Hossein Vafaei poked fun at Ronnie O'Sullivan after he set up a second-round meeting against the seven-time world champion with a breathtaking 10-6 victory over Ding Junhui.
O'Sullivan overcame illness during his first-round win against Pang Junxu on Saturday night and afterwards said: "I'm relieved it's over. I've got a bug, I've been hanging all day. Everything's gone, just hanging in there. It's a horrible feeling."
However, when the Rocket was asked about the prospect of facing the Iranian qualifier in the next round, he was keen to remind Eurosport viewers that Vafaei had labelled him 'not good for the game' and suggested he retire from it last year.
"Don't rattle my cage!" laughed O'Sullivan. "I love it when they call me out, I love it when they give me stick. I just love it. It turns me on, I get off on it. I need something to fire me up, I can have a reason to perform. They've probably realised it's not a good tactic, but we'll see. We'll have some fun."
Well, fun looks on the cards now after Vafaei joked to the BBC about how O'Sullivan has been making excuses throughout his career and shouldn't be taken seriously.
"He always finds an excuse for himself, he’s been like that for 30 years," he said before mocking his Essex accent.
It should be a spectacular occasion if Vafaei can produce the same standard of snooker he did against Ding as he made a number of exhibition shots during breaks of 117, 122, 68, 57 and 89 during a wonderful second session, in which he won five of the seven frames.
After his first ever Crucible win on his second appearance, the 28-year-old said: "I don't fear anyone and I have nothing to lose. The pressure is on everyone else. Some of them respect me, some of them don't. But as soon as I go on the table I respect anyone.
"Ronnie O'Sullivan is such a legend on the table and he's such a nice person when he's asleep," he laughed. "It's going to be a great match and I'm looking forward to it. If he beats me 13-0 or something like that, it's still the start of my career. I don't fear him.
"If I beat my hero - well, used to be my hero - I'm going to be dangerous for the tournament.
"I’m not going to disrespect other players, I’ve seen so many players playing well, like Neil Robertson, such a tough opponent for this tournament, but it’s going to be great if I go to the final."