei had labelled him 'not good for the game' and suggested he retire from it last year.

"Don't rattle my cage!" laughed O'Sullivan. "I love it when they call me out, I love it when they give me stick. I just love it. It turns me on, I get off on it. I need something to fire me up, I can have a reason to perform. They've probably realised it's not a good tactic, but we'll see. We'll have some fun."

Well, fun looks on the cards now after Vafaei joked to the BBC about how O'Sullivan has been making excuses throughout his career and shouldn't be taken seriously.

"He always finds an excuse for himself, he’s been like that for 30 years," he said before mocking his Essex accent.